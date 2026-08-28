For nearly three hours, Ignacio Buse had to suffer — there’s no gentler word for it — against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in a slugfest at the ATP 250 in Winston-Salem. Today, the Peruvian gets to do something he’s never done before: play a hard-court semifinal.

Down 0-3 in the Breaker, Buse Refused to Blink

There was the physical strain of an exhausting battle in Thursday’s quarterfinals, the mental challenge of staying composed deep into the match, and then, in the tiebreak, one more test — Buse trailing 0-3 before reeling off six consecutive points to close it out.

For the Peruvian, getting through it meant accepting the match was simply going to hurt.

“I think it was a very tough mental battle,” Buse said. “I think you had to be willing to suffer out there on the court. I’m very happy because I think I accepted very well that I was going to have a hard time at certain moments. But I’m very happy because I think I got past that physical and mental barrier to pull the match through.”

That mentality mattered most in the tiebreak itself. Down 0-3, Buse didn’t let the scoreboard take over.

“I don’t think I was thinking much about the score today,” he said. “I could tell that maybe physically, in the second set, I was a little better than him. And I was thinking more point by point, regardless of the score. I think that helped me a lot.”

A Clay-Court Game Finding Its Hard-Court Legs

The win sends Buse into his first Challenger-level semifinal on a hard court — notable for a player whose game has always been more closely tied to clay. But he isn’t interested in reinventing himself to get there.

“There are little things that change, of course. On a hard court, the surface is different,” he said. “But I don’t think the game itself has to change that much. I try to go into matches with a clear strategy. Obviously, some things change a little from clay to hard courts, but I still try to play my game.”

For Buse, that means staying aggressive without going one-dimensional.

“I’m someone who plays aggressively, who likes to dictate, but I also like to create space for myself and know how to interpret each ball well,” he said. “I don’t think that just because I’m playing on a hard court, I have to play super direct or very linear.”

He’s not forcing it, either — he’s letting it come.

“I think in this last tournament I’ve been doing well,” he said. “I’m starting to find my way of playing on hard courts too.”

The US Open Looms — And So Does a Peruvian Crowd

The progress arrives just ahead of another major hard-court test: the US Open, where Buse is part of a growing wave of Peruvian representation. He remembers arriving in New York last year to a huge contingent of countrymen in the stands. This time, even with some of their own qualifying runs ending early, he was glad to have them around.

“I would have liked to share the tour with them because I think nowadays the tour can be a little lonely,” Buse said. “I have several friends, but everyone is with their own team, and with them I always spend a lot of time.”

In Winston-Salem, at least, he hasn’t been short of company. Peruvian supporters have packed the stands again, with many already planning to come back for his next match. Buse understands what it means for people back home to watch one of their own break through internationally — even if he’s careful not to let that weigh on him between the lines.

“I try not to think too much about that, honestly,” he said. “I try to focus on what I can do, but of course I’m also enjoying this support, which is really beautiful.”

What’s Next

After nearly three hours of suffering, that support gave Buse something to take with him off the court. So did the tennis itself.

Little by little, Buse isn’t just proving his game can work on hard courts — he’s figuring out exactly how he wants it to.

More from Winston-Salem this week: [Juan Manuel Cerúndolo’s run] · [Cruz Hewitt at Winston-Salem] · [Théo Arribagé & Manuel Guinard in doubles] · [Stefanos Tsitsipas in Winston-Salem] · [Raphael Collignon this week]

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