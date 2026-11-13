More Than Doubles: Facundo Bagnis and Facundo Mena Reunite After Nearly Two Decades of Friendship

The two Argentine veterans first met as teenagers. Now, nearly 20 years later, they’re sharing the court again at the Lima Challenger, bringing a lifelong friendship into a new chapter of their careers.

By Chloe Wellington-Hunt

X/Instagram: @chloemwhunt

LIMA, Peru — Facundo Bagnis and Facundo Mena have spent nearly two decades crossing paths on the professional tennis circuit. They’ve trained together, traveled to tournaments, met each other’s families, and shared countless experiences away from the court.

Yet, somehow, they’ve hardly ever played doubles together.

That changed this week in Lima, where the two Argentines reunited as partners, bringing a friendship that began when they were teenagers into a new stage of their professional careers.

How Two Teenagers Became Lifelong Friends

“We’ve known each other for a really long time, since I was 18 and Facu was 16,” Bagnis shared. “That’s where our relationship started, and it’s lasted until today. I think it’s always continued to grow, and we’ve gotten along better and better over time.”

Their story began through a sponsorship program involving Mena’s father, Gabriel, who helped bring Bagnis into the same training environment as his son. The two spent approximately five or six years training together, developing a friendship that continued long after their careers took them in different directions. Despite that history, opportunities to compete together were surprisingly rare.

“I think this is only the second time we’ve played together, despite having such a long history,” Mena explained.

When Mena was beginning to establish himself on the ATP Challenger circuit, Bagnis was already an experienced singles player, leaving little opportunity for a doubles partnership. Now, the timing has finally worked in their favor.

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Bagnis Turns to Doubles After Injury and Suspension

For Bagnis, 36, the reunion comes during a significant transition. After a career that took him to a singles ranking of world No. 55, he is turning his attention toward doubles following an extended absence from competition.

“The peak of my singles career was a few years ago,” Bagnis explained. “Now I’m older, and I’ve gone through a nine-month injury and a one-year doping suspension.”

The Argentine returned to competition in October following a 12-month anti-doping suspension. The International Tennis Integrity Agency determined that the violation was not intentional, accepting evidence that a contaminated supplement was responsible for the positive test.

Now, Bagnis is discovering a different side of professional tennis.

“Because of that, I decided to try my luck in doubles. I’ve only been doing it for a very short time. This is my third week,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard to try to specialize in this new discipline, and now I’m giving it a try while also adapting my game and my life to this new stage.”

And sharing that transition with Mena makes the experience considerably more meaningful.

“For me, especially because I’m in the final years of my career and I’ve just started playing doubles, it’s much more enjoyable to play with someone like him, someone I have such a great relationship with, than perhaps with another player on the circuit,” Bagnis said.

Two Different Personalities, One Partnership

Their personalities, however, aren’t identical. Bagnis describes himself as the more analytical and intense player, while Mena brings a calmer approach.

“Sometimes I think too much,” Bagnis admitted. “Facu is much more about being relaxed, about execution, about letting things flow.”

Mena sees those differences as an advantage.

“I take certain things from Facu,” he said, “the way he carries himself on court, the way he moves forward, the way he sees doubles, the intensity he brings. And sometimes I’m a little calmer. So sometimes a match requires that intensity, and other times it requires that calmness.”

Their familiarity doesn’t mean they’ve immediately mastered playing together. Bagnis acknowledged that the excitement of sharing the court may have contributed to some early nerves.

“Yesterday we were so excited and eager to play together, and I think that worked against us a little at the beginning because we were very nervous,” he said.

But neither seems particularly concerned about the occasional difficult moment. Their friendship, both emphasized, comes first.

“I’d rather have a good time and lose than win and have a bad experience,” Bagnis said.

Facundo Bagnis and Facundo Mena: A Friendship Bigger Than Tennis

Ask Mena about his favorite memories with Bagnis, and he doesn’t immediately mention a tennis match.

Instead, he remembers a fishing trip.

Years ago, while spending time with Bagnis and his friends, Mena decided to try water-skiing. He wasn’t particularly successful, but what he didn’t realize at the time was that a snake had passed through the water directly behind him. Bagnis, watching from a nearby boat with his father, apparently decided it would be better not to mention the unexpected visitor.

It is one of many memories that have little to do with winning tennis matches.

“We have so many beautiful memories, especially outside the court,” Bagnis said. “Spending time together, getting to know each other’s families and friends, so many years together.”

Next week, Mena will attend Bagnis’s wedding, another milestone in a relationship that has extended far beyond professional competition.

“Those are the most beautiful things tennis gives you,” Bagnis said, “the friendship we have and the fact that we’re always talking and staying in touch.”

Memories From Two Careers

Both players also have plenty to remember from their individual careers.

For Bagnis, one of the defining moments came at Roland Garros in 2014, when he qualified for his first Grand Slam main draw and defeated Frenchman Julien Benneteau in an extraordinary first-round match, winning the deciding set 18–16. He also remembers representing Argentina at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, where he won singles gold.

Mena, meanwhile, points to a much more recent experience: reaching the final of the Buenos Aires Challenger in September at the Racket Club, a place deeply connected to his childhood and his friendship with Bagnis.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t become champion, but it was a week I really enjoyed and one where I felt so many emotions,” Mena said.

Same Side of the Net

Today, their lives remain geographically separated. Mena lives in Chile, while Bagnis is based in Buenos Aires. The distance means they don’t often enjoy the ordinary routines of friendship, like meeting for a meal or discovering a new café together.

But tournaments occasionally bring them back to the same place. And this time, rather than simply catching up between matches, they’re competing on the same side of the net.

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