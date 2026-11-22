Carlos Alcaraz’s first ATP Finals title came in Turin on Sunday, when he beat top seed Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(7) in the final. Earlier in the day Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti won the doubles title on their debut.

Alcaraz’s first ATP Finals title starts with three breaks

Alcaraz broke Zverev in his second service game, at love, and twice more to take the first set 6-2. Zverev had not lost a service game all week, against Jodar, Shelton, Fils and Medvedev, and he looked less sure of himself against Alcaraz. He also collected two time-violation warnings in the first three service games.

Zverev fights back, then misses three set points

Alcaraz led 4-2 in the second set and then tightened up. Zverev broke back and his serve got better. In the tie-break he came back from 0-3 to lead 6-3 and had three set points, but he did not take any of them. Alcaraz missed a match point at 7-6, then won the next one at 8-7 with a backhand winner. The tie-break finished 9-7.

What the title means for Alcaraz

Alcaraz lost last year’s final to Jannik Sinner, who missed this year’s event with a knee injury. At 23, Alcaraz is now the fourth man to have won all four Grand Slams and the Finals, after Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi. He did it a few days after having his left hamstring examined following the pull-up against Medvedev. Zverev, who won Roland Garros and the US Open this year, leaves Turin as the runner-up.

Arribage and Olivetti win the doubles title on debut

The sixth seeds beat fourth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 3-6, 7-6(2), 10-6 in the final, which lasted 1 hour 32 minutes. It was a rematch of the opening round-robin match, which Arevalo and Pavic had won. On Saturday Arribage and Olivetti beat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 12-10 in the semi-finals, and Arevalo and Pavic beat Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski 7-6(10), 6-7(7), 10-7.

Standings, results and past champions are on our Nitto ATP Finals 2026 hub. Read the previous recap: ATP Finals Day 7: Alcaraz Rallies Past Shelton, Zverev Beats Medvedev to Set Up the Final.

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