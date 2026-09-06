The Eala Jovic US Open showdown delivered every bit of the drama it promised, and then some — three hours and three minutes of some of the best tennis either player has produced this year, before Iva Jovic finally closed it out 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to end Alexandra Eala’s best-ever Grand Slam run under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A Match That Lived Up to the Hype

This was never going to be a routine third-round assignment, and it wasn’t. Playing in primetime at the sport’s largest stadium with a crowd that was overwhelmingly behind her, Eala did something she hadn’t managed in either of her two previous meetings with Jovic this season — she took a set. After dropping the opener 7-5, Eala responded by claiming the second 6-3, setting up a decider that both players had to know would define their seasons.

The numbers from the match tell the story of just how tight it actually was. Jovic finished with 44 winners to 27 unforced errors; Eala matched her blow for blow with 34 winners against 33 unforced errors. Both players were exceptional at net — Jovic won 12 of 15 points there, Eala 16 of 25. Break points were the difference in the end: Jovic converted 9 of 17 opportunities to Eala’s 8 of 20, a slim but ultimately decisive edge in the moments that mattered most.

The Collapse That Will Sting

The hardest part of this loss for Eala and her growing following will be exactly where it slipped away. She broke serve in the first game of the third set and looked in total control at 4-2, holding at love to seemingly put herself in complete command of the match. From there, though, Jovic simply refused to fold. The American won four of the last five games to level things at 5-5, with Eala saving a match point along the way to briefly keep the dream alive. But Jovic broke again to move ahead 6-5, and after Eala’s final return sailed into the net on Jovic’s second match point, the three-hour marathon was over.

Jovic didn’t hide how much the win took out of her: “It took losing my earrings, falling literally flat out on the floor, cuts on my knees, mental breakdowns,” she said afterward, before adding, “I don’t even know what to say, that felt like a marathon and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match.”

Context That Softens the Sting

As painful as the collapse will feel, it’s worth sitting with what Eala actually accomplished this fortnight before this result. This was already her best-ever Grand Slam performance — surpassing last year’s second-round finish — and she did it while extending an excellent hard-court stretch that included her maiden WTA title in Washington over Pegula, Osaka, and Svitolina. The loss to Jovic also marks her third defeat to the American this season, after losses at the French Open and Queen’s Club, but this was by a wide margin the closest of the three — the first time Eala has taken a set off Jovic, and the first time their rivalry has been contested on a hard court, the surface where Eala has looked most dangerous all year.

There’s a real case that this match, even in defeat, represents genuine progress in a rivalry that has so far run entirely one-sided. Three months ago, Jovic beat her in straight sets twice without much resistance. On Saturday night, in front of a full Arthur Ashe crowd, Eala pushed her to the absolute limit and had a match point of her own to survive along the way.

What’s Next After Eala Jovic US Open

Jovic advances to a fourth-round meeting with fellow American and No. 4 seed Coco Gauff — the farthest Jovic has ever gone at her home Grand Slam. For Eala, the immediate focus shifts to the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this month, where she’s the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion. The bigger picture, though, is a ranking that keeps climbing and a season that’s produced her best Grand Slam result, a maiden WTA title, and a genuine signature near-miss against one of the tour’s brightest young talents — the kind of season that, even with this ending, points toward more of these nights ahead rather than fewer.

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