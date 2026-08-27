World No. 36 Peruvian Ignacio Buse spoke exclusively with World Tennis Magazine about his favorite thing about Peru, his peaceful mentality, and some of his on-court rituals. Buse beat world No. 57 German Daniel Altmaier in a long and grueling two-set match, 7(7)-6(5), 7-5.

“I think it was a very high level game,” the Peruvian said. “And in the end, I think the level he showed forced me to play better and better.”

A Battle of Composure Against Altmaier

Buse praised his ability to not falter during crucial moments, as well as his ability to remain composed even during tight moments.

“And I think I was able to adapt quite well to his game, to plan my strategies, to be calm,” Buse shared. “And to sustain that throughout the match was very important.”

Inside Buse’s On-Court Rituals

Oftentimes, when the Peruvian loses a point, he can be seen doing a variety of rituals–adjusting his strings, taking a deep breath, et cetera.

“The truth is those things just come to me automatically,” he said about his rituals. “But yes, every routine is to keep me focused and not think too much about external things.”

He mentioned a few specific practices that help him keep his groove.

“Maybe people don’t realize some of the other small things I do…the strings, breathing, the bounces of the ball, looking at a fixed point, something with the hat. A lot of rituals.”

A Calm Mentality That Extends Off the Court

All of this, he mentioned, is in pursuit of calmness–hopig to keep himself together on the court. This attitude is something that transfers easily off the court.

“I’m a calm guy outside of the court,” he said. “I feel like outside of the court I have a pretty regular life, like any other person. But yeah, I’m a pretty laidback person, I don’t stress out easily.”

Ceviche, Inca Cola, and Peruvian Support in Winston-Salem

And of course, even in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Buse felt the support of the Peruvian crowd thousands of miles from home. Asked about his favorite thing about Peru, Buse lit up with a smile and responded immediately.

“Ceviche, ceviche is the best thing,” he said. “Especially right now, while it’s so hot here. A good ceviche with an Inca Cola, the best drink there is.”

Buse will play Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the quarter-finals here in Winston-Salem.

Photo Credit: Winston-Salem Open

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