The WTA announced its nominees on Friday, and the Most Improved Player shortlist reads Alex Eala, Marta Kostyuk, Iva Jovic, Diana Shnaider and Sorana Cîrstea. Media members vote, and the winners come out the week of 14 December. Disclosure for the record: Eala is my favourite player on tour. I tried to judge this as if she weren’t, and she still came out first, though not by much.

The case for Eala as Most Improved Player

Eala started the year at No. 50 and is now a career-high No. 15. Her race points went from 806 to 2,224. She won her first WTA singles title in Washington, beating Jessica Pegula in the final. She also won the WTA 125 in Birmingham and reached the semi-finals in Berlin.

Her best week was Wimbledon. She beat defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2 in the third round. That made her the first Filipino player, man or woman, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. Jasmine Paolini beat her there 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The counterargument is that her year has a lot of volume in it. She played 29 tour-level events, the most of anyone in the top 50, and finished 47-26. She also lost the Hong Kong final to Claire Liu. A big ranking jump built on that many matches is real, but it’s partly the product of showing up every week.

Kostyuk is the real rival

Kostyuk has the best case against her. She tore a ligament in Melbourne and missed the Middle East swing. She came back and won Rouen, then Madrid, her first WTA 1000, beating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5. She went 11-0 in main-draw clay matches on the way. She was No. 23 before Madrid and has since reached No. 11.

Her ranking jump is smaller than Eala’s. But a Madrid title from an injury-wrecked start is the kind of result that tends to win this vote. If the voters weigh the quality of the peak more than the size of the climb, she wins.

Jovic, Cîrstea and Shnaider

Jovic is the closest thing to Eala’s story. She is 18 and finished 2025 at No. 33. This year she made her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open, reached the Hobart final, and won Guadalajara. She has been around No. 11 since the autumn. The climb is smaller than Eala’s and the signature moment is smaller too, but it’s close. The two also met in a US Open third-round thriller.

Cîrstea is the sentimental pick, and not only that. She is 36, announced in December that this would be her last season, and was ranked No. 43 at the time. She reached a Roland Garros quarter-final 17 years after her first, a record gap for a woman at one major in the Open Era. She also reached the Rome semi-finals and won Cluj-Napoca. It’s a remarkable farewell season, though “most improved” and “best ever late-career run” aren’t quite the same award.

Shnaider has the weakest case on the actual wording of the award. She reached a first Grand Slam semi-final at Roland Garros and won in Tokyo, which is a very good year. But she sits at No. 11, where she first was in May 2025. That’s confirmation of a level she already had.

The pick

I’d vote Eala: the biggest climb, a first title, and the Swiatek win on Centre Court. I wouldn’t call it close to unanimous. If Kostyuk takes it because of Madrid, I’d have trouble calling that a mistake.

Like this: Like Loading…