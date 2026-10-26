Musetti Title Drought Ends in Lyon: The Week in Tennis

The Musetti title drought is finally over. Lorenzo Musetti beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4 in the Lyon final on Sunday for his first tour-level title since 2022, ending a run of seven straight lost finals. He wasn’t the only one with a trophy to hold this week (Tallon Griekspoor, Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina and Katerina Siniakova all got one too), but most of them made us sweat for it first.

How the Musetti title drought ended in Lyon

Lyon was hosting the first edition of the Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Musetti spent the week making sure nobody got bored. He outlasted Luca Van Assche in three sets in the quarterfinals, then saved four match points against fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli in the semifinals. The final, by comparison, was almost rude: 6-3, 6-4 in about 80 minutes, with Musetti holding all 10 of his service games against a second-seeded Fritz who hadn’t dropped a set all week.

The Musetti title drought ended quietly, one service hold at a time, and he now leads the head-to-head 5-3 with five wins in their last six meetings. He’s also the fourth Italian man to win a tour-level title this season, joining Jannik Sinner (six), Cobolli and Luciano Darderi (one each). Fritz collected a runner-up cheque in his fifth final of 2026 and sits 12th in the Race to Turin, roughly 470 points behind ninth-placed Rafael Jodar. With two weeks of qualifying left, that’s less a gap than a cliff.

Griekspoor and Medvedev do it the hard way

Over in Brussels, Griekspoor lost the first set against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals, lost the first set against Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals (and trailed 3-5 in the decider), then lost the first set of the final against Jan-Lennard Struff. He won all three anyway, closing out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory with 19 aces and 84 percent of his first-serve points won. It’s his fourth tour title, his first since Mallorca, and the first by a Dutchman indoors at tour level since Martin Verkerk in Milan in 2003. Struff, 36, had already knocked out top seed Arthur Fils in the semis and was one win from a second career title; he’s now 0-4 against Griekspoor.

Brussels was also David Goffin’s last tournament. He came back from 0-3 down in the third set against lucky loser Remy Bertola to keep the farewell alive (his line about having to cancel the party he’d booked was the quote of the week) before Alex Michelsen ended it 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16.

In Almaty, Medvedev did something he had never done: defend a title. Qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili, 34 and ranked 128th, took the first set, and Medvedev took the next two, 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-3, with 22 aces for title No. 25 and his fourth of 2026. Less happily, Alexander Bublik retired in the semifinal and may not play again this season. Medvedev is now fifth in the Race to Turin, 20 points ahead of Cobolli, and the two meet again in Vienna.

Rybakina and Siniakova close out the Asian swing

Rybakina won her first title since becoming world No. 1, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-2 in Ningbo to defend the crown. She arrived after a rough loss in Beijing and a foot injury that forced her out of Wuhan, and she needed 11 set points to get the first set done against Diana Shnaider in the semifinals, so the form wasn’t exactly flowing. By Sunday it was. That’s title No. 14 for the Australian Open and US Open champion, and she now leads Fernandez 4-2. Fernandez, unseeded, made the final by beating Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-5.

At the WTA 250 in Osaka, Siniakova took apart Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 6-0 in 68 minutes. She dropped one game in the final, became the first Czech champion in Osaka (ten years after losing the final there) and picked up her sixth singles title, her first since Nanchang in 2023. The doubles world No. 1 is now 5-0 against Krueger.

Next up: Wawrinka’s farewell, Djokovic in Basel, Zverev chasing No. 1

Basel is going to be emotional. Stan Wawrinka, 41, retires at the Swiss Indoors after 16 titles and three major crowns, with a farewell ceremony on Monday evening and a first-round match on Tuesday against eighth seed Lehecka. Novak Djokovic is in the draw on a wildcard, his first Basel appearance in 15 years, and he reportedly asked the tournament director whether he could attend Wawrinka’s ceremony. Twenty-seven meetings, three major defeats, and still the Serb wants a front-row seat. Ben Shelton leads the field.

In Vienna, Alexander Zverev is the top seed and needs just a quarterfinal run (two wins) to become world No. 1 for the first time on November 2, which would make him the second German man after Boris Becker. He opens against Spanish wildcard Martin Landaluce, and Carlos Alcaraz, who took a late wildcard and is seeded second, is the obvious roadblock. Defending champion Jannik Sinner is out: he has ended his season to treat his right knee and is aiming for a return at the Australian Open.

So, the Musetti title drought is over, Zverev’s wait for No. 1 is probably two wins from over, and Wawrinka’s career ends whenever Lehecka decides. We’ll be back next Monday.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts