Alcaraz Seals a Perfect ATP 500 Season: The Week in Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz finished a perfect ATP 500 season on Sunday, beating Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-4 in the Vienna final to go 16-0 at that level in 2026. Alexander Zverev woke up as world No. 1 this morning, Stan Wawrinka retired, Valentin Vacherot found another trophy nobody had budgeted for him, and the fight for Turin got very tight. Slow week, then.

How Alcaraz finished his perfect ATP 500 season in Vienna

Alcaraz went through five matches in Vienna without dropping a set, including a 6-4, 7-6(2) semifinal win over Daniil Medvedev. De Minaur arrived in the final unbeaten in 10 indoor matches this year, which lasted about as long as it took Alcaraz to break him three times in the first set. The Australian held off break points all through the second before the last one got him at 4-5. He is now 0-7 against Alcaraz (and Australia as a whole is 0-15, which seems excessive).

A perfect ATP 500 season is an odd thing to be good at, but Doha, Tokyo and Vienna add up to a 26-match winning streak at the level, stretching back to a loss to Holger Rune in the 2025 Barcelona final. Alcaraz now has 11 ATP 500 titles, behind only Roger Federer (16), Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal (15 each). His perfect ATP 500 season also belongs to a guy who missed five months of 2026 with a wrist problem and is still 38-5 with four titles, the Australian Open among them.

So can he take it to Paris, starting against Jiri Lehecka or Alex Michelsen? Well, a perfect ATP 500 season doesn’t count for much at La Defense. Alcaraz is just 5-5 at the Paris Masters and has never made the final. Last year Cameron Norrie sent him home in his first match.

Zverev gets to No. 1, then goes straight back to work

The other headline in Vienna came on Thursday, when Zverev beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-5 to clinch the top ranking, which became official today. He’s the 30th man to hold it, the second-oldest to get there for the first time (at 29) and the second German after Boris Becker. “Sometimes you have to wait for the good things in life,” he said, which is putting it mildly for a man who first came close in 2022.

Being No. 1 lasted two days as a pre-order before de Minaur spoiled the party, winning their semifinal 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4). It was his first win over Zverev outside team events after eight straight losses, and it put him right on the heels of the last Turin place. Not a bad consolation prize for losing the final.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, is out for the season with his right knee and is reportedly lining up Magnus Norman as a coach. The bigger coaching shock of the week came from Ben Shelton, who confirmed he will work with Juan Carlos Ferrero from 2027. For those keeping score, Ferrero has now signed on with the current world No. 1 (in 2017-18), No. 3 (2019-25) and No. 4. Somebody should check on No. 2.

Vacherot does it again in Basel as Wawrinka says goodbye

Basel started as a farewell and ended as a Monaco national holiday. Vacherot, unseeded and ranked 32nd, trailed 2-4 in the first set of the final, threw his racquet a bit too close to a ball kid, lost the set and then won the match anyway, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Lehecka. He’d already taken out Rafael Jodar, Rune and Taylor Fritz. It’s his first title since the 2025 Shanghai fairy tale and he’s now one of only three men to have won both Shanghai and Basel. The other two are Federer and Djokovic. He climbs to No. 27 and his reward is Djokovic in the first round in Paris. Thanks, draw!

Wawrinka’s career ended on Tuesday in his 19th Basel appearance, a 7-5, 7-6(2) loss to Lehecka. “I’m sad, but I have a smile on my face,” said the three-time major champion, and we’d say he’s earned both. Djokovic asked to attend the opening ceremony in Wawrinka’s honor, then lost his own match to Jan-Lennard Struff in a final-set tiebreak. Struff had been 0-8 against him. Shelton, the top seed, went out in three sets to wild card Jerome Kym, because Basel was not in a mood to be predictable.

Race to Turin: 24 points, four places, one tournament

Zverev, Alcaraz, Shelton and Medvedev are already in, and with Sinner out, ninth place is good enough. The last four spots get settled in Paris this week. Here’s how it looks going in:

Flavio Cobolli: 3,690 Arthur Fils: 3,535 Frances Tiafoe: 3,390 Jodar: 3,194 De Minaur: 3,170 Djokovic: 2,900 Fritz: 2,860



That’s 24 points between Jodar, the 20-year-old certain to crack the top 10 for the first time, and de Minaur. Jodar opens against Alejandro Tabilo, while de Minaur has a bye and then Andrey Rublev or Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Cobolli and Fils both retired hurt last week (Cobolli in tears in Vienna, Fils with his back in Basel), yet both are planning to play. Djokovic is 294 points behind Jodar and starts against Vacherot, so he needs a deep run. Which, at 39 and with seven Paris titles already on the shelf, is exactly the kind of math he enjoys.

Shnaider and Dart collect the WTA trophies

Diana Shnaider won her first title of 2026 in Tokyo, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 after getting past Alexandra Eala 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in a nearly three-hour quarterfinal, her second win over Eala in as many weeks. It’s title No. 6, and she converted six of eight break points in the final. Fernandez has now lost back-to-back finals, though she did at least get a walkover from Elena Rybakina (neck) on the way. That’s not the sort of news the world No. 1 wants a week before her title defense.

The best story of the week may have been in Guangzhou. Harriet Dart, 30, ranked 115th and a qualifier, won her first WTA title in her first final, beating 18-year-old Lilli Tagger 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. She saved three match points in the semifinals against 16-year-old wild card Sun Xinran and is now the first qualifier to win Guangzhou since Li Na in 2004, and the first Brit to win it at all. Elsewhere, Bianca Andreescu beat Tatjana Maria 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the Queretaro WTA 125 final for a second straight title, climbing to No. 109.

Next up: Paris, Hong Kong and Indian Wells

Paris runs through Sunday, and the Nitto ATP Finals follow in Turin from November 15. The women have Hong Kong this week, then the WTA Finals, moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells, starting Sunday with Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova. A perfect ATP 500 season is in the books, and the Masters 1000 that has always bitten Alcaraz is next. We’ll be back next Monday.

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