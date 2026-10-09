Van de Zandschulp Keeps the Good Times Rolling in Shanghai; Griekspoor Gets a Rude Wake-Up Call

He was down 5-0 in fifteen minutes and nobody panicked. Well, we panicked a little. But Botic van de Zandschulp — world No. 41, veteran of five-set US Open thrillers, certified chaos survivor — was apparently fine, thanks for asking.

Van de Zandschulp opened his Shanghai Masters campaign against compatriot-in-difficulty Daniel Mérida Aguilar and promptly made it look like a disaster. The first set was a quiet catastrophe: 1-6, gone before most people had found their seats. Then something clicked. Botic broke immediately in the second, held his service games like a man who had not just been bagelled, and levelled the match at one set apiece. In the third, Mérida started gifting double faults and unforced errors like they were going out of style, Botic broke twice early, and that was more or less that. 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Match to the man from Wageningen.

It is not pretty tennis. It is not supposed to be. What Van de Zandschulp has been doing all year is finding a way, and after climbing from No. 75 to No. 41 — with that US Open quarterfinal run doing a lot of the heavy lifting — “finding a way” is looking increasingly like a skill set rather than a fluke. Up next on Saturday: American Alex Michelsen, world No. 35. We assume Botic will go down a set first, just to keep things interesting.

Meanwhile, Griekspoor’s China Swing Continues to Be a Whole Mood

Tallon Griekspoor lost in the first round to a qualifier ranked 187th in the world. Pavel Kotov — Russian, ranked 187th, hadn’t won a Masters match in two years — showed up and simply refused to let Griekspoor breathe. The first set went to Kotov 6-4. Griekspoor had one break chance in the second set, at 4-4, and could not convert it. Tiebreak. 7-4 to Kotov. Match over.

This is, for those keeping track, Griekspoor’s third first-round exit in China this year. He lost to Shapovalov in Chengdu, to Rublev in Beijing, and now to a qualifier in Shanghai who had been essentially invisible at Masters level for two years. The continent is not being kind to him.

Which is a shame, because the guy was winning Davis Cup doubles with Van de Zandschulp just a few weeks ago (the Netherlands beat Colombia in qualifying, heading into the 2027 draw). Some weeks you’re the guy saving match points. Some weeks China just takes your lunch.

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