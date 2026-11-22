Carlos Alcaraz’s comeback against Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev’s straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev have set up a Nitto ATP Finals final in Turin on Sunday between the top two seeds. Alcaraz won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) in the afternoon match, and Zverev won 7-6(0), 6-4 in the evening.

Alcaraz comeback against Shelton turns on a 7-1 tie-break

Shelton took the first set behind a big serve, and Alcaraz could not turn two break chances into a break. He levelled in the second set. The third set had no break chances at all, so it went to a tie-break, and Shelton gave it away with a loose forehand and a missed volley. It was Alcaraz’s 13th win in a row.

Both men had a reason to want this one. Shelton beat Alcaraz in a five-set US Open quarter-final in September, finishing with a 10-7 tie-break. A win in Turin would also have made him the first American to win the Finals this century, after Pete Sampras in 1999. Alcaraz had his left hamstring examined on Thursday after pulling up against Medvedev. Afterwards he said Shelton’s serve pushes you to find your best level, and that his own game improved from the second set.

Zverev beats Medvedev with one tie-break and one break

The first set was all serve. Neither player faced a break point, there was a single deuce, and Medvedev lost the tie-break without winning a point. In the second set Zverev broke in the one loose game Medvedev played. He double-faulted twice in the closing game but converted his first match point.

Zverev came in having lost 14 of his previous 22 meetings with Medvedev.

The final: Alcaraz v Zverev

When: Sunday 22 November, Turin

Sunday 22 November, Turin Zverev: top seed, in his third Finals final after winning the title in 2018 and 2021

top seed, in his third Finals final after winning the title in 2018 and 2021 Alcaraz: second seed, in his second Finals final after losing to Jannik Sinner in 2025. It is his seventh final of 2026, one more than Sinner, Shelton or Taylor Fritz

Standings, results and the schedule are on our Nitto ATP Finals 2026 hub. Read the previous recap: ATP Finals Day 6: Alcaraz Shrugs Off Leg Scare, Medvedev Completes the Top Four.

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