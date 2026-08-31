Alcaraz US Open Title Chances Rise After Djokovic and Sinner Exits

Alcaraz US Open title chances didn’t need the draw to open up for him. But it did anyway, and now the conversation sounds less like speculation and more like inevitability.

A Field That Cleared Itself

Novak Djokovic’s five-set collapse against Mariano Navone wasn’t just an upset — it’s the single biggest reason Alcaraz US Open title chances look as strong as they do heading into week two. Djokovic came into Flushing Meadows with 78 consecutive first-round wins at majors, the longest such streak in the Open era, and left in the first round for the first time in his US Open career, visibly worn down and battling illness by the fifth set. At 39, and now 12 majors deep into his longest title drought since 2005–07, it raises real questions about how much longer he keeps chasing No. 25.

Layer in Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal with a knee injury — his first missed major since 2019 Wimbledon — and you get something tennis hasn’t seen since the 2003 French Open: none of the sport’s Big Three reaching the second round of a Grand Slam. That’s not background noise. That’s the story shaping the back half of this tournament, and it’s exactly why Alcaraz US Open title chances are worth discussing seriously rather than hopefully.

Alcaraz Looks the Part

None of this matters if Alcaraz isn’t playing well, and right now he is. His 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Roman Safiullin was the first real test of the wrist that sidelined him since April, and he passed it comfortably — controlled ball-striking, no visible hesitation, no sign of the injury lingering into his movement or shot selection. By his own admission postmatch, the only piece still catching up is his serve speed, which he’s keeping deliberately conservative against returners who thrive on pace. He explained that some opponents prefer returning serves clocked above 130 mph, and that serving a touch slower can actually throw their timing off — a small tactical wrinkle that doubles as evidence he’s still managing the wrist rather than trusting it fully.

Expect that serve speed to climb as the tournament progresses and his confidence compounds round to round. That combination — clean movement, sharp groundstrokes, a serve with obvious room to grow — is the shape of a player peaking at the right time, not limping through a comeback.

The Serena Factor

There’s a smaller subplot worth folding into Alcaraz US Open title chances: his mixed doubles run alongside Serena Williams, which ended in the quarterfinals against Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli. On paper it’s a footnote. In practice, it was his first live match reps in months, against elite opposition, in a lower-pressure format — exactly the kind of tune-up a player easing back from injury wants before a two-week singles slog.

Alcaraz admitted afterward he was nervous going in but enjoyed being back on court competing, which tracks with how much sharper he looked days later against Safiullin. Bencic herself noted the occasion, saying it was an honor to share the court with two players carrying that combined résumé between them. Call it a dress rehearsal that worked better than the scoreline suggested — rust visible against a sharp doubles pairing, but conditioning and nerves both restored ahead of the singles draw that actually matters to him.

Where This Leaves Him

Two-time champion, healthy, and now navigating a draw missing its two most dangerous obstacles — that’s the current shape of Alcaraz US Open title chances. It doesn’t hand him the trophy outright. Zverev, Medvedev, and a stacked chasing pack are still very much alive, and a wrist that’s only had one competitive test can still ask questions in a best-of-five format deep into the second week. But the standard has shifted. Alcaraz isn’t playing catch-up to the field anymore. The field is playing catch-up to him.

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