Uruguay’s Franco Roncadelli On His Best Year on Tour So Far: Growing Through Hard Work, Leaving Home, and Dreaming Bigger

For Uruguay’s Franco Roncadelli, 2026 has been a year of firsts. The 26-year-old reached a career-high ranking of World No. 225, won his first ATP Challenger title in Santos, Brazil, and made his Grand Slam qualifying debuts at Wimbledon and the US Open. But behind those milestones is a journey shaped by years of hard work, difficult decisions, and time spent away from home.

Surprisingly, the Uruguayan’s best year on tour started with an injury.

“It was really crazy because I started the year injured, and I went to the first tournaments having barely trained,” he admitted. “And well, I couldn’t really prepare for the season properly.”

With a smile on his face, Roncadelli spoke about the overwhelming surprise and joy he felt at various moments this year, including winning his first Challenger in Santos, Brazil, and making Wimbledon qualifying.

“I never imagined at the beginning of the year that in April I would be competing to get into Wimbledon qualifying, into Grand Slams, so it was incredible,” he said. “I won my first Challenger, also incredible. Those were intense weeks, and it felt so special to be able to fulfill a dream.”

It was a remarkable change for a player who had spent years working toward opportunities that once seemed far away.

“Honestly, regardless of how this end of the year looks, the year was very positive,” he said.

Roncadelli’s Journey to the Sport

Unlike other tennis players who were primed from a young age in the sport, Roncadelli’s journey to tennis actually began with ping-pong, at the same club that will host the Uruguay Open next week.

“It was partly because I was spending the summer at the club in Montevideo where I’ve been a member my whole life, and my cousins played a lot of ping-pong,” he shared. “I started getting really hooked on it, and my parents didn’t like that because it was summer, and they wanted me to be outside, in the fresh air, and when you’re playing ping-pong, you’re always inside.”

His parents asked him to try tennis. Roncadelli admitted he wasn’t convinced of the sport at first, and for years, he played soccer and tennis together. Slowly, tennis started to grow on him.

“I think part of what I liked was that everything depended on me,” he said, “and I wasn’t depending on other people’s mistakes or successes, but everything good or bad depended on me, and I really liked that.”

Hard Work Over Talent

Roncadelli shared that he wasn’t at the top of his age category for many years in juniors, always number four, five, or six, until he turned 16. It was then that he started to see progress.

“But I think that was a little bit because of hard work, because I’m not a person with a lot of talent, but rather someone who works very hard,” he said. “And as the years went by, that started to show.”

That same mentality carried into his professional career. Roncadelli admitted that for years, he had little to show for the time and effort he was putting into the sport.

“Well, all those years, until I was twenty-one, I had one ATP point. So honestly, the fact that I’m here today, it wasn’t really the logical outcome,” he shared.

For Roncadelli, his progress has never been about overnight success. Instead, it has been about continuing to work, even when the results were slow to arrive.

Leaving Montevideo and Learning What It Takes

The biggest challenge when he started playing? Not spending time with the people he loves.

“The fact that when I was in Montevideo, sometimes I had to train on weekends,” he said. “I was going to miss parties, birthdays, things that I knew were going to happen, but until you actually experience them, sometimes you don’t really realize it.”

Roncadelli then made a decision that was not only difficult for himself, but also for the people around him: establishing a base in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and leaving Montevideo.

“I decided to move to Buenos Aires because I didn’t have many people to train with in Montevideo, and I felt I needed to be in a slightly more professional environment,” he admitted. “In Uruguay, I didn’t have that because there aren’t many players, and there aren’t that many professionals, coaches, or fitness trainers who have experience in tennis.”

It was a decision that meant investing a lot more money in the sport, without any guarantee that it would work out. But, for Roncadelli, the truth is that he’s happy with his decision.

“Sometimes you have to take risks to have a chance of things working out,” he said with a smile.

Doubts Along the Way

But the decision wasn’t without its difficult moments. Roncadelli admitted that there were times when he wondered whether all the money and effort he was putting into his career would lead to the results he wanted.

“Because it’s happened to me, maybe this year, a month or two ago, when I felt that I was investing, investing—not just money, making a lot of effort—and I wasn’t seeing results, but I also wasn’t having a good time on the court,” he said.

He recalled an even more difficult period when his ranking was around No. 370 and he was struggling with the financial realities of professional tennis. For a brief moment, he reconsidered his future in the sport.

“But it was only for a couple of days, and the following week I reached my first Challenger final, so that feeling went away pretty quickly,” he shared.

For Roncadelli, those moments have helped him better understand how to manage the inevitable disappointments of a tennis career.

“But yes, it’s difficult to deal with the ups and downs because here, almost every week you lose. There’s only one champion at a tournament,” he said.

“And every time you lose, looking at the positives, because if you stay focused on the negatives, they might work against you even the following week.”

Dealing with Loneliness and Enjoying the Tour

“I don’t say sacrifice because, honestly, the life of a tennis player…well, we’re privileged,” he admitted. “In reality, we’re here at an incredible tournament. Every week we have the opportunity to get to know beautiful places. So, well, I don’t call it sacrifice, I call it effort, because you always want to be at home, and as a tennis player, you can’t.”

Roncadelli shared that this was one of the most difficult life changes he had to make.

The worst part of being a tennis player? Roncadelli had a quick answer.

“I think it’s the fact that you miss your friends’ and family members’ birthdays,” he shared. “Maybe when things aren’t going well for you, and you see that your friends got together for an asado, that they went out, and you’re not there with them.”

Roncadelli revealed that loneliness can be tough, especially when traveling for over half of the year.

“Sometimes you’re on the other side of the world, and there’s a time difference, and you don’t have anyone to talk to when you’re sad or whatever,” he said. “But well, I think that in the long run, all the great things are much more positive than the bad things.”

And while the time away from home can be difficult, there are moments that make it all worthwhile.

“I think the most beautiful thing is when you achieve your goals or some of your dreams, and that’s when you say, ‘It really was worth it, all the effort I made, all the things I put aside,’” he shared.

A Childhood Dream at the US Open

Roncadelli shared that some of his favorite experiences on tour have been playing at the US Open and returning to compete in his home country.

“I really liked the US Open, and then I’d say the Uruguay Open, which is the Challenger that’s played in the city,” he said.

The US Open, in particular, was an experience he had dreamed about since childhood.

“And then the tournament too, as I told you, I watched it every year on television, and this year, having been there, I felt that it was a dream come true,” he said.

“And the craziness of the whole tournament, the number of people there, the noise, the courts, everything. I think it was incredible.”

There’s No Place Like Home

“I’m someone who’s very attached to home. It’s very hard for me to leave home,” he said.

But, even with all of the places around the world that he’s gotten to see, Roncadelli shared that nothing compares to being home in Montevideo, with his family, friends, and his dog.

“I have a dog, and in Montevideo I don’t get to see him much, but I really enjoy time with him when I’m there,” he shared. “I take him for walks, I take him with me when I go with my friends, maybe to have a coffee.”

Roncadelli shared that much of his plans when he’s home involve his friends, family, and food.

“Well, I think I’m someone who’s very attached to my close circle,” he said. “I really like having asados with my friends, going out dancing with my friends and getting together to eat with my parents.”

Playing at the Club Where He Trained

For Roncadelli, being at home is something to be cherished. That is also why competing in Montevideo holds such a special place in his heart. The Uruguay Open, which takes place at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club, offers him a rare opportunity to play in front of the people who have supported him throughout his career.

“I also really like playing at home whenever I can, whether it’s Davis Cup or the Uruguay Open, which is going to be next week, because I really feel the affection of the people,” he said.

“And the place where the Challenger is played is exactly where I trained for almost seven or eight years.”

For a player who spends so much of the year away from his loved ones, returning to those familiar courts is something he looks forward to.

“So everyone is going to come watch me, and I love feeling that energy.”

Roncadelli’s Relationship with His Coach

Roncadelli attributes much of his progress since the end of 2024 to his coach, Martín Rondina. Roncadelli had known Rondina for many years, but they started training together just a couple of years ago.

“I think we have a very special relationship,” he said.

“And well, we already had a very good relationship, and I think that shows in our day-to-day lives because living and working together every day is very easy. We have a great time off the court, and on the court as well. And well, we know each other very well. We also have very good chemistry.”

It is a relationship built on trust, both on and off the court.

“So that makes me feel very comfortable on the court, and I trust him 100%,” he shared.

Roncadelli also credits Rondina with helping him better understand his own personality as a player. Known for his calm demeanor during matches, the Uruguayan explained that his coach knows when to encourage him to show a little more energy.

“So he varies that, and I follow his lead a little,” he said. “And well, through that, I think I’ve gotten to know myself much better as a player and as a person.”

But even with all of his progress this season, Roncadelli isn’t completely satisfied.

“In every aspect, I feel that even today I still have a lot to improve, whether physically, tennis-wise, or mentally,” he shared.

But as for what clicked this year? Working with Rondina, building confidence, and growing more comfortable with the difficult moments that come with competing professionally.

“So I think the pieces started to fall into place in some way, and at the same time, I won some good matches, and that started to give me confidence that it really was possible to keep improving. So I think it was a little bit of everything,” he explained.

“I also matured a lot, managing difficult situations in matches a little better, and I think that’s part of growing in every aspect.”

For Roncadelli, the results of 2026 have been the product of work that began long before his first Challenger title.

“And well, I think this year we started to see a lot of the results of the work we’ve been doing, not just during this year, but throughout all of last year,” he said.

Still Dreaming: Roncadelli’s Hopes for the Rest of His Career

While Roncadelli is thrilled about a very positive year, he still has a lot of dreams to achieve.

First? Play qualifying at all four Grand Slams. He’s already played Wimbledon and the US Open, but still has Australia and Roland Garros to go.

“That’s the first thing,” he said. “After that, I’d love to play them a thousand times and play in the main draws.”

Beyond that goal, Roncadelli hopes to break into the top 100 and win the Challenger in Montevideo, all while continuing to build on the progress he has made over the past two years. For a player who once struggled to earn ATP points, those dreams no longer seem quite so far away.

And perhaps the most meaningful of all would be winning the Uruguay Open, at the very club where his journey began nearly two decades ago.

From a young boy spending his summers playing ping-pong to a professional tennis player competing on the world’s biggest stages, Roncadelli has come a long way. But his story has never been about taking the easiest path.

For Roncadelli, it has always been about working hard enough to make the unlikely possible, and, hopefully, bringing some of those dreams back home to Montevideo.

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