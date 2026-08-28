The best player in the world isn’t walking through that door in Flushing. Jannik Sinner’s knee injury pulled him out of the 2026 US Open before a ball was struck, and the ripple effect through Thursday’s draw ceremony was seismic enough to reshuffle title odds across both tours. Add Carlos Alcaraz returning from a four-month wrist layoff, Novak Djokovic wobbling out of a heat-related scare in Cincinnati, and a women’s bracket that crams half its contenders into one half of the sheet, and this US Open has the chaos-to-storyline ratio of a vintage season finale. Let’s get into every quarter.

Sinner Withdrawal US Open Draw: How the Top Half Got Kind

With Sinner scratched, the No. 1 seed fell to Alexander Zverev, fresh off his maiden major at Roland Garros and a Wimbledon final appearance — an 18-2 record at Slam level in 2026 that reads like a man finally cashing in on a decade of “almost.” Zverev opens against Lorenzo Sonego, and on paper the seeding gods have been unusually generous: a projected quarterfinal against No. 6 seed Alex de Minaur, with Rafael Jodar and Casper Ruud lurking as the scarier alternates. This is about as clean a runway as a No. 1 seed gets at a major with Sinner and Alcaraz both compromised.

Felix Auger-Aliassime anchors the other quarter in Zverev’s half, looking to build on last year’s semifinal run, and is seeded to meet Flavio Cobolli before a potential semi against Zverev himself. FAA has quietly become the “steady hand” storyline of this tournament — no fireworks, just results.

Alcaraz’s Gauntlet: The Champion Returns to a Minefield

If Zverev got the red carpet, Carlos Alcaraz got shoved out a side door into traffic. The defending champion hasn’t played a competitive singles match since his wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in mid-April, and his reward for showing up anyway is a first-round date with Roman Safiullin — a free-swinging, dangerous opener for anyone, let alone a man five months rusty. Survive that, and the quarter tightens: Montreal champion Ben Shelton and Cincinnati winner Arthur Fils both sit in Alcaraz’s section, with 15th seed Alexander Bublik projected as a fourth-round banana peel.

And here’s the twist the whole bracket is talking about: Novak Djokovic landed in Alcaraz’s half. The two are projected for a semifinal, which would be their sixth meeting and first since Alcaraz took the Australian Open final earlier this year (they’re 5-5 all-time). But Djokovic has to get there first, and after collapsing at the Cincinnati Open from what he described as a heat-related health issue, then cutting a New York practice short this week, his path is loaded with landmines of its own — starting with Mariano Navone in round one and a potential second-round date with the Stan Wawrinka–Matteo Berrettini winner. Seventh seed Daniil Medvedev looms as his projected quarterfinal opponent, and former champion Marin Cilic opening against 23rd seed Andrey Rublev is its own eye-catching subplot buried in the same section.

One more first-rounder worth circling: Arthur Fils vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas, a genuine blockbuster to be happening in round one — the Cincinnati champion against a two-time major finalist, and one of them is going home before the second week even starts.

Shelton, Fritz and the American Hunt That Won’t Die

Ben Shelton (Alcaraz’s quarter) and Taylor Fritz (Auger-Aliassime’s quarter) are both angling to become the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003 — a drought so old it predates half this draw’s competitors. Shelton arrives having just defended his Canadian Open title, arguably the hottest form of any American in the field, and opens against Tallon Griekspoor. Fritz, still the shadow of last year’s runner-up finish, has Cincinnati quarterfinal form behind him and opens in a section that could see him meet Auger-Aliassime before the final four. Frances Tiafoe and Learner Tien round out the home contingent with something to prove.

The Farewell Tour Subplots

Not every storyline in this draw is about winning. Stan Wawrinka and Gaël Monfils are both playing their final Grand Slam, and Wawrinka’s last-minute wildcard sets up a first-round meeting with Matteo Berrettini that could feed directly into a nostalgic, faintly dangerous second-round date with Djokovic. Venus Williams also received a wildcard into the women’s draw, because apparently nobody told 2026 that some legends just don’t leave.

Sabalenka’s Three-Peat Bid: The Smoother Half

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka is chasing a third consecutive US Open title, something no woman has done since Serena Williams pulled it off from 2012–14. She’s the top seed, and by the standards of this bracket, her half is the calmer body of water — projected quarterfinal against No. 7 Karolina Muchova (fresh off a mixed doubles title with Jakub Mensik), and a projected semifinal against No. 3 Jessica Pegula, last year’s finalist. The one seed with real teeth in Sabalenka’s section is No. 6 Linda Nosková, the reigning Wimbledon champion, projected as her quarterfinal threat — proof that “smoother” doesn’t mean “soft.” Sabalenka opens against Camila Osorio; Pegula opens against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The Bottom Half Is Where the Bodies Are Buried

Elena Rybakina, Iga Świątek, Naomi Osaka, and Madison Keys are all stuffed into the same quarter, and if that sentence doesn’t make you sit up, you haven’t been paying attention to women’s tennis in 2026. Świątek, seeded a modest No. 8 after a patchier stretch of the season, drew Rybakina for a projected quarterfinal — their third meeting of the summer after two clashes in Toronto and Cincinnati already. Rybakina, the No. 2 seed, opens against American wildcard Thea Frodin and can lock up the No. 1 ranking outright with a semifinal run. No. 12 Belinda Bencic and No. 13 Osaka round out what might be the single toughest quarter at any major this year.

Coco Gauff’s section isn’t much gentler. The No. 4 seed opens against Zeynep Sönmez but shares her quarter with 2025 finalist Amanda Anisimova, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva, rising Filipina Alexandra Eala, Iva Jovic, and Jelena Ostapenko — a murderer’s row that makes her projected quarterfinal against Andreeva look like the easy obstacle. The headline semifinal on paper: Sabalenka vs. Pegula out of the top half, Gauff vs. Rybakina/Świątek out of the bottom — which would be a rematch of Gauff’s Cincinnati final win over Pegula, minus the Pegula part.

Predictions and Parting Shots

If the seeds hold — and at a major that’s always a big “if” — Zverev’s clean draw makes him the sharpest pick to finally win the trophy that’s eluded him since those 2020 and 2021 semifinal near-misses. But “if the seeds hold” is doing a lot of work in a tournament missing its world No. 1, fielding a rusty defending champion, and watching a four-time champion play through a health scare. On the women’s side, Sabalenka remains the favorite by pure math, but the bottom half is genuinely unpredictable enough that a Świątek or Rybakina run to the final wouldn’t shock anyone who watched their summer.

Main draw action begins Sunday, August 30, building to the women’s final on September 12 and the men’s final on September 13 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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