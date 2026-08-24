Daniel Vallejo does not dream of becoming the No. 1 tennis player in the world.

But do not mistake that for a lack of ambition.

When Vallejo first said publicly that becoming world No. 1 had never been his dream, he knew some people understood what he meant. Others, he says, did not. The distinction matters to the Paraguayan: he is not saying he does not believe he can become one of the best tennis players in the world. He dreams of the top 10. He dreams of the top five. He dreams of surpassing the greatest player his country has ever produced.

What he does not do is treat No. 1 as the inevitable destination simply because he is a professional tennis player with enormous ambitions. Right now, the Paraguayan player who turned pro in 2023 is world No. 61.

“No, no, no,” Vallejo said when asked at the Winston-Salem Open whether his mentality had changed. “I really don’t dream of being number one in the world, but I think a lot of people understood and a lot of people didn’t.”

Why No. 1 Isn’t the Goal

For Vallejo, there is a difference between believing deeply in what he can accomplish and convincing himself that there are no limits to what he can become.

“Because obviously I dream of being top ten. I dream of being top ten, I dream of being top five in the world,” he said.

For Vallejo, world No. 1 seems to exist in a category of its own. Reaching the very top of the sport requires something exceedingly rare, and he does not feel compelled to declare himself that person simply because doing so might sound more ambitious. He’s honest about those goals.

“And that’s something very, very difficult and very important. I don’t try to think of myself as that kid, simply because I think that to be number one in the world you have to be someone very, very special,” Vallejo said. “And I’m not that person.”

It is a striking sentence from a young professional athlete.

This is not at all because Vallejo lacks confidence — quite the opposite. The Paraguayan appears comfortable placing ambition alongside realism. He does not need to say he will become the best player in the world to prove that he takes his career seriously. Instead, he has chosen a measuring stick rooted not only in the ATP rankings, but in the history of Paraguay.

Victor Pecci: The Standard He’s Chasing

“But I dream of being top ten, which would be something very important for me and for my country,” Vallejo said. “I dream of being the best athlete in my country, which for me is Victor Pecci. Victor Pecci was number nine in the world, he finished in a Grand Slam, semi-final in a Grand Slam.”

Pecci achieved this milestone in 1979 at Roland-Garros and reached world No. 9 in 1980.

Pecci gives Vallejo’s ambition a tangible shape. Rather than chasing an abstract idea of greatness, he can look toward the standard already established by a Paraguayan player and imagine pushing it further.

“So I dream of surpassing him, which for me would be something very big and very important.”

That is what can get lost when Vallejo’s comments about No. 1 are reduced to a headline.

His dream is not smaller. It is more personal.

And at the Winston-Salem Open, Vallejo showed many of the qualities that have already carried him toward it: aggression, emotional honesty, fierce resilience and an increasingly mature understanding of what he must do on the court.

Growing Into a More Complete Player

“I think most of it is just mature, grow up as a player, as a person,” Vallejo said when asked about the most important part of his recent development. “I think, two years from now, I’m very more — I’m more, you know, more complete. I know what to do on the court more, and I just keep — I just keep working on the things that I have to get better.”

The imperfections in the sentence seemed appropriate to the idea behind it. Vallejo does not present himself as a complete player. He speaks instead, with honesty and care, about becoming more complete — learning what moments require, identifying what remains unfinished and continuing to work.

That evolution has become particularly important on hard courts. Vallejo has spent much of his development adapting his game to different environments, and he believes the recent transition has begun to produce some of his most assertive tennis.

“All the time, the ATP demands so much from you,” he said. “A few weeks ago, I was getting, you know, trying to get used to the hard courts, and now I think I’m playing very, very good on the hard courts, very aggressive. And, you know, all the time you have to improve to get better.”

Chasing a Top 50 Ranking Before Year’s End

The long-term dream may be to reach the top 10 and surpass Pecci. The immediate objective is more concrete.

“I want to reach the top 50 before the year ends, so I’m very hungry for more.”

When asked what reaching that ranking would require, Vallejo’s answer was refreshingly uncomplicated.

“To win matches,” he smiled.

He wanted to make the move quickly, too — not as a distant goal to revisit at the end of the season, but as something he believed could happen during the North American hard-court swing.

“Especially, I want to reach the top 50 in these two weeks. That’s my goal,” Vallejo said. “And I want to do a really good week here, and I want to do a really good week in the US Open. I think I’m playing with a lot of confidence. I think I can do it.”

Carrying Cincinnati Confidence Into Winston-Salem

That confidence had already been reinforced by a strong week in Cincinnati, where Vallejo earned notable victories before facing Tommy Paul in a difficult defeat. Rather than viewing the loss as a setback, he arrived in Winston-Salem carrying the belief that his game belonged at that level.

“Yeah, I had a really good week last week in Cincinnati,” Vallejo said. “I had very good wins and a very tough loss against Tommy Paul.”

The challenge was to begin again.

A successful week on tour rarely carries guarantees into the next one. There is another city, another draw and another opening-round opponent. Vallejo understood the importance of converting the confidence he had gained into another composed performance.

“But it’s very nice to get started again in a new week, playing with a lot of confidence again, feeling really good,” he said. “I had good days of practice and, you know, I’m feeling very good with my team, enjoying the city, enjoying the tournament.”

A Fast Start Against Carreño Busta

He started his match with intensity, immediately imposing the aggressive tennis that has become central to his game. His opponent — Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta — would eventually retire with a back injury, and Vallejo believed the physical uncertainty may have contributed to a slower start on the other side of the net.

“I think I started really good, very intense,” Vallejo said. “Now that he retired, maybe at the beginning he started a little bit slower because maybe he was doubting a little bit of his injury, that was his back. And that was very important for me because I got a really big difference and then it got really complicated to close out the match.”

The advantage came quickly. Finishing the first set did not.

As Vallejo moved closer to closing it out, the freedom with which he had begun the match started to disappear. The lead created its own pressure. He had opportunities to finish the set and could feel himself tightening when he failed to convert them.

“I had many chances, I served three left, five-three I think, no, five-two, three left and I couldn’t close out,” Vallejo said, still smiling.

Trusting the Serve Through the Tight Moments

For a player who describes himself as intensely emotional on court, those moments are part of an ongoing challenge: feeling everything without allowing those feelings to dictate the tennis. On this occasion, Vallejo felt he handled that tension better than he sometimes has in the past.

“Most of the times I get really more nervous, but today I think I was really focused on keep going,” he said. “I wasn’t serving necessarily that good, but I kept trusting my serve.”

That distinction is important. Vallejo did not need to convince himself that he was serving brilliantly. He simply needed to trust the shot enough to continue committing to it.

“It’s really important to just keep focusing on what you have to do and keep going and I think that was the key for me to not lose that focus.”

Eventually, he got through the first set. The effect was immediate.

“I was getting tighter and to close out that first set, I think it was a really big boost for me and then I started really strong in the second set, obviously after that he retired.”

The match ended earlier than Vallejo would have wanted, but it still offered evidence of his development. He had felt the pressure of closing, recognized that his level was not perfect but continued trusting the patterns he believed would carry him through.

That capacity — to remain committed without pretending everything feels comfortable — is becoming increasingly central to his progress.

“I think I’m playing with a lot of confidence,” Vallejo said. “I think I can do it.”

An Emotional Player Who Doesn’t Hide It

For many spectators in Winston-Salem, the tournament may have served as an introduction to Vallejo. Asked how he would introduce himself as a player, he did not begin with his forehand, serve or results.

He began with his emotions.

“Yeah, I think as a player I’m very emotional. You can see my emotion. My emotion is pretty easy whether I’m losing or winning, I show too much.”

There is little mystery about what Vallejo is experiencing during a match. When he is enjoying himself, it shows. When things begin slipping away, that shows too. He recognizes that openness as both part of himself and an area that still requires work.

“Obviously I need to get better on that, especially when I’m losing.”

An Aggressive Baseliner Finding His Game

His tennis, meanwhile, is built around controlled aggression. Vallejo wants to establish himself from the baseline without becoming passive, then recognize the moments when he can move forward and take control.

“And as my game, I think I’m an aggressive baseliner,” he said. “I try to be very solid from the baseline and obviously when I have the chance I like to be aggressive, go to the net.”

He is also willing to disrupt points rather than simply trade pace from the back of the court.

“I also like to use my drop shots a lot and I’m returning pretty close to the baseline right now,” Vallejo said. “You know, I’m used to more of play. I’m starting to play more of hard courts right now, but I really like it.”

Building a Career Away From Home

That developing hard-court game is part of a much larger process.

Vallejo is still discovering how his tennis translates across surfaces, how to handle the moments when a lead suddenly feels heavier than it did a few games earlier and how to channel an emotional personality without trying to erase it.

He is also carrying the particular challenge of coming from a nation without the same infrastructure or tennis tradition available to players in larger countries.

“Especially when you’re from the country that I’m from, which is Paraguay, there are not a lot of resources to, you know, grow as a player,” Vallejo said.

His development required movement. To become the player he imagined, Vallejo repeatedly had to leave the familiar behind and search elsewhere for the training and competition his career demanded.

“All my life, I had to go train somewhere else,” he said. “I actually trained here in the U.S. one time, too, in Spain. Now I’m training in Argentina.”

A Message to the Next Generation of Paraguayan Players

Those experiences help explain why Vallejo’s ambitions remain connected so closely to Paraguay. His career may have required him to train beyond its borders, but the significance of what he hopes to accomplish remains rooted at home.

He wants to become the greatest player his country has produced. He also wants younger Paraguayan athletes to see that a route exists, even when the resources around them are limited.

His advice to those players does not begin with rankings.

“Yeah, I think the most important thing is always to enjoy,” Vallejo said. “Obviously, you know, work hard.”

Enjoyment might sound simple beside the sacrifices required to build a professional career away from home. But for Vallejo, it appears to be the force that makes those sacrifices sustainable. The rankings matter. The results matter. The top 50, top 10 and top five matter. Yet they cannot become the only reasons to continue.

“But the most important thing is always to enjoy what you do,” he said. “And right now, I’m living the dream, playing in the ATP, and hopefully I can do it for many, many years.”

Redefining What Ambition Looks Like

That sentence brings Vallejo’s philosophy into focus.

He may not describe No. 1 as his dream, but he already believes he is living one.

He is competing on the ATP Tour. He is playing the increasingly aggressive hard-court tennis he has worked to develop. He is learning how to close sets, manage nerves and trust his game when it is functioning imperfectly. He is pursuing the top 50 with urgency and the top 10 with conviction.

There is something unusual about hearing a young athlete openly acknowledge a ceiling he believes may exist. Elite sports culture often rewards the opposite answer. Ask a rising player where he wants to go and the expected response is No. 1, Grand Slam champion, the greatest. Anything less can be interpreted as insufficient belief.

Vallejo rejects that equation.

His refusal to call No. 1 his dream does not mean he is preparing himself to fall short. He simply does not believe ambition has to require pretending certainty about an extraordinary future.

His goals remain enormous.

Top 50 before the end of the year.

Top 10.

Top five.

And, perhaps most importantly to him, beyond Victor Pecci.

Pecci remains the towering reference point for Paraguayan tennis. For Vallejo, surpassing that legacy would mean accomplishing something larger than reaching a particular number beside his name.

It would mean changing the standard for the Paraguayan players who come after him.

It would show a young Paraguayan player — perhaps one who must also leave home to find better courts, stronger competition or more resources — that the route can lead somewhere extraordinary.

That makes Vallejo’s answer about No. 1 easier to understand.

He is not dreaming less.

He has simply decided exactly what is worth dreaming about.

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