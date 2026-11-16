WTA Finals Week in Review: Andreeva’s Unbeaten Debut, Gauff’s Tiebreak Heartbreak and Two Late Withdrawals

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Call it the Andreeva unbeaten WTA Finals debut: five matches, no sets dropped, one title. Mirra Andreeva, 19, beat Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in Sunday’s final, and became the first teenager to win the season-ending championship since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

It was a week with more plot than the scorelines suggest. The defending champion and world No. 1 never played, a second player pulled out on the final day of the round robin, and Coco Gauff went home after winning two of her three matches.

Mirra Andreeva won the title at Indian Wells without dropping a set, while Rybakina’s withdrawal, a three-way tiebreak and a last-minute alternate shaped the rest of the week.

Andreeva unbeaten WTA Finals debut: how the final unfolded

The final was a battle of returners. There were nine breaks of serve in 21 games, and Andreeva broke in the opening game before Svitolina broke back at 2-2.

The first set was the closest it got. Serving for it at 5-4, Andreeva opened with two double faults and was broken, then broke straight back and served out the set 7-5. In the second, Svitolina needed seven break points to get back to 1-1 in a long game. Andreeva broke again at 2-2 after trailing 40-0 on Svitolina’s serve, and a net cord handed her three match points at 5-3. Svitolina saved one, then put an overhead into the net.

The numbers favored the champion. Andreeva converted six of her 16 break points, Svitolina three of her 12, and Andreeva won 82 points to 67. Afterwards she described the match as one she was never going to lose, telling Sky Sports that Svitolina was “not getting the win.” She also used her speech to praise Svitolina as a mother returning to the tour at the top level.

Svitolina, the 2018 champion, took a realistic view. “After the first match I was not expecting to play in the final,” she said, referring to the 6-4, 6-0 loss that opened her week.

Andreeva will rise to a career-high No. 2 in Monday’s rankings.

The round robin: Andreeva sweeps Group 2

Andreeva’s group was supposed to belong to Aryna Sabalenka. Instead she beat Svitolina 6-4, 6-0, Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 and alternate Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1, dropping 11 games in total.

Svitolina recovered to finish second. She beat Karolina Muchova in three sets and then Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, a result that ended Sabalenka’s tournament at 1-2. In the semifinals Svitolina beat Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-1 to set up the rematch, and Andreeva beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4, winning five of the last six games after Pegula had led 3-1 in the second set.

Gauff’s elimination and Pegula’s saved match point

Group 1 produced the week’s most talked-about result. Gauff beat Pegula, Pegula beat Noskova and Noskova beat Gauff, so all three finished 2-1 and the standings came down to the percentage of sets won.

Noskova topped the group at 5-2 in sets, Pegula took second at 5-3 and Gauff finished at 4-3. Pegula’s 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 win over Noskova decided it. She saved a match point at 4-5 in the third set and won the last three games. Gauff had won her own final match over Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5 and then had to wait for the result.

Gauff was open about her view of the format. “The scenarios, I know they make sense, but they’re kinda stupid,” she said, before closing the week with a gracious Instagram message calling it a “bittersweet ending to a great tournament.”

Rybakina, Muchova and the alternates

Elena Rybakina withdrew on the eve of the tournament with a viral illness. She had already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking in Tokyo, where she also left her quarterfinal with a neck injury. Marta Kostyuk replaced her in Group 1 and went 0-3.

Muchova then withdrew on Friday with a gastrointestinal illness, less than two hours before her match against Andreeva. Shnaider stepped in for her Finals singles debut. It was the first time since 2019 that both alternates played in the round robin.

Doubles: Siniakova and Townsend take the title

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, the No. 2 seeds, won the doubles title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. It is the first WTA Finals title for Townsend and the second for Siniakova, who won in 2021 with Barbora Krejcikova.

Siniakova and Townsend lost their opening round-robin match to the Italians 4-6, 6-1, [10-8], then won their next three matches, including a 7-6(4), 6-3 semifinal win over top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani. Errani and Paolini, the No. 8 seeds, reached the final unbeaten and became the first all-Italian pair in a WTA Finals doubles final, beating Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.

What comes next

The tournament moves to Charlotte, North Carolina next year after its first edition at Indian Wells. Rybakina finishes the year at No. 1, and Andreeva is less than 300 points behind her in the rankings.

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