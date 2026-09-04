The Eala third round US Open breakthrough arrived Thursday night in emphatic fashion — a 6-1, 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova that took just 63 minutes, one of the fastest Grand Slam wins of her career, and pushed Alexandra Eala past her previous best finish at any major.

A Statement From the First Point

There was no feeling-out period. Eala won the first nine points of the match outright, raced to a 4-0 lead, and closed out the opening set 6-1 in just 23 minutes. Oliynykova, the world No. 46, found her footing briefly in the second set, grabbing a 2-1 lead before Eala leveled things back up and the two traded games to 3-3. From there, Eala took three of the final four games to serve out the match — sealing it on a forced error after a serve that Oliynykova simply couldn’t handle.

The numbers back up how one-sided this actually was underneath the scoreline drama in the second set: Eala finished with 19 winners to Oliynykova’s 6, and committed just 12 unforced errors against Oliynykova’s 24 — a 59-35 edge in total points won across the match.

“I think my patience and the consistency of my focus — I think those were the key to winning the match today,” Eala said afterward.

Settling Unfinished Business

There was a small subplot running underneath this one. Oliynykova had actually beaten Eala the last time they met, in a grueling three-set battle at Strasbourg back in May. Getting the win back four months later, on a much bigger stage, made this one a genuine measure of how far Eala’s game has come since that clay-court loss — not just a routine second-round assignment.

Why the Eala Third Round US Open Run Matters

This is the part of the story that carries real weight for Philippine tennis. Eala reached the second round at last year’s US Open — a result that was itself historic, since her win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson made her the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam main-draw match in the Open Era. She fell in the second round there to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa. This year, she’s already gone one round further, which makes this her best-ever result at any Grand Slam tournament.

It’s also the latest data point in a genuinely excellent stretch of tennis. Since her breakthrough Wimbledon run to the fourth round this summer, Eala has won nine of her last eleven matches on hard courts, a run that includes her maiden WTA title in Washington, D.C., where she beat Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, and Elina Svitolina across the week. The Oliynykova win extends that form onto the biggest stage tennis has to offer.

Fittingly, given how much this run means to Filipino tennis fans, Eala made a point of acknowledging the crowd support afterward: “I think we all represent something and I’m proud of what I represent.” Louis Armstrong Stadium was heavy with flag-waving Filipino supporters throughout, and it showed in the atmosphere around every big point.

What’s Next

Eala’s third-round opponent has yet to be confirmed as the rest of the draw plays out. Whoever it is, she’ll go in as a player who has already exceeded her own career-best Grand Slam result and shown, in the space of two rounds, that her level from this summer’s hard-court swing has carried straight into New York without any drop-off. For a player who was already the highest-seeded Filipino in tour history coming into the tournament, every match from here is uncharted territory.

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