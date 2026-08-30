Medvedev shakes off rocky prep in the most emphatic way available to him: three tidy sets, zero drama, job done. The 2021 champion dispatched French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first men’s top seed through to round two at Flushing Meadows.

Medvedev Shakes Off Rocky Prep Against a Tricky Opponent

The scoreline undersells how unlikely this was starting to look a week ago. Medvedev arrived having gone just 1-3 during the North American hard-court swing — normally his best stretch of the year, and the exact run-up that carried him to the 2021 title. Add in a first-round exit at this same tournament twelve months back, and the No. 7 seed had every reason to be tight walking onto Ashe on Sunday.

He wasn’t. Medvedev came out aggressive against Gaston’s drop shots and underarm serves, working early to generate winners and apply pressure rather than let the Frenchman dictate with trick shots. It’s the version of Medvedev that tends to go deep at majors — patient in rallies, ruthless once an opening appears.

How It Played Out

Gaston’s creativity never found real traction. The Frenchman handed over the opening break with a misplaced backhand in the seventh game of the first set, and the pattern repeated in the second: Gaston gifted another break when he put a forehand into the net in the third game. Medvedev’s highlight of the day came on the door he then slammed shut — a leaping backhand winner, hit well out of Gaston’s reach, to seal a break point in the seventh game of that second set. From there it was a matter of administration; the third set followed the same shape as the first two, break secured, lead defended, no wasted motion.

Three sets, one direction of travel. Medvedev also improves to 2-0 in the head-to-head against Gaston, having beaten him in straight sets at the 2021 Paris Masters as well.

What Medvedev Had to Say

The Russian was candid about where his head was at afterward. “The last couple of weeks were not easy but, you know how it is, sometimes you lose matches, sometimes you win,” he said, before adding that he was pleased to have found high-level tennis when it mattered. He also pointed to preparation specifically for this opponent: he knew Gaston would lean on drop shots and underarm serves, and built his game plan around forcing errors rather than getting pulled into exhibition tennis.

It’s a notably grounded tone from a player who, only days earlier, had been publicly musing about a pickleball career after bowing out early at Winston-Salem.

Next Up

Medvedev’s reward is a second-round meeting with the winner of American wildcard Sebastian Gorzny and Belgian Raphael Collignon — hardly the toughest test on paper, but then round one was supposed to be straightforward too, at least according to the pre-tournament script Medvedev himself hadn’t been writing lately. The win also nudges his prize money to $190,000 for the tournament so far, with $100,000 more on the table if he gets past round two.

For a man who won this title in 2021 and has since become something between beloved agitator and cautionary tale at Flushing Meadows, this was the version of Medvedev that makes the draw dangerous: efficient, unbothered, three sets and out in a hurry. Whether that form holds against a tougher second-round test remains the open question — but for one afternoon on Ashe, Medvedev shakes off rocky prep and looks like a man who remembers exactly how he won this thing four years ago.

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