The Eala Pinay Power moment landed again on Tuesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium, and this time it barely needed extra time to arrive. Alexandra Eala needed just 78 minutes to dispatch American qualifier Mary Stoiana 6-1, 6-2, matching her second-round finish from a year ago and setting up a shot at going further than she’s ever gone at a major.

The Eala Pinay Power Statement Start

Eala didn’t ease into this one — she asserted control immediately, breaking Stoiana twice in the opening set and racing out to a 5-0 lead before her opponent got on the scoreboard. Stoiana, playing her first-ever Grand Slam main draw match after three qualifying wins, briefly threatened a comeback by taking a 2-1 lead in the second set. It didn’t last. Eala answered with four straight games to push the lead to 5-2, then closed it out on serve. She finished the match having converted four of eight break points and landing 78% of her first serves — the kind of efficiency number that explains why the scoreline never felt in doubt despite Stoiana’s resistance.

“Of course it was very difficult,” Eala said afterward, crediting Stoiana’s run through qualifying. “Every exchange had its own challenges, especially in the start of the second set. She put me in uncomfortable positions and she’s been having a great run, coming from quali and the past couple of weeks, so I’m really happy with this match.”

The Season Behind the Moment

None of this is happening in a vacuum. Eala arrives at this US Open as the 17th seed — her highest-ever Grand Slam seeding, and the highest a Filipino player has ever held at a major — on the back of a genuinely breakout year. She won her maiden WTA title in Washington this summer, and the path there wasn’t gentle: she beat Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, and Elina Svitolina en route to the final, three wins over top-13 opposition in a single week. A month earlier at Wimbledon, she’d knocked out Iga Świątek to reach the fourth round, becoming the first Filipino player ever to reach the second week of a major in the Open Era.

Last year’s US Open already carried its own piece of history — a win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson that made her the first Filipino to win a major main-draw match in the Open Era. This year’s draw gives her a real chance to go beyond that.

What’s Next

Eala moves on to face Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova, the world No. 46, who reached the second round by beating American Reese Brantmeier 6-4, 6-4. It’s a winnable match on paper for Eala, ranked 18 places higher, but nothing about her results this season suggests she’ll be looking past it — the Washington run alone shows she’s comfortable raising her level against better-ranked opposition, not just cleaning up against outsiders.

For now, the numbers tell their own story: fewest games dropped in a match since Wimbledon, a big home crowd fully behind her at a US major for the second year running, and a ranking trajectory that keeps climbing. Pinay Power isn’t a one-tournament story anymore — it’s shaping up as the defining thread of her season.

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