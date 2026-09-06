Alcaraz US Open Win Percentage Now Best in the Open Era

The Alcaraz US Open win percentage record now reads .900 — the best mark any man has ever posted at Flushing Meadows in the Open Era — after Carlos Alcaraz cruised past China’s Wu Yibing 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the fourth round on Friday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Alcaraz US Open Win Percentage, By the Numbers

Alcaraz now stands at 27-3 all-time at the US Open, a .900 win percentage that pushes him ahead of a genuinely elite group: Pete Sampras (.888), Roger Federer (.864), and Novak Djokovic (.856). That’s not just strong company — it’s three of the most decorated hard-court players in the sport’s history, and Alcaraz, at 23, has now statistically outpaced all three at this specific major.

The win over Wu extended his personal-best Grand Slam match win streak to 17, and improved his 2026 major record to a perfect 9-0. He’s also now amassed 26 main-draw wins at the US Open specifically, his highest total at any of the four Slams — a number that reflects both his two prior titles here and the sheer consistency he’s built at this tournament in particular.

A Comfortable Afternoon, Statistically Speaking

The match itself was rarely competitive. Wu, who memorably swept both the boys’ singles and doubles titles at the US Open juniors back in 2017, found himself overmatched against the level Alcaraz brought on Friday, finishing with just 12 winners against 40 unforced errors. Alcaraz improved to 2-0 in the head-to-head against Wu, having also beaten him in the second round of the Shanghai Masters back in 2024.

More striking than the scoreline was what Alcaraz said afterward about how he actually felt physically. “I’m better than I thought, physically,” he said. “I thought I was going to be dead after the first match. But I’m recovering very well. Right now, my level is very good. I get the rhythm of the competition every time I step on the court.”

Why the Physical Recovery Matters More Than the Scoreline

That comment is arguably the most important sentence to come out of his press conference all week. Alcaraz arrived in New York after a 139-day gap since his last competitive singles match, following a wrist injury that forced him out of the Barcelona Open in April and cost him both the French Open and Wimbledon entirely. The natural worry with any long injury layoff isn’t just whether a player can win matches early — it’s whether the accumulated matches will start exposing fitness gaps as the tournament wears on into the second week, when five-set physicality becomes the norm rather than the exception.

Alcaraz’s own answer to that concern, three matches in, is about as reassuring as it gets: not just holding up, but reporting that his body feels better than expected. Combined with the dominant nature of Friday’s win — a 40-unforced-error afternoon for his opponent isn’t the profile of a match where either player was managing physical concerns — the signs point toward a player who has used the early rounds to find rhythm rather than simply survive them.

What’s Next

Alcaraz’s title defense continues in the fourth round, where a deep run would put him on track to become the first man to win back-to-back US Open titles since Djokovic’s three-peat from 2011 (non-consecutively) — or, for a cleaner comparison, joining the shortlist of players to successfully defend the title at all in the modern era. With Jannik Sinner sidelined all tournament by a knee injury, the draw remains as open as it’s looked in years, and Alcaraz’s Open Era-best win percentage at this specific major suggests there’s no venue on tour where he’s currently more comfortable or more dangerous.

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