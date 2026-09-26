City of Newport Beach Awarded USTA Southern California Tennis Towns Honor

USTA Southern California Executive Director Trevor Kroneman recently recognized the City of Newport Beach with the USTA Southern California Tennis Towns honor at Palisades Tennis Club. Council Member Sara Weber accepted the award on the city’s behalf.

Local tennis coaches, players and community leaders attended the award presentation.

Kronemann said the Newport Beach Tennis Towns award is personal to him. Forty years ago this week, as an 18-year-old, Kronemann arrived at UC Irvine with a California dream. “Right here at Palisades Tennis Club, I played in countless memorable practices, collegiate matches, prize-money tournaments, and World TeamTennis matches — experiences that are forever ingrained in me and that played a major role in my success as both a player and a coach,” Kronemann said.

He continued: “Newport Beach is the epicenter of tennis in Southern California. If you were to place a pin on a map here and draw a 75-mile circle around it, you would find more than fifty Grand Slam champions who have made Newport Beach their home — players like Roy Emerson, Rod Laver, Rick Leach, Lindsay Davenport, Phil Dent, John Fitzgerald, and Scott Davis, among many others.”

Kronemann thanked the countless coaches who have grown, and continue to grow, the game in the area, giving back to the next generation: Phil Dent, Taylor Dent, Ross Case, Robert Van’t Hof, Billy McQuaid, Syd Ball, Cameron Ball, Greg Patton, Hank Lloyd, and so many more.

Kronemann singled out club owners, such as Ken Stuart, Eric Davidson, and Steve Joyce, who over the years have “given us a place to play, improve, and connect.”

Kronemann was a longtime player for the Newport Beach Breakers of World TeamTennis, and served as the team’s head coach from 2007 to 2013.

“Thank you to the adult league players, the tournament competitors, the social players, and everyone who loves our sport. Your passion, energy, and enthusiasm make this one of the most special places on the map for the world’s healthiest sport — tennis,” Kronemann concluded.

A Growing Tradition

Since launching in 2025, Tennis Towns has recognized communities with rich tennis traditions and strong player engagement. Our first six honorees – Bakersfield (March ’25), Ojai (May ’25), Claremont (August ’25), Long Beach (October ’25), Coachella Valley (May ’26), and Palos Verdes Peninsula (July ’26) – were each celebrated for preserving tennis history while promoting the game’s future. The series not only honors communities with outstanding facilities, programs, and tournaments, but also highlights the volunteers, coaches, and advocates who make tennis a vibrant part of local life.

The Tennis Towns series spotlights thriving tennis communities across our region—from the Central Coast to San Diego, and from the Inland Empire to the Pacific Ocean. Each community has a unique story, shaped by its history, its achievements, and its contributions to the growth of our game. These towns create opportunities for players of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. From private clubs and college courts to public parks, they champion grassroots, community-driven programs while fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment.

This spirit reflects the mission of USTA Southern California: to promote, develop, and grow tennis to inspire healthier people in Southern California communities.

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