The 2026 Nitto ATP Finals run from Sunday 15 to Sunday 22 November at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, on indoor hard courts. This page collects the groups, results, standings, schedule and format in one place, and it is updated as the week goes on.

Groups and standings

The eight singles players are split into two round-robin groups of four. The top two in each group reach the semi-finals on Saturday 21 November. Defending champion Jannik Sinner is out with a knee injury, so there will be a new champion. Cobolli, Fils, Tiafoe and Jodar are all making their debuts.

John McEnroe Group (standings after Tuesday 17 November)

Player W-L Notes [1] Alexander Zverev (GER) 2-0 Qualified for the semi-finals [6] Arthur Fils (FRA) 1-1 Plays Zverev on Thursday [3] Ben Shelton (USA) 1-1 Plays Jodar on Thursday [8] Rafael Jodar (ESP) 0-2

Ivan Lendl Group (standings after Monday 16 November)

Player W-L Notes [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 1-0 Plays Medvedev on Wednesday [4] Daniil Medvedev 1-0 Plays Alcaraz on Wednesday [5] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 0-1 Plays Tiafoe on Wednesday [7] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 0-1 Plays Cobolli on Wednesday

Results so far

Sunday 15 November

[1] Alexander Zverev d [8] Rafael Jodar 6-4 6-4

[3] Ben Shelton d [6] Arthur Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3

Doubles: [1] Heliovaara/Patten d [8] Luz/Matos

Read: Zverev ends his skid, Shelton survives Fils

Monday 16 November

[2] Carlos Alcaraz d [7] Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2

[4] Daniil Medvedev d [5] Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4) 6-3

Doubles: [7] Krawietz/Puetz d [2] Harrison/Skupski 6-1 6-3

Doubles: [3] Granollers/Zeballos d [5] Bolelli/Vavassori 6-4 6-4

Read: Alcaraz extends his streak, Medvedev beats Cobolli

Tuesday 17 November

[6] Arthur Fils d [8] Rafael Jodar 4-6 6-2 6-2

[1] Alexander Zverev d [3] Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6(4)

Doubles: [4] Arevalo/Pavic d [1] Heliovaara/Patten 6-7 6-3 10-4

Doubles: [6] Arribage/Olivetti v [8] Luz/Matos (result to be added)

Read: Zverev books his semi-final spot, Fils beats Jodar

Schedule

Wednesday 18 November: Ivan Lendl Group, Alcaraz v Medvedev and Cobolli v Tiafoe

Ivan Lendl Group, Alcaraz v Medvedev and Cobolli v Tiafoe Thursday 19 November: John McEnroe Group, Zverev v Fils and Shelton v Jodar

John McEnroe Group, Zverev v Fils and Shelton v Jodar Saturday 21 November: semi-finals

semi-finals Sunday 22 November: final

Order of play and start times are published by the ATP each evening, and “not before” times are the earliest possible start.

Format and qualification

Each player faces the other three in his group, and the top two advance to the semi-finals. The doubles tournament uses the same format with eight teams. The singles field is decided by the ATP Race to Turin, which resets every January and counts only that season’s results. The top eight after the Paris Masters qualify, and two alternates are on standby.

An undefeated champion earns 1,500 ranking points: 200 for each round-robin win, 400 for a semi-final win and 500 for the final.

The doubles field

Group one: [1] Heliovaara/Patten, [4] Arevalo/Pavic, [6] Arribage/Olivetti, [8] Luz/Matos. Group two: [2] Harrison/Skupski, [3] Granollers/Zeballos, [5] Bolelli/Vavassori, [7] Krawietz/Puetz. Heliovaara and Patten are the defending champions.

Past champions

Zverev has won the title twice, in 2018 and 2021, and chases a third. Alcaraz was the runner-up in 2025 and is still looking for his first title. Novak Djokovic holds the record with seven.

Year Champion Runner-up Score 2025 Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(4) 7-5 2024 Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 2023 Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-3 2022 Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 2021 Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 2020 Daniil Medvedev Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 2019 Stefanos Tsitsipas Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) 2018 Alexander Zverev Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3

Doubles: Heliovaara/Patten won in 2025, beating Salisbury/Skupski 7-5 6-3. Krawietz/Puetz won in 2024, beating Arevalo/Pavic 7-6(5) 7-6(6).

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