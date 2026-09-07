Flushing Meadows has a way of making preseason certainties look silly by the second Monday, and the 2026 US Open has been no exception. With the draw thinned to the final eight, the storylines that seemed obvious back in late August — a coasting Alcaraz, an invincible Sabalenka, a quiet tournament for the Americans — have all been complicated, upended, or flatly rewritten. Here’s where the fortnight actually stands.

Alcaraz Is Winning, But He’s Not the Same Machine Yet

The defending champion is still alive, still the favorite, and still very much not the player who steamrolled the field twelve months ago. Coming off a four-month layoff to manage a wrist injury, Carlos Alcaraz has looked human in stretches — 33 unforced errors and an inconsistent forehand in his third-round win over Yibing Wu, visible rust in the way he’s had to grind rather than glide through the early rounds. Our own round-by-round breakdown of his form called the trajectory “encouraging — and improving” even before he tightened things up considerably in a straight-sets dismissal of Tommy Paul to reach the quarterfinals. He’s also quietly pushed his career US Open win percentage to an Open Era-best .900, ahead of Sampras, Federer, and Djokovic at this specific major. But the version of Alcaraz chasing history — he’d be the first man to repeat as US Open champion since Roger Federer — is clearly still finding his rhythm match by match rather than arriving with it intact. That’s a gap his remaining opponents will be looking to exploit.

American Men Have Taken Over the Bottom Half of the Draw

This is the story of the tournament so far, and it isn’t close. As we detailed when the wave first became impossible to ignore, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Alex Michelsen all reached the quarterfinals in straight sets, giving the U.S. men a presence in the final eight that hasn’t looked like this in years. Tiafoe’s win over former champion Daniil Medvedev was the standout result — a clinical, three-set statement that sends him to his first major quarterfinal since last year’s French Open. Michelsen has been the quieter revelation: the 22-year-old is the first unseeded man this century to reach the US Open quarterfinals without dropping a set, and he’s done it by winning at least 75 percent of his first-serve points in every match, backed by a forehand that’s given every opponent problems. Shelton, meanwhile, has been the most dominant of the three, needing just 17 unforced errors to dismantle Stefanos Tsitsipas while winning 84 percent of his first-serve points. Three Americans, three different paths, one very loud statement about the depth coming up behind the sport’s headline names.

Djokovic and Sabalenka’s Mixed Doubles Gamble Didn’t Pay Off

Before the singles draws even got going, one of the tournament’s more eye-catching storylines had already played out: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, paired as the top-seeded mixed doubles team, lost their opening match. It was a reminder that star power doesn’t automatically translate across formats — a point underlined elsewhere in the draw by Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz’s own mixed doubles run, which the sport has been leaning on to sell an event with a surprisingly deep history at this tournament specifically. In Djokovic’s case, it was also an odd bit of foreshadowing: his singles tournament ended in the first round, a result that will dominate the retrospectives on his New York campaign regardless of how the rest of the fortnight plays out.

Sabalenka’s Singles Form Hasn’t Slowed Down At All

Whatever went wrong in mixed doubles, Sabalenka’s singles run has been the opposite of a crisis — a sharp reversal from the shaky, self-described “mental reset” she was still working through coming into the tournament. The two-time defending champion has needed straight sets in every match so far, most recently brushing past Taylor Townsend to reach the quarterfinals, where she’ll face Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova. If there’s a three-peat to be had at this year’s US Open, Sabalenka remains the clear favorite to be the one holding the trophy, and nothing in her results this week suggests otherwise. Jessica Pegula has been quietly effective in the same section of the draw, working her way through in straight sets as she continues her pursuit of a first major title.

The Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming: Madison Keys

Not every headline was about who won. Madison Keys led Qinwen Zheng 5-0 in the third set — a lead that looks, on paper, like a formality — and then, as Bleacher Report detailed, lost seven straight games to hand the match away entirely. It was the kind of collapse that will get replayed and dissected for the wrong reasons, and a brutal way for the former Australian Open champion’s New York run to end. Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka kept her own comeback story alive, outlasting Elise Mertens in a three-set battle to remain part of the second-week conversation.

What’s Left

With the quarterfinals set on both sides of the draw, the next few days will decide whether Alcaraz’s title defense keeps tightening into form or cracks under pressure from Sabalenka’s superior consistency this fortnight — and whether the American men’s breakthrough turns into an all-American semifinal or gets cut short by the sport’s bigger names. Either way, the tournament that was supposed to be a formality has turned into one of the more genuinely unpredictable US Opens in recent memory.

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