Alexander Zverev has his US Open trophy, and Ben Shelton’s ongoing search for a Grand Slam continues to run through the exact same roadblock.

The top seed defeated the American 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, claiming his second career major and his first US Open crown after a runner-up finish back in 2020. For Shelton, it was another final lost to the one player who seems to have his number entirely.

A Head-to-Head That’s Turned One-Sided

Zverev is now 6-0 against Shelton across their careers, and the current run reads as more than a coincidence. He has won 13 consecutive sets in the rivalry, a stretch dating back to 2024 at the Cincinnati Masters — the last time Shelton managed to take a set off him.

Sunday’s final followed a familiar script. Zverev was, per usual against Shelton, almost untouchable on serve. He faced just one break point across the entire match, closing out long stretches with 88 percent of his first-serve points won.

Shelton’s Push in the Third Set

Shelton did have his moment. After dropping the first two sets, he broke through in the third, aided by a rare Zverev lapse — a service game at 0-30 undone by two missed forehands and an errant volley at net. Shelton served it out to get on the board, holding serve 12 consecutive times without facing a break point in the process.

It didn’t carry into the fourth. Whether it was the cumulative effort of clawing back into the match or simply Zverev settling back in, Shelton’s level dropped noticeably, and the German closed out the set — and the title — in comfortable fashion.

The American Drought Continues

Andy Roddick’s 2003 US Open title remains the last men’s major won by an American, and Sunday did nothing to change that. Shelton will take some consolation in a new career-high ranking of world No. 4 come Monday, and a run to a Grand Slam final is no small thing on its own. But the manner of the loss — a sixth defeat in as many meetings — raises the question of whether Zverev has simply become a stylistic problem Shelton can’t yet solve.

For Zverev, the win caps a career year that already included a first major at the French Open, and puts him in range of Jannik Sinner for the year-end No. 1 ranking. The German, long regarded as the best player of his generation without a Slam to his name before 2026, now has two — and a claim to being the sport’s most dominant force this season.

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