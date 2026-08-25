Wake Forest men’s tennis player Kacper Szymkowiak came to the Winston-Salem Open as the first alternate, close enough to the draw to imagine getting his opportunity but ultimately spending the tournament in a different role.

From Wroclaw, Poland, Szymkowiak’s week became less about competing and more about observing. As a hitting partner, Szymkowiak had the opportunity to share a court with players inside the world’s Top 100, watch how professionals operate and, perhaps most importantly, ask questions.

“It’s a great opportunity and great experience for me to hit and play with the guys from top 100,” Szymkowiak said. “It’s always nice also to talk to them, like how is it, and a lot of guys have also transferred from college to pro and made it to top hundred.”

That last part matters to Szymkowiak.

He is entering his next season at Wake Forest, but college tennis was never intended to replace his professional ambitions. It is the route he and his family chose to help him pursue them. While he loves the team, the coaches, and the environment at Wake, he knows he wants to go pro.

Kacper Szymkowiak’s Rankings Advice: Improve First, Rank Later

And after spending the week around players who have already made that transition, one piece of advice has continued to surface: while he is in college, worry less about where he is ranked and more about how good he can become.

“One thing that keeps coming back is that when you are in college, just focus on improving and just knowing actually to not care about your rankings, because if your game is there, once you leave college you achieve the ranking by the tennis you present,” Szymkowiak said.

It is an appropriate lesson for a player who is still trying to discover exactly where his tennis can take him.

From a Wroclaw Wall to College Tennis

Szymkowiak’s relationship with the sport began long before Wake Forest, and almost by accident. Growing up in Wroclaw, he spent time around tennis because his older brother played. At five years old, watching practice eventually became boring enough that he found his own way onto the court.

“I started playing tennis when I was five because of my older brother,” he said. “I was just being bored on his practices, so I just picked up a racket and started hitting against the wall. That’s how I just started playing tennis.”

For years, Szymkowiak played primarily in local competition in Poland. Around 17, he began traveling abroad more often. The results improved. So did his tennis.

Eventually, he, his family and his team faced a decision about what should come next.

They chose college tennis.

“And at some point me and my team and family decided to choose a different path and to go here, college, to just see how it is,” he said.

Learning to Be “Coachable” at Wake Forest

That path brought him to Wake Forest, where development has meant more than simply hitting more tennis balls.

Szymkowiak speaks highly of the program’s coaching staff and its emphasis on professionalism and daily work. He also readily admits that accepting coaching has not always been his greatest strength.

“They try to teach me — it’s very hard for them,” Szymkowiak said. “I heard a few times I’m uncoachable.”

It is the kind of laughing admission that could easily be brushed off as a joke. But Szymkowiak acknowledges that he can get emotional and slightly stubborn.

“It’s hard for me because, you know, that’s why you have sometimes arguments because I think I know better, which is of course not true,” he said. “But on the court it’s tough to realize that, especially under emotions.”

There is a self-awareness in the answer that perhaps explains why he believes the label no longer fits quite as well.

“I think I became coachable, like, last few months, so I think that’s a big thing for me.”

Different Game Styles, Daily Growth at Practice

That growth may be just as important as anything technical Szymkowiak develops during his college career.

At Wake Forest, he is surrounded every day by players who challenge him differently. The variety is something he did not necessarily have on a daily basis while training in Poland, and it has become one of the things he appreciates most about the team.

“I really like the guys from the team because every each one of them has something special,” Szymkowiak said. “It’s very good to practice with each one of them every single day, you know, to have different game styles, and that’s one thing that I don’t have in Poland on a daily basis.”

His coaches, meanwhile, continue to reinforce a message that sounds remarkably similar to what he has heard from professionals in Winston-Salem.

Work matters more than talent without it.

“They’re trying to put in my head that you have to work hard in order to be anything in the future,” Szymkowiak said. “So they tell me, like, talent doesn’t matter unless you put work into it.”

No Guarantees, No Excuses on the Path to the Tour

There are no guarantees attached to that work, something Szymkowiak already seems to understand.

Professional tennis can be unforgiving. Players can train correctly, make sacrifices and still find that progress does not arrive according to schedule. Spending time around professionals this week has reinforced for Szymkowiak that complaining about the difficulty does little to change it.

“Once you stop complaining that something’s wrong or you’re unlucky or this or that, you’re gone out of the race,” he said. “You have to work hard and maybe, and maybe not. So that’s why it’s such a dedication to achieve anything in the sport.”

The Pro Dream Was Never in Question

For all the lessons Szymkowiak is gathering, however, one thing has not required reconsideration.

He wants to play professionally.

Asked whether his experience at the Winston-Salem Open had strengthened that ambition, Szymkowiak made clear that being around the tour had not created a new dream.

“It never changed, kinda. I always wanted to go pro,” he said.

For Szymkowiak, college is part of that pursuit rather than a detour from it. He is unusually candid about how he sees the balance.

“College is also like, they say student, student — student comes first before athlete. For me it’s other way around, and it’ll always be,” he said. “I always try to focus more on being an athlete and just becoming pro.”

Closing the Distance Between College and the Tour

For now, he remains on the college side of that transition, practicing at Wake Forest and watching the professional tour from close range.

At Winston-Salem, particularly, the distance between those two worlds has felt small. He has hit with the players he hopes someday to compete alongside. He has spoken with players who took a version of the path he hopes to follow. And he has listened to their advice about what matters before he gets there.

Improve. Work. Stop obsessing over rankings. Stop searching for excuses.

For a player who can laugh about once being called “uncoachable,” learning to listen might turn out to be one of the most important parts of his development.

But the reason Szymkowiak is willing to do the work is considerably older than anything he has learned this week. It goes back to Poland, an older brother’s tennis practices and a five-year-old who got bored enough to pick up a racket and start hitting against a wall.

Two decades did not need to pass for Szymkowiak to know what he wanted from the sport.

“I know how much I dedicated in the past to play tennis, and I love the sport,” he said. “That’s one thing, and other, I just want to be the best possible version of myself.”

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