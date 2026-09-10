Michelsen Takes Control Early

For two sets, this looked like Alex Michelsen’s night. The 22-year-old had breezed through six sets without dropping one all tournament, and he kept that run alive early against Frances Tiafoe, breaking in the third game of the match and never really looking back. Michelsen took the first set 7-5, then turned up the pressure on Tiafoe’s serve to close out the second 6-3. Tiafoe’s first-serve percentage sat under 40% through the first three sets — the kind of number that usually ends a night, not extends one.

Then it didn’t end.

The Tiafoe Two-Sets-Down Comeback Against Michelsen Begins

Trailing two sets and down a break again in the third, Tiafoe found the version of himself that has made Arthur Ashe Stadium something like a second home. He clawed back to force a 7-5 third set, took the fourth 6-3 to level things, and then outlasted Michelsen in a deciding-set tiebreak, closing it out 10-6 after more than four hours on court. Final score: 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6.

The numbers tell you how tight the margins actually were. Michelsen created 17 break-point chances; Tiafoe faced 23 and fended off 15 of them, a stretch of resistance that quietly became the foundation of the whole comeback. Michelsen, serving at 5-4 in the third set with a chance to close it out in straight sets, hit two double faults instead — the kind of moment that, in hindsight, looks like the hinge the entire match turned on.

What Michelsen Was Carrying Into the Match

It’s worth remembering what Michelsen brought into Arthur Ashe that night. He arrived at the quarterfinal as the only man left in the draw who hadn’t dropped a single set, a run of 14 straight sets won dating back to his opener. That kind of form tends to breed rhythm and confidence, and for two-plus sets it showed — his serve was crisp, his return positioning aggressive, and he looked every bit like a player pushing toward his first career Grand Slam semifinal. Losing three straight sets after that kind of streak is a brutal way for a run like his to end, and it’s a reminder of how thin the line is between a breakout major and a heartbreaking near-miss at this level.

Why This Comeback Matters for Tiafoe’s Career

What makes the win notable beyond the scoreline is how rare it is. Tiafoe entered the match 2-17 for his career at majors when trailing two sets to love, and 0-4 in that exact spot at the US Open specifically. His two-sets-down comeback over Michelsen makes him just the fifth man in the Open era to rally from two sets down in a US Open quarterfinal. It’s also his third career major semifinal — all three at Flushing Meadows, in 2022, 2024, and now 2026 — and the run guarantees his return to the ATP top 10 for the first time since September 2023.

A Warm Ending to a Brutal Match

The postmatch scene said as much as the stat sheet. Tiafoe met Michelsen at the net for an extended embrace rather than the usual quick handshake. “I really like Alex. I really, really do, and I just wanted to come up there and just dap him up,” Tiafoe said afterward, adding that Michelsen was in tears on his shoulder. It’s a small moment, but it fits the larger story of this tournament: an all-American final eight, a next generation pushing the established guard, and — even in defeat — a 22-year-old who spent the night making clear he belongs in exactly this kind of match.

Tiafoe now moves on to face the winner of Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton, in what’s shaping up to be another distinctly American path through the back half of the draw — and one more chance for his two-sets-down comeback against Michelsen to become the start of something bigger rather than just a great story on its own.

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