The Nitto ATP Finals semi-final line-up in Turin is the top four seeds: Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz finished the Ivan Lendl Group unbeaten on Friday afternoon, and Medvedev won the night-session decider against Frances Tiafoe to join him.

Alcaraz passes the leg scare test against Cobolli

Alcaraz beat Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 in 65 minutes to finish 3-0 in the group without dropping a set. The match mattered for his body rather than the standings, because he had already qualified. He needed treatment on his left leg during Wednesday’s win over Medvedev, skipped practice on Thursday and walked out on Friday with the upper leg strapped.

He moved freely, though. Alcaraz hit 29 winners to Cobolli’s nine, converted four of nine break points and did not face one himself. He extended his winning streak to 12 matches. Asked about Thursday, he said: “Yesterday with the test, we decided not to practice, to rest.”

Reports differ on the problem. The ATP Tour describes a left leg injury, while Tennis Majors reported an MRI on his hamstring. Cobolli, the only Italian in the singles field, leaves Turin 0-3.

Medvedev serves past Tiafoe for the last semi-final place

Medvedev beat Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in about an hour and 20 minutes, in a match that was a quarter-final in all but name. He hit 15 aces and did not drop serve. The only real danger came in the first set, when Tiafoe had two break points at 2-2. Medvedev saved both, broke for 4-2, and served out the set.

Tiafoe fought off three break points of his own at 4-4 in the second set, but Medvedev took the fourth for 5-4 and closed it out on his first match point. It is Medvedev’s fourth ATP Finals semi-final. Tiafoe goes home 1-2 after his debut, which included his first win in Turin, over Cobolli on Wednesday.

Ivan Lendl Group W-L Result [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 3-0 Group winner [4] Daniil Medvedev 2-1 Qualified [7] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 1-2 Eliminated [5] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 0-3 Eliminated

Harrison and Skupski take the last doubles place

In the Mark Woodforde Group, Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6(5), 6-4 in a winner-takes-all match. They saved a break point at 4-4 in the first set and won the tie-break, then took the only break of the second set at 4-4. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz had already won the group.

Where the semi-finals stand

Singles, afternoon: [2] Carlos Alcaraz v [3] Ben Shelton

[2] Carlos Alcaraz v [3] Ben Shelton Singles, evening: [1] Alexander Zverev v [4] Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev leads their head-to-head 14-8.

[1] Alexander Zverev v [4] Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev leads their head-to-head 14-8. Doubles: [4] Arevalo/Pavic v [2] Harrison/Skupski, and [7] Krawietz/Puetz v [6] Arribage/Olivetti

Alcaraz’s leg is the question to watch. In the doubles, sixth seeds Arribage and Olivetti are still in after knocking out the defending champions Heliovaara and Patten on Thursday. Catch up with the Day 5 recap, and follow every result on our Nitto ATP Finals 2026 hub.

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