Sinner Cahill Split: Magnus Norman Takes the Empty Chair

The Sinner Cahill split is official, and all it took was one press release on a Friday in November to end one of the most successful coaching stories of the modern game. Darren Cahill leaves Jannik Sinner’s team at the end of 2026, and Magnus Norman arrives at the start of December. If you read The Times a week ago, you already knew. If you’ve been following Cahill’s retirement plans, you’re mostly surprised it took this long.

The Sinner Cahill split, by the numbers

Cahill joined in June 2022, when Sinner was a very talented young Italian with a lot of people telling him what he could become. Since then, working alongside Simone Vagnozzi, the Australian has been in the box for five Grand Slam titles, two ATP Finals, a completed Career Golden Masters and 95 weeks at No. 1. Not a bad way to fill four and a half years. (The release says “five years of shared success”, which is true if you’re counting seasons and generous if you own a calendar.)

Nobody has given a reason for the change, so we won’t invent one. But there’s an obvious piece of context here: Cahill, now 61, was supposed to be gone already. He planned to stop after 2025, and according to Sky Sports, he stayed because of a bet that let Sinner decide his future if the Italian won Wimbledon. Sinner won Wimbledon. Cahill got another year of airports. There are worse ways to lose a bet, but not many that involve this much luggage.

The goodbye itself was warm, as these things go. Sinner called Cahill “an incredibly important part of my journey.” Cahill called the job “a special honor and privilege”, and described Sinner as “an amazing young man and a humble dedicated champion.” He also offered this: “Trust, honesty and belief only work when it’s exchanged both ways.” Which is either a nice thought about coaching or the kind of line that will be read eleven different ways on the internet by dinnertime. We’re going with nice thought.

Who is Magnus Norman, and why him?

Norman is 50, Swedish and a former world No. 2, who reached that ranking in 2000, the same year he lost the Roland Garros final to Gustavo Kuerten. Injuries ended his career at 28, so a lot of his tennis life has been spent in someone else’s box. And he has been very good at it.

He took Robin Soderling into the top five and to two straight French Open finals, in 2009 and 2010. Then came Stan Wawrinka, who won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 Roland Garros and 2016 US Open with Norman in his corner. Look at that resume and a pattern shows up: Norman’s players beat the best. Soderling famously handed Rafael Nadal his first Roland Garros loss. Wawrinka went through Nadal in Melbourne and Novak Djokovic in Paris and New York.

Sinner’s problem is a little different, because he has been the best. But he’s also now No. 2, and Alexander Zverev is guaranteed to finish the year on top. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, just went 16-0 at ATP 500 level. So hiring a man whose specialty is getting his guy past the top of the mountain doesn’t look like the strangest idea anyone had this week.

What the Sinner Cahill split changes, and what it doesn’t

What it doesn’t change is the day-to-day. Vagnozzi stays, which matters more than the headlines will suggest. Sinner isn’t starting over with a new voice in charge. He’s swapping one experienced voice next to Vagnozzi for another, the same two-coach structure that has already won him five majors.

What it does change is the mood around a strange season. Sinner, 25, hasn’t played since beating Zverev in the Wimbledon final in July. His right knee kept him out of the US Open, and last month he announced his season was over, which means no Turin title defense and no Davis Cup Finals in Bologna. He has since resumed training in Monte Carlo, but we haven’t seen a comeback date, so let’s not start booking Melbourne on his behalf just yet.

So, the next time Sinner plays a match, he’ll have a new knee treatment, a new coach and a new number next to his name. The Sinner Cahill split may be the tidiest of the three. As for Cahill, he’s leaving one year later than planned, on what look like friendly terms. Next time, he may want to read the fine print on the Wimbledon bet.

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