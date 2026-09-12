Somewhere around 2-1 in the third set on Friday night, Ben Shelton reached back and did something absurd: he hit a serve clocked at 158 mph (254 kph), a number that, if it holds up, would be the fastest serve ever recorded at a Grand Slam. We’re going to need a minute with that. One hundred and fifty-eight. That’s not a tennis shot, that’s a citation.

Unfortunately for Frances Tiafoe, Shelton didn’t stop there. The No. 8 seed rallied from a set down to beat his good friend and fellow American 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in a match that stretched three hours and 17 minutes, punching his ticket to his first career Grand Slam final. Big Foe, meanwhile, is left nursing a stat line nobody wants: it’s his third career major semifinal defeat, and all three have now come at his home Slam. The US Open giveth (four wins to reach the semis) and the US Open taketh away (again).

The 158 MPH Serve That Broke the Internet (and Maybe a Record)

Let’s stay on this for a second, because it’s the headline number of the night. Shelton’s blast came at 2-1 in the third set, and by the readings being tossed around, it would be the fastest serve ever struck at a major. We’re not saying Shelton’s serve has main-character energy, but we’re also not not saying that.

It wasn’t a one-shot fluke, either. Shelton leaned on that delivery all night, winning 77% of the points behind his first serve and out-hitting Tiafoe 47 winners to 27. When your serve is doing Shelton numbers, the rest of the match tends to take care of itself — eventually.

How Tiafoe Actually Had Him (Briefly)

Give Big Foe his flowers for a set: he came out swinging free and loose, and it worked. Tiafoe took the opener, but the momentum swung hard to Shelton for the rest of the night — which is a polite way of saying the wheels came off around set two.

The turning point everybody will point to arrived in the third set, when Shelton ground out a 15-minute, 20-point game to break Tiafoe. Twenty points. For one game. We’ve had entire relationships that required less commitment than that. From there, it looked like Tiafoe simply couldn’t find the gear for a second straight comeback, having already climbed out of a two-sets-to-love hole earlier in the tournament. Turns out miracles don’t come two-for-one at Flushing Meadows.

The break-point math backs up the eye test on where it slipped away: Shelton converted five of 11 chances, Tiafoe just two of seven. Tiafoe didn’t dodge the diagnosis afterward either, pointing to his own return game going sideways at exactly the wrong moment — by his own account, Shelton simply “started returning better” as the match wore on.

What This Means (And Why History Was Always Watching)

Beyond the radar-gun heroics, Friday carried real weight. Shelton becomes the first Black American man to reach a US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972, and the first Black American man to reach any major final since MaliVai Washington at Wimbledon in 1996. That’s not a small line to add to a résumé that, three days ago, still had an asterisk next to “beat a top guy at a Slam.”

And about that: Shelton didn’t exactly stroll into this semifinal fresh. He’d just outlasted defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal that finished at 3:33 a.m. ET — the latest finish in tournament history — and then turned around and did this to Tiafoe less than 48 hours later. At some point we have to ask if Shelton simply doesn’t experience fatigue the way the rest of us mortals do.

Now comes the hard part. Shelton faces top seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final, and the history there is not exactly encouraging: Zverev has won all five of their previous tour-level meetings, though the two have never actually met at a major, and Shelton has taken just one set off him across those five matches. Zverev reached the final the hard way himself, surviving two tiebreaks he was trailing in against Karen Khachanov.

The stakes go beyond Shelton’s own career, too — an American man hasn’t won a major singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open, a 23-year drought Shelton is now one match away from ending. As for Tiafoe, he’s already looking past the sting, saying he simply plans to keep grinding through the rest of the season — in his words, he’s “fallen in love with the work.”

Sunday can’t come soon enough. Somebody get Shelton a nap first, though. He’s earned it.

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