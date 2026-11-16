Alexander Zverev started the Nitto ATP Finals the way a man who had lost his last two matches needed to. The world No. 1 beat Rafael Jodar 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 28 minutes in the opening match of the John McEnroe Group. He held all ten of his service games and hit ten aces, all of them in the first set.

Zverev Ends His Skid With a Straight-Sets Win Over Jodar

Zverev faced two break points, both at 5-4 while serving for the first set, and saved them with an ace and a service winner before closing it with another ace. Jodar later pointed to that game as the turning point. Zverev broke once in each set, and Jodar saved three of the four break points he faced in the second. Zverev finished with 21 winners to 18 unforced errors and won 37 of 43 points behind his first serve.

Jodar, 20, is the first man to qualify for the Finals in the same season as his tour-level debut. He said Zverev played at a very high level and that the fast ball made it hard to settle. He felt he had chances in the first set and didn’t take them.

For Zverev the result mattered as much as the score. He arrived after a straight-set loss to Lorenzo Musetti in his first match as No. 1 and a first-match exit in Paris, and he blamed a flat autumn on mental and physical fatigue. On Sunday he said he felt light and in control of his body. He was just as quick to say it “was not a perfect match” and that he still has plenty to improve.

Shelton Survives Fils for His First ATP Finals Win

The evening match was the better one. Ben Shelton beat Arthur Fils 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 1 hour 58 minutes for his first ATP Finals win, after going 0-3 on his debut last year. He faced no break points in the first set. Fils took the second by breaking in the eighth game and then saving two break points to serve it out. Shelton broke early in the decider and raced to a 3-0 lead. At 5-3 he faced one break point while serving for the match, and two aces got him out of it. He finished with 12 aces to Fils’s four and won 88 points to 78.

Shelton called the match “really physical” and said he was breathing hard after nearly every point. It was also Juan Carlos Ferrero’s first match in his box. The coach recently joined Shelton’s team after splitting with Carlos Alcaraz last year, and he sat alongside Shelton’s father, Bryan, who is also a co-coach. Shelton said his box looks a little different now.

Fils, 22, is the first Frenchman at the Finals since Gaël Monfils a decade ago. He didn’t start his season until February after an eight-month layoff with a back injury, and he missed the French Open. He took the loss well: he felt he found his rhythm after a strong start from Shelton, and that he gave up the early break in the third too fast, but “there are worse things in life.”

Tuesday has Zverev against Shelton, both 1-0, with Shelton’s serve on the quick indoor courts the obvious question. Fils and Jodar, both 0-1, meet at 2 p.m. local time with their semi-final hopes on the line. Jodar beat Fils twice this summer.

Like this: Like Loading…