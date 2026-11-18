The 2026 Nitto ATP Finals run from Sunday 15 to Sunday 22 November at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, on indoor hard courts. This page collects the groups, results, standings, schedule and format in one place, and it is updated as the week goes on.
Groups and standings
The eight singles players are split into two round-robin groups of four. The top two in each group reach the semi-finals on Saturday 21 November. Defending champion Jannik Sinner is out with a knee injury, so there will be a new champion. Cobolli, Fils, Tiafoe and Jodar are all making their debuts.
John McEnroe Group (standings after Tuesday 17 November)
|Player
|W-L
|Notes
|[1] Alexander Zverev (GER)
|2-0
|Qualified for the semi-finals
|[6] Arthur Fils (FRA)
|1-1
|Plays Zverev on Thursday
|[3] Ben Shelton (USA)
|1-1
|Plays Jodar on Thursday
|[8] Rafael Jodar (ESP)
|0-2
Ivan Lendl Group (standings after Monday 16 November)
|Player
|W-L
|Notes
|[2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
|1-0
|Plays Medvedev on Wednesday
|[4] Daniil Medvedev
|1-0
|Plays Alcaraz on Wednesday
|[5] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
|0-1
|Plays Tiafoe on Wednesday
|[7] Frances Tiafoe (USA)
|0-1
|Plays Cobolli on Wednesday
Results so far
Sunday 15 November
- [1] Alexander Zverev d [8] Rafael Jodar 6-4 6-4
- [3] Ben Shelton d [6] Arthur Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3
- Doubles: [1] Heliovaara/Patten d [8] Luz/Matos
Read: Zverev ends his skid, Shelton survives Fils
Monday 16 November
- [2] Carlos Alcaraz d [7] Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2
- [4] Daniil Medvedev d [5] Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4) 6-3
- Doubles: [7] Krawietz/Puetz d [2] Harrison/Skupski 6-1 6-3
- Doubles: [3] Granollers/Zeballos d [5] Bolelli/Vavassori 6-4 6-4
Read: Alcaraz extends his streak, Medvedev beats Cobolli
Tuesday 17 November
- [6] Arthur Fils d [8] Rafael Jodar 4-6 6-2 6-2
- [1] Alexander Zverev d [3] Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6(4)
- Doubles: [4] Arevalo/Pavic d [1] Heliovaara/Patten 6-7 6-3 10-4
- Doubles: [6] Arribage/Olivetti v [8] Luz/Matos (result to be added)
Read: Zverev books his semi-final spot, Fils beats Jodar
Schedule
- Wednesday 18 November: Ivan Lendl Group, Alcaraz v Medvedev and Cobolli v Tiafoe
- Thursday 19 November: John McEnroe Group, Zverev v Fils and Shelton v Jodar
- Saturday 21 November: semi-finals
- Sunday 22 November: final
Order of play and start times are published by the ATP each evening, and “not before” times are the earliest possible start.
Format and qualification
Each player faces the other three in his group, and the top two advance to the semi-finals. The doubles tournament uses the same format with eight teams. The singles field is decided by the ATP Race to Turin, which resets every January and counts only that season’s results. The top eight after the Paris Masters qualify, and two alternates are on standby.
An undefeated champion earns 1,500 ranking points: 200 for each round-robin win, 400 for a semi-final win and 500 for the final.
The doubles field
Group one: [1] Heliovaara/Patten, [4] Arevalo/Pavic, [6] Arribage/Olivetti, [8] Luz/Matos. Group two: [2] Harrison/Skupski, [3] Granollers/Zeballos, [5] Bolelli/Vavassori, [7] Krawietz/Puetz. Heliovaara and Patten are the defending champions.
Past champions
Zverev has won the title twice, in 2018 and 2021, and chases a third. Alcaraz was the runner-up in 2025 and is still looking for his first title. Novak Djokovic holds the record with seven.
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|Score
|2025
|Jannik Sinner
|Carlos Alcaraz
|7-6(4) 7-5
|2024
|Jannik Sinner
|Taylor Fritz
|6-4 6-4
|2023
|Novak Djokovic
|Jannik Sinner
|6-3 6-3
|2022
|Novak Djokovic
|Casper Ruud
|7-5 6-3
|2021
|Alexander Zverev
|Daniil Medvedev
|6-4 6-4
|2020
|Daniil Medvedev
|Dominic Thiem
|4-6 7-6(2) 6-4
|2019
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Dominic Thiem
|6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4)
|2018
|Alexander Zverev
|Novak Djokovic
|6-4 6-3
Doubles: Heliovaara/Patten won in 2025, beating Salisbury/Skupski 7-5 6-3. Krawietz/Puetz won in 2024, beating Arevalo/Pavic 7-6(5) 7-6(6).
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