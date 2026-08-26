World Tennis Magazine spoke exclusively with Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the ATP 250 Winston-Salem Open after his two-set victory in the Round of 32.

For Cerúndolo, adapting to hard courts is not simply a matter of learning how to survive on a less familiar surface. It is part of a larger effort to become the kind of player who can solve any problem placed in front of him.

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo’s Hard Court Adjustment

The Argentine grew up on clay, where the higher bounce and slower conditions naturally complement the heavy topspin he produces from the baseline. On hard courts, particularly during the North American swing, that same ball can behave very differently.

“Clay is very different from here,” Cerúndolo said. “We grew up our whole lives on clay, and naturally this is not our surface. But it has already been several years of playing and improving, so I don’t think it is time to make excuses. You have to play and you have to learn.”

There is a bluntness to that assessment. Cerúndolo understands where he feels most comfortable, but he is no longer interested in allowing comfort to define the limits of his game.

On clay, his spin has more time to take effect. The ball rises higher, allowing him to dictate with the patterns he has trusted since childhood. On hard courts, the bounce stays lower and the surface can neutralize some of that shape.

“I’m a player who plays with quite a lot of spin, so I like when the ball bounces high,” he said. “Here, on hard courts, the ball usually stays lower, and especially during this swing, the ball doesn’t take any spin. It is complicated.”

That difference requires more than a minor technical adjustment. It changes the geometry of the points and forces Cerúndolo to find new ways forward.

Rebuilding the Game From the Ground Up

The rallies become flatter. The ball stays beneath the strike zone he prefers. Points are often decided earlier, leaving less room to retreat behind the baseline and construct with patience.

So Cerúndolo is working on the parts of his game that can travel anywhere: serving better, taking returns earlier, moving forward and adjusting his footwork.

“You have to play with other variations,” he said. “You have to serve better, return a little farther inside the court, come to the net a little more. Those are things you have to adjust, the footwork as well, and try to adapt.”

A Tiebreak Test of Nerve

That process was tested during a tense opening set in his latest match, particularly in a tiebreak against an opponent whose serve repeatedly kept him under pressure.

“His serve was unbelievable,” Cerúndolo said. “He served really strong, with all variations.”

Rather than search for something extraordinary in the most important moments, Cerúndolo narrowed his focus. His thinking became almost mechanical: return to the routine, trust the patterns that feel most dependable and avoid chasing the lines.

He bounces the ball three times before serving. He chooses the locations he trusts. He tries to remain aggressive without becoming reckless.

“I’m thinking about my routine, thinking, ‘What should I do?'” he said. “I usually use the serves that I feel more comfortable with, more reliable, and that’s what I think.”

Cerúndolo earned a set point on his own serve but missed a forehand, a mistake that briefly made him feel as if the opportunity had disappeared.

“Mentally, I was down, like, ‘Okay, I lost the set,'” he said.

Then his opponent double-faulted. Cerúndolo was suddenly back in the tiebreak, given another opening after believing the set had slipped away. He took it, closed the set with two strong points and carried the momentum into the second.

“That gave me the push in the second set to win the break in the middle and win the match,” he said.

Aggressive, Not Passive

The sequence captured both the difficulty and the necessity of his evolution. On a surface that rewards first-strike tennis, Cerúndolo knows he cannot become passive when the pressure rises.

“If you play defensively here, it’s tough,” he said. “But again, try to play aggressive but solid. Don’t target the lines; play more in the middle.”

Chasing a More Complete Player

For Cerúndolo, that balance is central to the player he is trying to become. He does not want to rely exclusively on the attributes that carried him through his development on clay. He wants options.

He wants to be able to serve-and-volley when the matchup demands it. He wants to change his return position, defend when necessary and step inside the court when the opportunity appears.

“Always I try to be a better player, more complete, so when you face different players, different matchups, you have all the resources,” he said. “Okay, now I have to do serve-and-volley. Now I have to return back. Now I have to run. Now I have to hit and go to the net.”

Ranking Goals and the Bigger Picture

The ranking goal is clear. Cerúndolo would like to finish the season inside the top 50. But he does not view that number as the only measure of whether the year has been successful.

“The goal is always to be a better player, a more complete player, have more resources and weapons in the game,” he said. “In terms of ranking, maybe I would like to end in the top 50. But if that’s not the case, I would be happy anyway with my season.”

That distinction matters. The ranking may reflect the progress eventually, but Cerúndolo’s immediate focus is on building a game that is no longer tied to one surface, one style or one predictable pattern.

“To be more complete, and then you can use all the weapons for any type of matchup,” he said. “I think that’s the goal specifically.”

For a player shaped by clay, hard courts remain an adjustment. But Cerúndolo is beginning to see adaptation not as a departure from his identity, but as the next stage of it.

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