Coming Back From Injury: The Signs a Tennis Player Is Really Match Sharp Again

Tennis is a sport that requires maximum performance and complete self-confidence. Even the most experienced players can struggle to come close to that ideal after a period spent off the court while rehabbing an injury. If the injury was serious, the player has a long road to travel from physical healing to reaching match-ready status. Attempting a comeback too soon can be dangerous and potentially lead to permanent decline, so timing the return to play just right is key.

The Impact of Injuries in Tennis

While it’s possible to keep playing with a couple of bruises or a creaky joint, severe injuries knock out players from matches instantly. Tennis is very demanding on the body and as an individual sport puts the injured competitor at a huge disadvantage. Most players will accept their fate and withdraw from a tournament if the doctors deem the injury serious or believe it could get worse from continued play. The recovery plan nearly always prevents the player from practicing or even maintaining basic fitness. This may be prudent from a medical perspective, but it completely undoes months of preparation and resets the clock. Several weeks on the shelf is enough to drop out of shape and lose the mental edge.

Physical and Psychological Recovery

The first objective is always to repair any physical damage resulting from the injury, i.e. reduce swelling on the hurt joints or heal a torn muscle. This stage runs its own course, as the body simply takes time to recover, even with the help of appropriate therapy. Once the source of discomfort is addressed, the player faces the next hurdle, which is to regain full functionality of the affected body part along with improving general fitness. Only then the player can start working on getting back his normal movement range and achieving full fluidity. When the body works normally and movement patterns are looking effortless, there is only one thing left to address – and that’s playing tennis at a high level again.

How to Know It’s Time to Play Again?

Before an injured player appears in a professional match, he must clear a series of benchmarks in a controlled environment. Progressing from therapy to training happens gradually and at some point training activities start including practice matches. A support team that includes both medical experts and tennis professionals should closely monitor these matches and follow up with the player after them to see if there is any residual pain. The decision when exactly to take the final step and get back to competition is individual and depends on the player’s age and injury history in addition to his current physical issue. It’s a process that should never be rushed, even if a big tournament is just around the corner or the player is pushing for the green light.

Can the Player Come Back Better than Ever?

The expectations of the fans and sportsbooks like PowerPlay for players coming back from injury are usually modest at first. Losing even a few months in the middle of the tennis season throws the player out of his rhythm and makes it hard to start winning right away. There are certainly exceptions, and they are more common on the lower levels of tennis where players can compensate for the time off by learning new techniques during recovery. A fully healed injury allows the player to continue developing and reach the next level in the future. On the other hand, rushed comebacks that lead to repeated injuries could result in permanent tissue or ligament damage with potentially career-defining consequences for tennis players.

Emma Navarro at the Miami Open (Photo by Justin Cohen Photography)

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