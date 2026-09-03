Alcaraz Comeback US Open Run Is Picking Up Speed

The Alcaraz comeback US Open run hit its first real test on Wednesday night, and he answered it in about the most Alcaraz way possible — drop a set he probably shouldn’t have, then play the best tennis of his tournament to bury the problem entirely.

A Rocky Start, Then a Statement

Jaime Faria, the world No. 72 from Portugal, did what heavy hitters occasionally do to Alcaraz early in tournaments: he found the range on his forehand and made the defending champion look human for a set. Faria broke at 3-3 in the opener when Alcaraz misfired on a serve-plus-forehand combination that’s usually automatic for him, and closed out the set 6-4. It was the first set Alcaraz had dropped all fortnight.

What followed was the more interesting part. Alcaraz didn’t just steady himself — he found what looked like his best tennis of the tournament so far, breadsticking Faria 6-0 in the second set before closing the match out 6-3, 6-2 to advance in four sets. For a player who missed four months with a wrist injury and hadn’t played a competitive singles match since April, that’s not the profile of someone still finding his feet. It’s someone who lost focus for twenty minutes and then remembered exactly who he is.

The Injury Layoff Isn’t Showing

Context matters here. Alcaraz withdrew from the Barcelona Open in April with a wrist injury that ultimately cost him the French Open and Wimbledon entirely — a 139-day gap between competitive matches by the time he stepped onto Arthur Ashe for his opener against Roman Safiullin. That match went about as smoothly as a comeback could: a clean 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win with his team reportedly delighted at how little rust was on display.

Two matches in, the pattern holds. Whatever hesitation might have been expected around the wrist hasn’t shown up in his shot selection or his willingness to commit fully into his forehand — the same shot that, ironically, was the one thing letting Faria back into their match before Alcaraz shut the door.

Perfect at the Majors, and Aiming Higher

The bigger number to sit with: Alcaraz is now 9-0 at Grand Slam events in 2026. He opened the year by completing the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January, becoming the youngest man to achieve it, and now arrives in New York defending the US Open title he won last year by beating Jannik Sinner in the final. With Sinner sidelined this year by a knee injury — his first missed major since 2019 — the draw has opened up in a way that puts even more weight on Alcaraz’s shoulders as the man to beat.

What’s Next for the Alcaraz Comeback US Open Story

Alcaraz moves on to face China’s Wu Yibing, who eliminated James Duckworth in straight sets to reach the third round. The two have met only once before, in Shanghai in 2024, with Alcaraz winning that encounter. On paper it’s a match he should be heavily favored to win — the more relevant question, after the Faria scare, is whether he can avoid gifting away another early set before finding his rhythm.

Why This Matters Beyond the Scoreline

There’s a broader storyline running underneath every match Alcaraz plays this fortnight. A four-month injury layoff is the kind of thing that tends to show up gradually — not in the first round, when adrenaline and crowd energy paper over any lingering doubt, but a few rounds in, when matches get longer and opponents start testing specific patterns. The Faria set is exactly the kind of moment worth watching for that reason: not because it was alarming on its own, but because of what it revealed about how quickly he adjusted. Elite players lose sets. What separates the ones who go on to win majors is how fast they diagnose the problem and fix it mid-match, and the second-set breadstick against Faria suggests that instinct hasn’t dulled at all during the time away.

It also raises the stakes on his side of the draw generally. With Sinner out, the traditional rivalry that’s defined men’s tennis for the past two years is on pause, and Alcaraz’s path to an eighth major title runs through a field that, on paper, looks more open than it has in years. Whether he treats that as pressure or opportunity is likely to shape how the rest of his tournament goes.

Four months out, a title defense on the line, and a perfect major record still intact — the Alcaraz comeback US Open story is shaping up to be one of the defining threads of the men’s draw this fortnight.

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