Charlie Pasarell Autobiography “Serving First” Published By New Chapter Press

New Chapter Press announced the publication of the autobiography of International Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Pasarell entitled “Serving First: Dreams Realized and Lessons Learned from Family, Friends and a Life in Tennis.”

Written with highly-acclaimed writer and tennis historian Joel Drucker, “Serving First” tells the first-hand story of Pasarell and his incredible and fulfilling life in tennis that began on the sunlit courts of Puerto Rico and carried him all the way to tennis’s grandest stages. Along the way, Pasarell played record-setting matches, led history-making protests, and became part of the game’ s most defining stories. He shares a deeply human collection of stories about the people who shaped him— his tennis-champion parents; lifelong friends like Arthur Ashe; and legends like Pancho Gonzalez, who mentored Pasarell and later faced him in a five-hour Wimbledon epic. The 1967 U.S. No. 1, NCAA champion, and a five-time U.S. Davis Cup team member, Pasarell also co-founded the ATP, launched the National Junior Tennis League, and built the tennis tournament in Indian Wells into one of the sport’ s biggest events. But this memoir is about far more than stats or titles. It’ s a story of character, purpose, and moments that leave a mark— from traveling to Vietnam during the war to time spent with Robert F. Kennedy. Woven throughout are the words of wisdom from his father and Pasarell’ s lessons from a life grounded in love— for family, friendship, and the game that gave it all meaning.

“I’m very happy to have had the chance in this book to celebrate so many family members and friends who have all been part of a journey filled with exciting adventures,” said Pasarell. “From Puerto Rico to UCLA to the growth of tennis in the Open era in the revolutionary ‘60s and into the 21st century, I’m happy to have been a part of it so long and loved revisiting all of these incredible moments and wonderful people.”

Said Drucker, “I’ve interviewed tennis Hall of Famers going back nearly 100 years. But when it comes to generosity, vision, and compassion, Hall of Famer Charlie Pasarell is in a league of his own. What a great experience it’s been helping Charlie tell his epic story.”

“Serving First” is a hard cover book that retails for $34.95 and is for sale and download as an ebook on Amazon.com here https://a.co/d/07OVWW74 and is available where ever books are sold.

One of the salient chapters in the book is simply called “Arthur” that dives deeper into the devoted friendship that Pasarell had with his UCLA and U.S. Davis Cup teammate Arthur Ashe and the emotional moments Pasarell experienced during Ashe’s AIDS diagnosis press conference and his eventual death.

“Charlie and Arthur had a pure friendship, based on trust and love,” said Jeanne Ashe, Arthurs widow in her endorsement of the book. “Charlie was always there for Arthur – and also there for me and Camera. The Pasarell family and the Ashe family are everlasting. Charlie’s heart is the spark that brings this great tale to life.”

Billie Jean King, the sports icon and equality champion and a contemporary of Pasarell also supported the book stating, “Charlie Pasarell is a central figure in tennis history and a leader of the transitional generation who took tennis from amateur to professional. He, and the other women and men from his era, paved the way for today’s superstars in tennis and beyond. He has a great story to tell and a special way to tell it.”

Said former Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion Stan Smith of Pasarell, “From our early years as college rivals, to decades traveling the world as Davis Cup teammates, touring pros, and business partners, I’ve always savored my time with Charlie Pasarell. He’s classy, compelling, and I’m certain you’ll enjoy taking in his incredible journey.”

Another fascinating part of the book tells the story of Pasarell, fellow pro Fred McNair and tennis agent Donald Dell meeting with Ashe before his famous 1975 Wimbledon final where they developed the strategy that resulted in the upset of Jimmy Connors in one of the greatest tennis matches of all time.

Said Dell of Pasarell and endorsing the book, “Charlie Pasarell has been one of my closest friends for more than 60 years. Whether in Davis Cup or business, on the tennis court, in the boardroom, or over a great meal, Charlie’s someone you always want to have in your corner. Take in this captivating story from a man of exceptional vision, generosity, and wisdom.”

Founded in 1987, New Chapter Press (www.NewChapterMedia.com) is also the publisher of “Pete Sampras: Greatness Revisited” and “The Greatest Tennis Matches of All-Time” by Steve Flink, “The Education of a Tennis Player” by Rod Laver with Bud Collins, “The Secrets of Spanish Tennis” by Chris Lewit, “The Bud Collins History of Tennis” by Bud Collins, “The Pros: The Forgotten Era Of Tennis” by Peter Underwood, “Juan Martin del Potro: The Gentle Giant” by Sebastian Torok, “The Wimbledon Final That Never Was” by Sidney Wood, “Titanic: The Tennis Story” by Lindsay Gibbs, “Macci Magic: Extracting Greatness From Yourself And Others” by Rick Macci with Jim Martz, “Andy Murray, Wimbledon Champion: The Full Extraordinary Story” by Mark Hodgkinson, “Tennis Smart & Simple” by Sophie Amiach, “Cattle To Courts: A History of Tennis In Texas” by Ken McAllister, “Sport of a Lifetime: Enduring Personal Stories From Tennis” by Judy Aydelott, “Trojan Tennis: A History of the Storied Men’s Tennis Program at the University of Southern California” by S. Mark Young, “Absolute Tennis: The Best And Next Way To Play The Game” by Marty Smith, “How To Permanently Erase Negative Self Talk So You Can Be Extraordinary” by Emily Filloramo, “Acing Depression: A Tennis Champion’s Toughest Match” by Cliff Richey and Hilaire Richey Kallendorf, “Your Playbook For Beating Depression: Essential Strategies For Managing and Living with Depression” by Cliff Richey and Mary Garrison, “Roger Federer: Quest for Perfection” by Rene Stauffer, “On This Day In Roger Federer History” by Randy Walker, “Jan Kodes: A Journey To Glory From Behind The Iron Curtain” by Jan Kodes with Peter Kolar, “Tennis Made Easy” by Kelly Gunterman, “On This Day In Tennis History” by Randy Walker, “A Player’s Guide To USTA League Tennis” by Tony Serksnis, “Court Confidential: Inside The World Of Tennis” by Neil Harman, “A Backhanded Gift” by Marshall Jon Fisher, “Boycott: Stolen Dreams of the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games” by Tom Caraccioli and Jerry Caraccioli, “Internet Dating 101: It’s Complicated, But It Doesn’t Have To Be” by Laura Schreffler, “How To Sell Your Screenplay” by Carl Sautter, “Bone Appetit: Gourmet Cooking For Your Dog” by Suzan Anson, “The Rules of Neighborhood Poker According to Hoyle” by Stewart Wolpin among others.

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