Alexander Zverev beat Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6(4) on Tuesday night in Turin to become the first player through to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals, while Arthur Fils rallied past Rafael Jodar 4-6 6-2 6-2 earlier in the day for his first win at the event. The second semi-final place in the John McEnroe Group will be decided on Thursday.

Zverev beats Shelton 6-2 7-6(4) and books his semi-final spot

The world No. 1 won the rematch of the US Open final in 1 hour and 34 minutes and now leads Shelton 7-0 in their head-to-head. Zverev broke in the first game and again in the fifth to lead 4-1, and he took the first set in 38 minutes. He saved the only two break points he faced all night.

The second set was a serving contest. Zverev had a break point at 4-4 (15/40), but Shelton saved it with a volley and then an ace, and went on to lead 5-4. The set went to a tiebreak, which Zverev dominated, winning it 7-4 and converting his first match point with a forehand passing shot. He hit 14 aces without a double fault and won 38 of his 43 first-serve points. Shelton hit 15 aces but made 24 unforced errors to Zverev’s 10.

It was Zverev’s tour-leading 67th win of the season, and it sends him into the semi-finals for the fifth time, after 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2024. He said he was not aware of the qualification scenario before the match. He added that he had focused on playing good tennis, “and that’s the outcome of it,” as he had in his opening win over Jodar on Sunday.

Shelton is 1-1 and third in the standings. He plays Jodar on Thursday, while Zverev, already through, plays Fils.

Fils rallies past Jodar 4-6 6-2 6-2 for his first ATP Finals win

Fils lost a tight first set, in which Jodar broke at 5-4 after the Frenchman had failed to convert three break chances. He then raised his level, breaking early in the second set and again to lead 4-1, and he took the third set 6-2 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 52 minutes. Fils is the first Frenchman to win a match at the season finale since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011, and the win levels his 2026 head-to-head with Jodar at 2-2.

Fils said the first set left him frustrated, and that the early break in the second helped him manage his emotions. “Of course I’m very happy to win for France,” he said, though he added that he does not think about it when he steps on court. Before the Thursday match against Zverev, he was defiant: he said he is not afraid.

Jodar was increasingly hampered physically as the match went on. He needed treatment during the second set, was given medicine to mix into his water bottle, and ate a banana, a gel and an energy bar at a changeover. Afterwards he said he felt he could not compete and was not at his physical level, especially in the last two sets. He is 0-2 in the group.

Arevalo and Pavic beat defending champions Heliovaara and Patten

In the doubles, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic beat defending champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten 6-7 6-3 10-4 after a match tiebreak.

On Wednesday Alcaraz plays Medvedev, while Cobolli meets Tiafoe in the Ivan Lendl Group. The semi-finals follow on Saturday 21 November and the final on Sunday 22 November.

Read: Alcaraz extends his streak, Medvedev beats Cobolli

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