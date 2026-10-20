Shanghai and Wuhan Breakthrough Titles: Davidovich Fokina and Chwalinska Crash the Party

The tour’s Asian swing had a script this week, and nobody told the players. We got two first-time big-event champions, one 170th-ranked finalist and a 20-year-old who made headlines for the wrong reasons before making them for the right ones. Here are the Shanghai and Wuhan breakthrough titles, plus a look at what comes next.

Shanghai and Wuhan Breakthrough Titles: Davidovich Fokina Finally Wins a Big One

Let’s start with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who spent most of his career losing finals and has now stopped. The 27-year-old Spaniard beat countryman Rafael Jodar 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 to win the Shanghai Masters, his first Masters 1000 crown. He lost the first five finals of his career, including a Masters final in Monte-Carlo back in 2022 (we remember). He has now won three in a row, with Mallorca and Chengdu earlier this year.

The route was not a pretty one. He edged Tiafoe and Hurkacz in deciding-set tiebreaks, got a quarterfinal walkover-in-spirit when Arthur Gea retired after 22 minutes, then beat Alexander Zverev in the semis. Zverev had led their head-to-head 6-1 and had already clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking, so that one stung. In the final he was a set and a break down, which is apparently where he’s most comfortable. Federer was even in the building, by the way, if you needed one more reason to be nervous.

And Jodar? The 20-year-old became the youngest Shanghai semifinalist ever, and the week also included a nasty exchange with a ball kid in the round of 16 that got him a warning and a lot of social media heat. He apologized, kept winning, and fell one match short. Not a bad week’s work, all things considered.

Chwalinska Wins Wuhan, Kartal Wins Hearts

If you had Maja Chwalinska–Sonay Kartal as your Wuhan final, please tell us your lottery numbers too. The Polish 16th seed beat Kartal 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 43 minutes, saving three break points late and converting her third match point. She had already beaten Iva Jovic, Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek, so this was not a soft draw.

The numbers are a little silly. It’s Chwalinska’s first career title, and she’s just the fourth woman to win a maiden tour-level title at a WTA 1000. It follows her run to the French Open final as a qualifier in June, so the “one-slam wonder” label is officially dead. She goes from No. 22 to No. 11 in next week’s rankings.

Then there’s Kartal, who arrived in Wuhan ranked No. 170 in just her second event back after a six-month layoff (spinal stress fracture) and left as the lowest-ranked WTA 1000 finalist since the format began in 2009. She saved three set points in both sets against Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals (7-6, 7-6) and jumps to No. 50. Wuhan was also the last WTA 1000 of 2026, so everything from here on is a sprint to the finish.

One footnote: Alex Eala, now No. 19, lost to qualifier Han Shi 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 in Wuhan, her third straight loss to a lower-ranked player. We’re not panicking. (We’re slightly panicking.)

What’s Next: Ningbo and Almaty Open the Door

Monday, October 19 brought the start of the Ningbo Open, a WTA 500 headlined by world No. 1 and defending champion Elena Rybakina, with Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek (still chasing a WTA Finals spot) also in the field. Eala is in there too, looking for a reset.

On the men’s side, the Almaty Open is underway, and Stefanos Tsitsipas has already survived an all-one-handed-backhand slugfest against Kovacevic, which is what we call a connoisseur’s match. Basel arrives next week, and the indoor season is about to get loud.

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