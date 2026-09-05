Are There Any Sports that Are Impossible to Bet On?

The online sports betting market has grown to an incredible degree. There are those who don’t quite understand just how popular the market is on the internet. Needless to say, billions are wagered on football alone.

But football is not the only sport that people are betting on. There are markets formed around basketball, volleyball, cricket and various racing sports. The sportsbooks have done a fine job of diversifying their odds and if you want to check it out you can do so at any point at popular online sportsbooks.

But are there any sports that it is impossible to bet on whatsoever. The online market has cast a wide net. It offers odds on niche sports like darts and snooker. But, of course, there are some games that even the internet cannot cover. Let us take a look at what they are.

Slap Fights

Slap fight may sound like a goofy made up sport that you will see on a comedy show like South Park or Family Guy. But it is actually an athletic competition broadcast on YouTube and other online video sharing platforms. The sport entails exactly what you’d expect; a fight between two men who are only allowed to slap each other.

The game may seem silly, but slap fights can get surprisingly brutal and even bloody. We can’t guarantee that fans of combat sports are going to enjoy this sport. But it may appeal to fans of over-the-top comedy films that manage to take themselves seriously enough to sell you on the premise. The downside of being a fan is that no online sportsbook covers slap fights, nor is it likely that they ever will.

Beer Pong

It is debatable if beer pong can even be considered a sport. But we’ve elected to place the game on this list not as a representative of itself, but rather as a stand in for every local bar game or amateur sporting event. The truth is that there are so many of these types of events that it is impossible for sportsbooks to cover every single one of them.

The fascinating thing about beer pong is that there are some professionally organized tournaments. The World Series of Beer Pong for example has been trying to go legit since 2018, and wouldn’t the campus-dwelling athletes be happy if it did? But is it possible that odds makers are going to cover beer pong even if it does go legit? It is hard to say.

Bossaball

Most people around the world have likely never heard of bossaball. But it is a long-standing tradition in Brazil. It involves two teams competing in something akin to a volleyball match. But what separates this game from typical volleyball is the fact it is played on a trampoline. Bossaball seems like a fun time to both watch and play. But its regional lock is likely the reason that bookies don’t cover it.

The simple fact is that online sportsbooks are a business, and so they will focus on sports that they can actually benefit from covering. It is why they’ve embraced even non-athletic competitions like eSports, pro wrestling and music competitions. Bossaball just does not have enough international pull to warrant odds being made about it.

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