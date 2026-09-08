Van de Zandschulp saves match point — say that five times fast, because it’s basically all we’ve been able to say since Monday night. Grab a snack, sit down, maybe cancel your evening plans, because we need to talk about what Botic van de Zandschulp did to Arthur Gea (and to all of our nerves) on the Grandstand court. 3-6, 6-7(0), 7-6(7), 7-6(3), 6-4. Five sets. Three tiebreaks. Five hours and fifteen minutes. One (1) saved match point. Zero (0) chill from anyone watching.

Let’s set the scene: Botic, our 30-year-old Dutch veteran, ranked a very unglamorous world No. 70, goes down two sets to a 21-year-old lucky loser who wasn’t even supposed to be in this bracket. Gea had already turned “how did he get here” into his whole personality this fortnight — he only made the main draw because Casper Ruud pulled out, and he was one match away from becoming the first lucky loser in history to reach a Slam quarterfinal (per the official US Open recap). History-making stuff! Very fun for Gea! Extremely not fun if you’re the guy standing across the net trying to stop it.

How Van de Zandschulp Saves Match Point and Lives to Tell About It

So here’s where it gets properly unhinged: Gea served for the match in the fourth set. Had it. Right there. And then — nothing. Tiebreak city. Then in the fifth, with Gea still very much alive, Botic finds himself facing an actual match point and just… saves it. Like it’s a Tuesday practice set. We don’t know what was going through his head in that moment, but we imagine it was something like “absolutely not, sir.”

By the time it was over — 58 games, three tiebreaks, the fourth-longest men’s match in US Open history — Botic was through to his second US Open quarterfinal, five years to the (roughly) same stretch of New York calendar as his breakout run in 2021. Back then he came through qualifying as a total unknown. Now he’s a 30-year-old who just needed five hours to remind everyone he’s still very much a problem in best-of-five. (Botic’s full ATP Tour profile here, if you want to relive the highs and lows with us.)

His verdict afterward, delivered with the exhausted deadpan only a five-hour match can produce: “5 hours, 15 minutes. Uh — still standing. So that’s a good thing.” Understatement of the tournament, Botic. We see you.

The Run That Got Him Here

This wasn’t a fluky one-off, either. TG Vault check: to get to Gea, Botic had already gone through Jan Choinski, world No. 7 Alex de Minaur (!), and Zizou Bergs in a four-set slugfest of his own. That’s a genuinely brutal path for a guy outside the top 60, and it’s the kind of draw that usually chews players up by round three — especially with a men’s title picture already reshuffled by upsets across the draw. Instead, Botic’s out here playing his best tennis of the year at 30, which is either extremely inspiring or extremely annoying if you’re anyone else in his section.

The scorecard, for the record:

R1: def. Jan Choinski, 6-3 6-1 7-6(5)

R2: def. Alex de Minaur (No. 7), 6-4 7-5 6-2

R3: def. Zizou Bergs, 3-6 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-3

R4: def. Arthur Gea, 3-6 6-7(0) 7-6(7) 7-6(3) 6-4

Notice a pattern? Three of his last four matches went to tiebreaks he had no business surviving emotionally, let alone physically. The man is playing on fumes and vibes at this point, and it’s working.

What’s Next: Zverev, Which Is a Whole Other Conversation

Up next: world No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, a matchup the two have apparently never played before at tour level — which, frankly, is wild given how long they’ve both been around. Whether Botic has anything left in the tank after Monday’s marathon is the real question. Five hours takes a toll on a 30-year-old body no matter how good the vibes are. But this is a guy who just told a match point to sit down, so — never say never.

We’ll be watching. Probably with a snack. Possibly with a second snack, in case this one also goes five sets.

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