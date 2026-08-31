The Streak That Wasn’t Supposed to Break

The Djokovic Navone US Open upset will go down as one of the more stunning results of the 2026 season. Twenty appearances at the US Open. Zero first-round losses. That was the number Novak Djokovic carried into Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday night, and it was the number that made what happened next feel less like an upset and more like a rupture in the sport’s natural order. Mariano Navone, an unseeded 25-year-old Argentine with a career record of 0-4 in five-setters, beat the 24-time major champion 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Four hours and 36 minutes. The longest opening match of Djokovic’s Grand Slam career, and now the earliest exit he’s had at a major since the 2006 Australian Open — back when Navone was five years old.

A Fast Start, Then a Body That Wouldn’t Cooperate

For a set and a half, this looked like business as usual. Djokovic raced to a 3-0 lead in humid conditions, and even after Navone leveled things at 4-4 during a rain delay that closed the roof, the fourth seed still had every historical reason to like his chances — he came in 42-12 lifetime in five-set matches. But the version of Djokovic that showed up under the lights was not the one tennis fans have spent two decades watching find a way. He vomited courtside multiple times. He struggled to move. By the fifth set, Navone won 11 of the last 12 games, and Djokovic — in visible pain, reportedly in tears before the final point — had nothing left to offer. What started as a routine night session on Ashe turned into the Djokovic Navone US Open upset that will define the tournament’s opening weekend.

Djokovic Reacts to the US Open Upset

Djokovic didn’t dress it up afterward, telling reporters flatly that he “pretty much despised every moment” spent on court. He went further in describing what’s become a recurring pattern this season — vomiting that’s shown up in nearly every match, followed by his body starting to give out with cramping and pain.

This wasn’t an isolated flare-up. It was his seventh tournament of the year, and the physical breakdowns have been trailing him since well before New York — including a loss to Argentina’s Thiago Agustín Tirante in Cincinnati two weeks ago, where heat and humidity again got the better of him. Anyone tracking his results across the season could see this US Open upset building for months, even if nobody expected it to land in round one.

The Kid Who Grew Up Idolizing Him

Give Navone his due — this was not a gift. He had to win 11 of the final 12 games against a five-time US Open champion to close it out, and he did it a little after midnight in front of a crowd that had shown up to watch the other guy. Afterward, the disbelief hadn’t worn off: “Five sets against the GOAT,” Navone said. “I’m very happy. I don’t know, what can I say?” Facing one of his idols for the first time, he added, meant a great deal to him. For a player who entered the tournament with a losing record in deciding sets, finding a way to outlast Djokovic over nearly four and a half hours may end up as the signature win of his career.

What This Means Heading Into September

Djokovic is 39, currently ranked outside the top four for the first time in years, and now owns a 2026 major season that reads: Australian Open final, third round at Roland-Garros, semifinal at Wimbledon, first round at the US Open. The arc is unmistakable — he’s still capable of going deep at a Slam, but the physical cost of getting there keeps showing up sooner and sooner. Whether this is a blip tied to whatever’s causing the vomiting or the start of a harder, more permanent decline is the question every match from here forward will keep asking. Coming so early in the tournament, the Djokovic Navone US Open upset will likely shape how his fitness gets scrutinized for the rest of the season.

For Navone, it’s the biggest win of his career, and a second-round matchup he couldn’t have dreamed of a week ago. For the rest of the draw, the Djokovic Navone US Open upset means one fewer obstacle between the field and a wide-open final week — and one more data point in a season that’s been unusually hard on the sport’s most decorated champion.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts