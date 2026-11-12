Argentina’s Lautaro Midón on His Breakthrough Year, Rediscovering His Love for Tennis, and Dreaming of the Top 10

After a remarkable 2026 season that brought Grand Slam qualifying appearances, his first ATP victory, and two South American Games medals, the 22-year-old Argentine reflects on his childhood in Corrientes, overcoming difficult moments, and the dreams that still lie ahead.

By Chloe Wellington-Hunt

X/Instagram: @chloemwhunt

At just eight years old, Lautaro Midón already knew what he wanted to do with his life: become a professional tennis player.

Now 22, the Argentine has enjoyed the best season of his career, breaking into the world’s Top 200, making his Grand Slam qualifying debuts, and earning his first ATP Tour victory. But beyond the results, 2026 has been a year of personal growth for the young player from Corrientes, whose journey has not always been easy.

“Well, I think it was a good year. It was a pretty good year. I achieved a lot of goals. I played several Grand Slams, which was also one of my goals,” he shared. “I’m left with a bit of disappointment about not being able to win a match at the Grand Slams, but beyond that, it was very positive to have been there.”

Midón’s season included qualifying for the main draw of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, competing in Grand Slam qualifying, and earning his first ATP Tour-level victory in Båstad, Sweden, where he defeated fellow Argentine Facundo Díaz Acosta in July.

“So, well, I’m feeling good, feeling happy, and I also feel that I’m improving, that I’m playing better,” he said. “Right now, everything is positive.”

But while his results have improved dramatically, Midón believes the biggest changes have come through a combination of physical development, technical improvements, and learning how to better handle the mental challenges of professional tennis.

“Yes, I think it’s a little bit of everything,” he admitted. “But, well, I think what I’ve improved the most is the physical side, which was something I felt I was lacking a little last year.”

And with a career-high ranking of World No. 180, Midón already has his eyes on the next step.

“And well, I feel that to make the next jump in the rankings, now that I’m closer to the Top 100,” he said, “maybe what I’m missing is a little more mental strength during tournaments.”

From the Beaches of Brazil to a Dream in Corrientes

Unlike many professional players who grew up surrounded by tennis, Midón’s introduction to the sport happened almost by accident.

“Well, in my family, nobody plays tennis. Absolutely nobody plays tennis,” he said. “When I was very little, we used to go on vacation to Brazil, and there on the beach we would play with balls and things like that.”

His uncle who played tennis noticed something in the young Midón and encouraged his father to get him involved in the sport.

“And he told my dad, ‘Hey, take him to play because he has a good tennis swing,’” Midón recalled.

“And well, when I was three or four years old, I went and started playing there,” he said. “I started, I started, and I ended up really liking it, and from that point on, I never stopped.”

Despite being too young to remember exactly what drew him to tennis, Midón remembers the moment he decided he wanted to pursue the sport seriously.

“And one time, when I was seven years old, I said, ‘Hey, I want to start playing seriously. Either I take this seriously, or I stop playing altogether,’” he shared. “And that’s when I started playing. I started playing for real, I started training properly, I started doing everything the right way.”

Even at that age, he wasn’t shy about his ambitions.

“And I think there’s an interview from when I was eight years old where I was already saying that I wanted to be a professional tennis player,” he smiled.

It was a dream that would eventually take him far from Corrientes, but one that always had the support of his family.

“In my career, obviously my family, number one. They were always there with me, they always supported me,” he shared.

Lautaro Midón Rediscovers His Love for Tennis

While Midón’s rapid rise through the rankings has been exciting, his journey to this point has also included some deeply difficult experiences.

As a young player, Midón received financial support from sponsors who helped fund his tennis career. But what should have been an opportunity to develop his game became, in his telling, one of the most challenging periods of his life.

“I went through a bad period when I was with sponsors who were helping me financially with tennis,” he admitted. “And well, that was a bad period that I didn’t enjoy. They were two bad years. Psychologically, I was in a very bad place, but I think it helped me grow a lot.”

Midón recalled feeling enormous pressure to produce results immediately, at an age when he was still developing as both a player and a person.

“And a bad moment would be when I was with the sponsors, because there was a lot of pressure,” he said. “They wanted me to win tournaments immediately, there was a lot of psychological mistreatment, and, well, I was really, really young, and I was having a very hard time.”

For a boy who had once been so excited about the possibility of becoming a professional tennis player, that pressure gradually changed his relationship with the sport.

“And I saw tennis more as an obligation than as a choice I was making in my life,” he said.

But with the support of his family, Midón was eventually able to move on from that difficult situation. Looking back, he believes that experience changed how he approached the sport, helping him rediscover the enjoyment that had first drawn him to tennis as a child.

“So, well, from that point on, once I freed myself from that situation, it was like I started approaching tennis differently, like I started enjoying it more.”

He credits much of that transformation to the people closest to him.

“And well, nowadays, everyone in my circle, my friends, my coaches, my family, they’re the people who influence me the most when it comes to tennis.”

A Year of Unforgettable Moments

For Midón, 2026 has been filled with moments that once seemed like distant dreams.

At the Argentina Open in February, he came through qualifying to make his ATP Tour main-draw debut, with his family and friends there to share the experience.

“Getting through qualifying at the ATP Argentina, having my family, my friends, everyone there, that was really great,” he recalled.

Then came Båstad, Sweden, where Midón successfully navigated qualifying and earned his first victory in an ATP Tour main draw.

“In Sweden, getting through qualifying and winning an ATP match was also great. I was also very close to winning the next match, but, well, I got a little scared,” he admitted.

His season also brought success representing Argentina at the 2026 South American Games in Rosario, where he won the gold medal in men’s singles and the silver medal in men’s doubles alongside fellow Argentine and good friend Juan Manuel La Serna.

The results were meaningful, but Midón also cherished the opportunity to spend time with his teammates and close friends.

“Well, there were some South American Games recently, and that was really great,” he said. “Not only because I did well, let’s say, I won a gold medal and a silver medal, but also because off the court we had such a good time with the guys, with Manu and Lucho, who are two of my friends.”

As he shared, he’s grateful for the experiences that tennis brings.

“So, well, those are experiences that tennis gives you,” he said, “and the truth is that they’re really wonderful.”

Yet, when asked to name his favorite memory of the entire year, Midón didn’t choose his first ATP victory, his Grand Slam appearances, or even his gold medal.

Instead, he remembered a night in a restaurant in Romania, where he and his team gathered to watch Argentina take on Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We were losing 2–0, and we started coming back,” he recalled. “When we scored the third goal, my whole team was jumping around in the restaurant, I was taking off my shirt, running around everywhere…that was the best moment of this year.”

It was a response that revealed just how deeply Midón identifies with his home country.

Proud to Represent Argentina

For Midón, being Argentine is a source of pride that extends far beyond the tennis court. Originally from Corrientes, he speaks enthusiastically about his roots, his country, and the opportunity to represent Argentina wherever his career takes him.

“It’s something so incredible, something wonderful,” he said when asked what representing Argentina means to him.

“Being Argentine is always a source of pride for me. I mean, everywhere I go, or whenever I’m talking to someone,” he said, “I’m talking about how I’m from Corrientes, how I’m Argentine, how much I love my country, Messi, Maradona, everything, everything, everything.”

Dreaming of Davis Cup Glory and the Top 10

Midón has spent much of his life working toward the opportunity to compete professionally, and after a breakthrough season, his goals have only grown bigger.

At just 22 years old, the Argentine has already experienced the excitement of playing Grand Slam qualifying, competing in ATP Tour main draws, and representing his country on an international stage.

But when asked what he still hopes to accomplish in the sport, Midón’s answer was ambitious.

“I would love to win the Davis Cup for Argentina,” he said. “And then to be Top 10, to be in the Top 10 in the rankings at some point.”

There is also one title he would particularly love to win in front of his home crowd.

“And well, yes, also to win the ATP tournament in Buenos Aires,” he shared.

For a player who once struggled to enjoy the sport he had loved since childhood, the opportunity to dream so freely again is perhaps just as meaningful as the progress he has made in the rankings.

At eight years old, he dreamed of becoming a professional tennis player. At 22, he has fulfilled that dream. Now, with his sights set on the Top 100, the Top 10, and perhaps one day lifting the Davis Cup trophy for Argentina, Lautaro Midón is dreaming bigger than ever.

The SEO package from my last message still applies unchanged. The “Lucho” and “No. 180” items from my earlier fact check are still open.

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