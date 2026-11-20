Thursday in Turin came down to one question: who would join Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals from the John McEnroe Group? By the end of the night we had the answer. Ben Shelton is through, Arthur Fils is out, and Zverev finished 3-0 without dropping a set (although he made us sweat through a tiebreak he really should have ended much sooner).

Shelton holds off Jodar for his first ATP Finals semi-final

Shelton beat Rafael Jodar 7-6(8), 7-5 in the afternoon and became a semi-finalist on his second visit to Turin, a year after going 0-3 on his debut. The first-set tiebreak was the moment of the match. Shelton got himself out of trouble twice with aces and took it 10-8, and he finished with 14 aces to Jodar’s nine, with a fastest serve of 146 mph (235 kph).

There was some slapstick as well. Late in the first set a Shelton shot clipped the net and hit Jodar in the back (Jodar went down but carried on without fuss), and in the final game Shelton slipped and fell backwards, got up, and served three straight aces to close it out. His own verdict on the conditions was simple: “Everyone serves pretty well in here.” We can confirm.

For Jodar, 20, it ends at 0-3. He is the first man to qualify for the year-end finals in the same season as his tour-level debut, so we wouldn’t read too much into one rough week.

Shelton had to wait on his friend Fils

Winning wasn’t enough for Shelton, because a straight-sets win for Fils over Zverev would have sent the Frenchman through instead. So Shelton did what any of us would do and handed his fate to a friend. He wrote “I’ll be watching Arthur” on the camera lens after the Jodar match, then sat back for the night session.

Fils lost the first set 6-4 in 35 minutes, and that sealed Shelton’s place (and Fils’ exit) before the match was even half over.

Zverev needs six match points to beat Fils

Zverev won 6-4, 7-6(6). In the first set he won 17 of 19 first-serve points, faced no break points and hit six aces to two, with his break coming in the seventh game. The second set had no breaks at all and went to a tiebreak, where Zverev led 6-1 with five match points. Fils saved every one of them to get back to 6-6. Zverev then won the next two points and took the tiebreak 8-6 on his sixth match point.

One thing to keep an eye on: Zverev appeared to have an issue with his left thigh during that tiebreak and grasped his leg at one point. It didn’t stop him finishing 3-0 in the group, with the straight-sets win over Shelton on Tuesday (his seventh in seven meetings) already banked. Fils goes home 1-2, with his one win coming against Jodar.

Where the semi-finals stand

The semi-finals are on Saturday, and Shelton is likely to face Carlos Alcaraz, the favourite to win the Ivan Lendl Group. That would be a rematch of their US Open quarter-final, which Shelton won in five sets, although Alcaraz won the more recent meeting in the Paris Masters final. Zverev will meet the Lendl Group runner-up, which comes down to Friday’s Medvedev v Tiafoe match.

Alcaraz is the thing to watch before then. He had his left thigh strapped during Wednesday’s win over Medvedev, and Tennis Majors reports an MRI on his hamstring, so reports differ on exactly what the problem is. He plays Flavio Cobolli on Friday.

Catch up on the earlier rounds in our Day 4 recap, and keep the full groups, results and schedule handy in our Nitto ATP Finals 2026 guide.

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