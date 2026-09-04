Ring lights at Arthur Ashe have become as familiar a sight this fortnight as the Honey Deuce line snaking through the plaza — and increasingly, a flashpoint. New York’s showcase Grand Slam has always sold an experience as much as a bracket. This year, that experience has a new problem: the people selling it back to their followers are starting to get in the way of the tennis.

A Hundred Credentials, Twenty of Them for a Cocktail

Reuters reported that the USTA issued roughly 100 credentials to content creators for this year’s tournament, with 20 of those dedicated specifically to covering the food and beverage scene — caviar-topped chicken nuggets, the viral “Honey Deuce” cocktail, the kind of content built to travel further on TikTok than a baseline rally ever will. Thousands more amateur creators paid their own way into the grounds, ring lights in tow, chasing the same algorithmic jackpot on a budget.

It’s not a new relationship. Sipping a Honey Deuce in front of Arthur Ashe Stadium has been a desirable social post for years, and the tournament has leaned into it deliberately, treating the plaza’s food, fashion, and shopping as part of the product it sells. What’s changed in 2026 is the scale — and the friction that scale is now producing on the court itself.

When Ring Lights at Arthur Ashe Interrupt the Contest

Twice this tournament, that friction has become impossible to ignore. A chair umpire was forced to reprimand a group of patrons staging a disruptive photo shoot with ring lights while two-time champion Naomi Osaka was serving during her first-round win over Anastasia Zakharova. Days later, a social media user drew criticism for posing for photos inside Arthur Ashe Stadium while 2024 runner-up Jessica Pegula was mid-point against Alina Korneeva — a clear breach of the sport’s unwritten but longstanding rules about movement and stillness during play.

Pegula, one of the more outspoken members of the WTA’s player representative circle, addressed it directly after her second-round win: “People are down there trying to perform, and it’s their career and their job. And it seems a bit disrespectful.” She was careful to draw a distinction, though, between the disruption and the broader phenomenon — crediting influencers with showcasing “the US Open experience” through food, shopping, and atmosphere, and reserving her frustration for the moments when that showcasing bleeds into the point in progress: “I can appreciate one side of it, but I think we have the other side literally interrupting matches, it gets a little tough.”

The Locker Room Is Split

Not everyone on tour sees a problem. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been unambiguous in her support: “I love it, I love it. It’s more eyes on our sport.” Daniil Medvedev struck a similar note, arguing the attention brings “more upside than downside” and expressing trust in the USTA to manage the rare disruptions as they arise — while acknowledging that a light or a flash mid-play crosses a line most players would want enforced.

The skepticism, tellingly, comes less from active pros and more from those who’ve watched the tournament’s economics shift from the outside. Patrick McEnroe put the tension in blunt terms: “It’s maybe not the greatest thing for the real tennis fan because they’ve started getting priced out of the market.” Genie Bouchard described herself as of “two minds” on the subject — wanting the event open to everyone who loves it, while acknowledging “a bit of sadness” watching brands and influencers absorb seats that might otherwise go to fans simply there to watch.

The Price of Proximity

That pricing concern isn’t abstract. Ahead of Alex Eala’s first-round appearance on Louis Armstrong Stadium, Front Office Sports reported that the get-in price for that evening’s session jumped 132% in three days — from ordinary levels to as high as $468 — once the schedule confirmed the rising Filipina star, backed by a passionate global fanbase, would be on court. It was a resale-market reaction to star power and moment, not to anything the USTA itself had changed about the ticket. USTA CEO Craig Tiley has already conceded that resale pricing is one of the tournament’s “biggest challenges,” noting that even a $65 grounds pass “gets moved pretty quickly when it goes to market.”

The Association’s public response to the etiquette side of the equation has so far stopped short of a hard rule. Asked whether it might restrict spectators from bringing ring lights or flash equipment, the USTA did not answer directly; a spokesperson instead pointed to pre-event emails, suite-holder notifications, and video board messaging reminding attendees to “refrain from any activity that can disrupt the action,” while stressing that disruptive incidents “happen infrequently” and that chair umpires already have the authority to intervene when they do.

Where This Leaves the Sport

Tennis has spent the better part of a decade courting exactly this kind of cultural crossover — the “Hollywood moment” Pegula herself has praised elsewhere, with fashion, celebrity, and content creators pulling in audiences the sport couldn’t reach through the scoreboard alone. The current friction isn’t evidence that strategy failed; if anything, attendance and engagement suggest it’s working better than the tournament may have planned for.

But a sport that sells atmosphere as aggressively as the US Open does will keep testing the line between an audience that’s engaged and an audience that’s performing — and between a fan who bought a ticket to watch tennis and one who’s been priced out by someone who bought it to be seen. Whether the USTA treats that as a policy problem or a marketing win going into 2027 may say more about the tournament’s next decade than anything happening on the scoreboard this week.

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