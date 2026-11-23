Zverev finishes 2026 as the world No. 1, Alcaraz owns the Finals trophy, and Sinner has a new coach for 2027. Here is what else moved in the tennis offseason, in one place.

Zverev year-end No. 1 is official on Monday

The ATP publishes its year-end rankings on 23 November, and Alexander Zverev sits on top. He clinched it back on 12 October, when Carlos Alcaraz lost to Zizou Bergs in Shanghai and Jannik Sinner was already out for the season with a knee problem. Zverev is the first German man to end a year at No. 1. At 29 years and 217 days he is also the oldest first-time year-end No. 1, three days older than Andre Agassi was in 1999. The first two Grand Slam titles of his career, Roland Garros and the US Open, did most of the work.

The 2026 year-end top 10:

Alexander Zverev, 10,350 points Jannik Sinner, 7,950 points Carlos Alcaraz, 7,600 points Ben Shelton, 5,570 points Daniil Medvedev, 4,220 points Arthur Fils, 3,825 points Flavio Cobolli, 3,680 points Frances Tiafoe, 3,590 points Taylor Fritz, 3,300 points Rafael Jódar, 3,234 points

On the women’s side, Elena Rybakina is the WTA year-end No. 1 for the first time, and the first player from Kazakhstan to finish a year on top. She won the Australian Open, Stuttgart, the US Open and Ningbo. The 2026 WTA year-end top 10:

Elena Rybakina Mirra Andreeva Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Elina Svitolina Linda Noskova Karolina Muchova Iga Swiatek Marta Kostyuk

Alcaraz takes the Finals, Zverev takes the ranking

So Zverev gets the ranking and Carlos Alcaraz gets the trophy: 6-2 7-6(7) in the Turin final. In the doubles, Arribage and Olivetti won the title on debut. Everything is in our Day 8 recap and the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 hub.

Sinner’s knee decision and a new coach

The bigger question for Jannik Sinner is his knee. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Dutch broadcaster NOS, the 25-year-old has to decide whether to have surgery. He has not played since winning Wimbledon in July and is in Milan to consult Finnish surgeon Lasse Lempainen. If he goes under the knife, he would be out for at least three more months.

The coaching side is settled. Sinner and Darren Cahill ended their partnership on 6 November, after five majors and a run to No. 1 together. Magnus Norman, a former world No. 2 who coached Stan Wawrinka to three Grand Slam titles, joins his team, so the new setup gets a full offseason before it is tested.

The Australian Open runs 17 to 31 January, and organisers want more viewing capacity after more than 1.3 million fans attended in 2026. The 1 Point Slam is back, with Alcaraz, Sinner, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka among those who agreed to play.

Eala ends her season with a Hong Kong final

Alex Eala lost the Hong Kong Open final to Claire Liu, 6-3 6-0. Liu, ranked 102nd, won the last nine games for her first WTA title and did not drop a set all week. Eala needed treatment on her right knee during the match, and said she plans to lie low for a while. She is projected to reach a new career high around No. 15. Our case for her Most Improved Player award is here.

Nadal joins Real Madrid’s board

Rafael Nadal has a new job off the court. On Saturday, Real Madrid’s members approved him as a board member, with 99.47% of the 1,704 member representatives who voted backing the appointment, Forbes reports. Club president Florentino Pérez had invited him to sit at his right hand at the assembly before the vote even happened. Nadal, a Real Madrid supporter all his life, called the role a big responsibility and said he accepts it with “the utmost humility”.

Nadal to play The MGM Slam in Las Vegas

Rafael Nadal will headline The MGM Slam at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday 28 February 2027, a one-night exhibition and his first US hard-court appearance since retiring in November 2024. The opponent, the format and the broadcaster have not been announced. It lands just before Indian Wells.

CourtsApp adds TeachMe.To coaching to court booking

CourtsApp, a US racquet-sports marketplace, has partnered with TeachMe.To so players who book a court can also find and book a coach. CourtsApp says it lists more than 67,000 facilities and 280,000 courts, and players can filter coaches by experience, price, schedule and teaching style. It is US-only for now. A note on the numbers: the same release puts TeachMe.To at 100,000-plus lessons in one paragraph and 500,000-plus in another, so treat both as company claims.

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