At 17, Cruz Hewitt is still collecting firsts. New tournaments. New opponents. New stages. New situations that ask him to figure things out in real time.

Monday at the Winston-Salem Open offered another one.

Hewitt defeated American Sebastian Gorzny in three sets, but the result itself only told part of the story. In a match that stretched, tightened and repeatedly threatened to swing away from him, Hewitt showed something that has become increasingly important as he makes the transition into professional tennis: when the moment became uncomfortable, he did not retreat from it.

He became more aggressive.

The Tiebreak Comeback That Defined the Match

That was especially apparent late in the second set. Hewitt had been up 5-2 before Gorzny worked his way back into the set, turning what had appeared to be a comfortable advantage into a tiebreak — and a test of how the teenager would respond after letting an opportunity slip.

Rather than play cautiously, Hewitt decided it was time to take the match to Gorzny.

“Yeah, no, I think I was up 5-2 and then got back to kind of being close in the second set. And in the tie break, I felt like I had to kind of take charge and take my moments,” Hewitt said.

Taking Charge at the Net

That decision could be seen in the way he played the tiebreak. Hewitt looked for opportunities to move forward, refusing to simply wait for Gorzny to make the mistake. When a ball landed short, he attacked it. When there was an opening to close the court, he took it.

“And that’s where I feel like coming to the net, coming forward really helped me,” Hewitt said. “So when I saw the short ball, I tried to take advantage of it. And I think that helped me get the lead in the tie break and then to finish it and win it.”

For a young player beginning to experience more matches at the ATP level, those moments can matter as much as the win itself.

There is a difference between having aggressive tennis and trusting it when a match becomes tight. Against Gorzny, Hewitt was willing to make himself responsible for what happened next. The pressure did not make him smaller. It gave him a reason to commit.

Searching for Positivity Through a Long Match

But the match required more than bold shot-making.

It was long enough, and changed direction often enough, that Hewitt also had to manage his emotions. Throughout it, he could be seen fist-pumping, looking toward his team and trying to generate energy even as the match moved through its different phases.

For Hewitt, that was deliberate.

“Yeah, it was a pretty long match,” he said. “So, you know, a lot of searching for positivity. That’s probably what kept me in the match.”

It is an understated explanation for something that became increasingly visible as the match wore on. Hewitt was not simply celebrating points when things were going well. He was trying to create the energy he needed to keep himself engaged when they were not.

“I’m trying to get fired up and use the crowd, use my team, which I think I did well in the end, which was good,” he said.

What the Win Tells Us About Hewitt’s Development

That ability to find something from the people around him helped Hewitt navigate a match that offered exactly the kind of experience he came to Winston-Salem to find.

The Australian arrived at the tournament with a wild card and relatively little ATP Tour experience compared with the players surrounding him in the draw. At this stage of his career, every match at this level presents information: how his game holds up, how he responds when a lead disappears, how he manages the physical and emotional length of a match and, perhaps most importantly, whether he is willing to trust his tennis when the score gives him reasons not to.

Against Gorzny, he was.

Next Up: Arthur Fery on Stadium Court

And the reward is another opportunity almost immediately.

Hewitt will return to Stadium Court to face Arthur Fery, one of the tournament’s top seeds and world No. 37.

Hewitt does not appear interested in making the occasion heavier than it needs to be.

“Yeah, Arthur’s a great player. He’s had a lot of success and I’m really looking forward to it,” Hewitt said. “I think it’ll be a great experience for me to play in stadium against a top player like Arthur.”

There is an appealing simplicity to the way Hewitt talks about these opportunities. For all the attention that inevitably follows a talented 17-year-old making his way onto the ATP Tour, his own focus remains considerably narrower: play, learn and see what his game can do.

“I feel like it’s going to be a really fun match to play,” Hewitt said. “I’m just going to enjoy it and go out there and try and give my best.”

But Hewitt has already passed one important test in Winston-Salem. When his advantage disappeared against Gorzny and the match became uncomfortable, the teenager did not wait for the pressure to pass.

He went forward.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts