Sinner Withdraws From US Open as Fils Crashes the Cincinnati Party

Tennis handed us a week that felt like three separate storylines colliding at a four-way stop, and somehow nobody walked away unscathered. The world No. 1 packed it in for New York before he’d even unpacked his bags. His closest rival strolled back through the door like he’d never left. And in Ohio, two guys nobody had circled on their US Open bingo card played a final so lopsided in three different directions it needs its own currency exchange rate. Buckle in — this is the week the hard-court summer stopped behaving itself.

Sinner Withdraws From US Open — and Everything Changes

Let’s start with the gut punch. Jannik Sinner withdraws from US Open with a right knee issue that’s been quietly wrecking his summer since the moment he lifted the Wimbledon trophy in July. He hasn’t played a competitive point since SW19, missed Montreal, missed Cincinnati, tried to get back on court in Monte Carlo last week, and came away knowing it wasn’t there yet. “We have now had to make the difficult decision that I will not be able to compete at the US Open this year,” he wrote, and for a guy who has not skipped a Grand Slam since his 2019 debut in New York, that sentence carries some real weight.

The number that should stop you cold: Sinner is the twelfth player to withdraw from this year’s field. Twelve. New York’s severance package this year reads like a war casualty report. And because Sinner arrives as the reigning runner-up, he’s about to hemorrhage a mountain of ranking points without hitting a single ball — which means the World No. 1 conversation gets a lot more interesting by mid-September, whether he likes it or not.

Alcaraz Returns to Defend, Right on Cue

If Sinner’s exit was the week’s gut punch, Carlos Alcaraz’s return was the plot twist nobody saw timed quite this well. The Spaniard missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon entirely with a wrist injury — four months on the shelf, defending champion or not — and confirmed his comeback the day before Sinner confirmed his exit. “Here we go,” he posted, and just like that, the draw’s biggest variable walked back onto the biggest stage with essentially zero match play under his belt since the spring.

There’s a bonus subplot here too: Alcaraz and Serena Williams were handed a wild card into the US Open mixed doubles, marking Serena’s first appearance at Flushing Meadows since she retired back in 2022. Whether that’s a fun sideshow or an actual competitive threat is almost beside the point — it’s going to be must-watch television regardless.

Arthur Fils Crashes the Cincinnati Party

While New York’s storylines were rearranging themselves, Cincinnati quietly produced the most entertaining final of the summer. Arthur Fils and Frances Tiafoe, seeded 21st and 17th respectively, met in a final that guaranteed a first-time Masters 1000 champion — and then proceeded to play three sets that each seemed to belong to a different match. Fils took the first 6-3. Tiafoe, playing with the hometown crowd fully behind him, ripped off the second 6-1 like he’d flipped a switch. And then Fils, to his enormous credit, simply didn’t blink, closing it out 6-0 in a third set that had the Lindner Family Tennis Center searching for its jaw on the floor.

Final score: Fils def. Tiafoe 6-3, 1-6, 6-0. It’s the Frenchman’s first Masters 1000 title, and it comes on the back of a run that also took down Alex de Minaur and Flavio Cobolli — the kind of week that turns a solid season into a genuinely dangerous US Open dark horse. At 22, he’s the youngest French champion in Masters 1000 history, and just the second Frenchman to win Cincinnati since Guy Forget did it in 1991. Tiafoe, for his part, leaves Ohio 0-for-2 in Cincinnati finals now, but a runner-up finish to a rising talent after this kind of tournament is nothing to sulk about — and both men know they’re taking real momentum into New York.

Worth sitting with for a second, too: this was the first Masters 1000 final in tour history between two Black players, and Fils’s win makes him the third Black man to lift a Masters 1000 trophy, joining Ben Shelton (twice in Canada) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Paris 2008, Canada 2014). Fils himself didn’t undersell the moment afterward, either on the scoreline or the year that preceded it: “It’s been a tough last year. I didn’t play the French Open. I lost early in Washington. People think that I’m done. But here we are. I got the title.”

History in Ohio: An All-American Final for the Ages

The women’s final was its own kind of history lesson before a ball was even struck. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula met for the Cincinnati title in the first all-American women’s final at the tournament since 1970, when Rosie Casals beat Nancy Richey — fifty-six years is a genuinely absurd gap for two of the most decorated Americans on tour to be closing.

Both earned it the hard way. Pegula dethroned defending champion Iga Swiatek in a three-set slugfest, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, snapping Swiatek’s ten-match winning streak and picking up the 300th tour-level win of her career in the process — not a bad Saturday’s work. Gauff, meanwhile, dispatched giant-killer Sara Bejlek 6-4, 6-1, closing the book on a run that had already claimed Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys.

Sunday night belonged to Gauff. She jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, eventually closing it 6-2, then held off a late Pegula surge to 5-4 in the second before serving it out, 6-2, 6-4, in a tidy hour and fourteen minutes. It’s Gauff’s second Cincinnati title (she also won in 2023) and her fourth WTA 1000 trophy, and it squares the career head-to-head with Pegula at 5-5. The two stayed classy about it, too — Gauff, in her on-court interview, telling Pegula directly: “I don’t like seeing you on the other side of the court. But I like playing with you. You’re an incredible person and player.” Worth noting for New York: Gauff’s last Cincinnati title, in 2023, came one week before she won her first Grand Slam at the US Open. She was careful not to call it an omen — “I don’t think that this is an indicator that I’m going to do well in New York” — but nobody in Ohio needed much convincing.

The Kyrgios Fallout Isn’t Going Anywhere

We covered the actual suspension in detail already, so we won’t re-litigate it here — but the ripple effects kept rolling all week regardless. Andy Roddick used his podcast to call out Kyrgios directly, dredging up years of the Australian’s public criticism of Sinner’s and Swiatek’s own doping cases and calling the double standard “purely hypocritical.” It’s the kind of feud that writes itself, and given how much oxygen Kyrgios has occupied in tennis media for years now, don’t expect this one to quiet down just because he’s stepped back from social media for a month.

The Seeds Just Locked In, and Sinner’s Absence Is Already Reshaping Things

As if on cue, Monday brought the last piece of the puzzle: today is the ATP and WTA ranking cutoff for US Open seeding, meaning the numbers next to every name in Thursday’s draw ceremony are now essentially set. Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev head the two lists as the top seeds, but the real story is who moved up because Sinner didn’t show up at all — Alcaraz and Djokovic both climb as a direct result of the No. 1’s absence, landing them friendlier paths than they’d have drawn with Sinner still occupying his usual real estate in the bracket. Six men have withdrawn from the field in total, with Sinner and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina the only two who would have actually been seeded.

The USTA also confirmed the tournament will hand out a record $108 million in player compensation this year — the largest package in tennis history — so however the seeding shakes out, nobody’s leaving Flushing Meadows underpaid for their trouble.

What It All Means for New York

Zoom out and the picture gets messy in the best possible way. Fan Week is already underway in Queens, qualifying started Monday, the mixed doubles championship runs Tuesday and Wednesday, and Roger Federer is making his first Ashe Stadium appearance since 2019 for an exhibition on Tuesday night. The main draw doesn’t start until August 30th and the official ceremony isn’t until Thursday, but the storylines are already stacked three deep: a No. 1 seed who won’t be there, a former champion returning on fumes and a friendlier draw, and a fresh crop of Masters 1000 finalists — Fils chief among them — who suddenly look like they belong in the conversation.

Throw in Winston-Salem and Guadalajara quietly wrapping their own tune-up draws this week, and it’s clear the entire tour spent the last seven days recalibrating exactly who the favorites are heading into Flushing Meadows. Buckle up — this US Open was already going to be unpredictable. Now it’s practically daring us to guess right.

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