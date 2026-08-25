World No. 36 Ignacio Buse spoke with World Tennis Magazine at the ATP 250 in Winston-Salem about pressure, comparison, and of course, the power of the Peruvian crowd.

The Power of the Peruvian Crowd

The Peruvian star battled through a three-set match against the Australian player Adam Walton, who he lost to in Cincinatti–during the last set, a sea of Peruvian flags and cheers for “Nacho” filled the court.

“I always say it– it is very special for me to play in front of people from Peru,” Buse said. “Honestly, I had fairly low expectations that there would be Peruvians here. But in the end, there always are. It was really nice.”

Buse repeatedly mentioned how much he appreciates Peruvian support and also hopes that as he gets more established on tour, he’ll develop more support from tennis fans across the world.

“I think that as I travel more and everything, people are going to get to know me more,” Buse said. “Maybe they will start to see more of my personality and who I am.”

Advice for Young Peruvian Players: Avoid Comparison

As for his advice for younger players from Peru?

Buse has one big message: avoid comparison.

“I think the best advice is to not compare with each other,” he said. “But also, I think that in Peru, you get used to comparing yourselves and everything. For example, I was No. 9 in juniors. You can say, ‘No, only if he is No. 1 in juniors, he will be, I don’t know, top 20, or whatever.'”

Buse, instead, asks young Peruvian players not to worry about their juniors ranking, but rather, trust the process.

“I think that the rankings in juniors don’t matter, or whatever,” the player said. “Also, for example, if you’re not too good in juniors, it’s okay, because you also have less pressure in the pros.”

He also hopes that they won’t compare themselves to European players, where the timeline and process is not the same.

“Maybe when I was their age, I used to compare myself with, I don’t know, guys my age who were in Europe,” Buse said. “It’s a completely different process.”

A Standout Season, and the Pressure That Comes With It

When it comes to his own game, Buse remains proud of an incredible year–he won the ATP 500 title at the 2026 Hamburg Open. He broke the top 35 this year. He beat João Fonseca and Matteo Berrettini at the Rio Open.

But he’s also mindful that the pressure can mount, especially when great results yield great expectations.

“Obviously, no one can take away what I have experienced. But there is the good side and, obviously, the bad side,” the Peruvian said.

He admitted that the bad side can, at times, come from himself.

“There can be some extra pressure that you put on yourself,” he said, “because you demand a little more from yourself than you should.”

However, for the rising star, the goal is to play relaxed and with confidence.

Looking Ahead to Winston-Salem

As for Buse’s plans here in Winston-Salem, he’s excited and energized for tomorrow and hopeful for more Peruvian support in his match against German Daniel Altmaier.

“So, it was really great to play today [in front of the Peruvian crowd], and I hope the same people come tomorrow.”

Follow Chloe on Instagram.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts