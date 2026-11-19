Carlos Alcaraz is through to the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals. He beat Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 in 72 minutes on Wednesday in Turin, and Frances Tiafoe sealed his place later that night by winning a set against Flavio Cobolli. Tiafoe went on to win the match 7-6(6) 6-0 for his first victory at the event, which ended the home favourite’s tournament.

Alcaraz beats Medvedev without facing a break point

Alcaraz never faced a break point and converted three of the four he created, two in the first set and one in the second. He won 36 of 48 service points, including 16 of 21 behind his second serve, while Medvedev won only 7 of 18 on his. The winner count was close (16 to 15), but Medvedev made 21 unforced errors to Alcaraz’s 13, and Alcaraz won 54 of the 95 points. It was his 11th straight win, and he now leads their head-to-head 8-3.

Alcaraz credited his returning on the second serve: “On second serves I returned really aggressively and really deep.”

The one worry came in the second set. Leading 2-1 with a break, Alcaraz called for the physio and received treatment on his upper left leg. He did not look hampered afterwards and held serve to close out the match. According to Tennis Majors, he described it as a small physical problem and said he would assess it with his team. The same report pointed to an ATP rule that a player who withdraws from a round-robin match after the first round cannot play in the knockout stage, which makes his condition worth watching before Friday’s match against Cobolli.

Tiafoe wins his first match in Turin, Cobolli is out

Tiafoe had lost to Alcaraz on Monday and came into the night needing a win. He saved two set points in the first set, which went to a tiebreak that he won 8-6 after 61 minutes. The second set was one-way traffic. Cobolli led 30-0 in the opening game, then lost nine points in a row and was broken. He got two game points at 4-0 down and was broken again, and Tiafoe finished the set 6-0.

It was Tiafoe’s first win at the event, his sixth over a top-10 player this season, and it ended a four-match losing streak. He now leads Cobolli 5-1 in their head-to-head. His own reading of the night: “This is why I put all the work in.” Cobolli, the only Italian in the singles field, finishes the group at 0-2 after also losing to Medvedev on Monday.

Krawietz/Puetz qualify, Harrison/Skupski beat Bolelli/Vavassori

In the Mark Woodforde Group, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz came back to beat third seeds Granollers/Zeballos 6-7(4) 6-1 10-5. The 2024 champions are 2-0 and through to the semi-finals, and it was their first head-to-head win over the Spanish-Argentine pair after four defeats. Earlier in the day Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski won in straight sets against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, which eliminated the home team.

Granollers/Zeballos and Harrison/Skupski are both 1-1 and play each other on Friday for the second semi-final place.

Where the Ivan Lendl Group stands

Alcaraz is through as group winner at 2-0. Tiafoe and Medvedev are both 1-1, and Cobolli is out at 0-2. On Friday Alcaraz plays Cobolli, while Medvedev and Tiafoe meet for second place, which goes to the winner whatever the score. The runner-up will most likely face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, and Alcaraz will meet the runner-up from the John McEnroe Group.

Read: Zverev books his semi-final spot, Fils beats Jodar. For the groups, results and schedule in one place, see our Nitto ATP Finals 2026 guide.

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