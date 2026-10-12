Alcaraz Defends Japan Open for Back-to-Back Title as Djokovic Reclaims Beijing — Tennis Week in Review

Carlos Alcaraz’s back-to-back Japan Open title in 2026 was already the headline going into Tuesday. Then Djokovic won the same day in a completely different city while a stranger’s face stopped a Medvedev backhand in Beijing. By Saturday, a home crowd got what it had been waiting years for in the WTA China Open final. And somewhere in the middle of all that, the Rolex Shanghai Masters quietly opened its doors.

The Asian swing delivered.

Alcaraz Defends His Japan Open Back-to-Back Title

Carlos Alcaraz went back to back in Tokyo, defeating Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4), 6-4 in Tuesday’s Japan Open final at Ariake Coliseum to become the first player in 32 years to win consecutive Japan Open singles titles. His 10th ATP 500 title, his 27th overall, his third of 2026 — and arguably the most confidence-restoring one given the wrist injury that swallowed a chunk of his season.

Alcaraz had advanced through the draw with a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1 win over American Alex Michelsen in the earlier rounds. Lehecka pushed him hard enough in the opener that it went the distance, but once that tiebreak was settled, the Spaniard didn’t look back.

For Japanese tennis fans, the main emotional storyline of the week belonged to Kei Nishikori, who made his final Japan Open appearance in 2026, having announced he plans to retire at the end of the season. Nishikori won the tournament twice — in 2012 and in 2014 — and also reached the final in 2018. An exit from a great career, watched by his home crowd, at the oldest ATP tournament in Asia. That’s the kind of thing that makes the sport feel bigger than just results.

Alcaraz heads straight to Shanghai now, where he is absolutely a factor for the title.

Djokovic’s Dramatic Seventh Beijing Crown

Also on Tuesday: Novak Djokovic won the China Open after his opponent Alex de Minaur retired from the final, extending an astonishing unbeaten streak in Beijing and winning the 102nd title of his career. But the number that stands out even more than 102 is the way he got there.

Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his semifinal against Djokovic on Monday after hitting a ball into the stands and striking a spectator in the front row. Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3 when Medvedev smacked a backhand that sailed out of the court — the ball had bounced off the advertising boards and back toward him, and he caught it at the wrong moment.

“It was 100% an accident,” Medvedev said afterward. “You can see that I didn’t hit the ball in anger.” He also said he felt horrible when he saw what happened. Djokovic — who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open after accidentally striking a line judge — said he knew exactly how that felt. Both semifinals ended prematurely: Hubert Hurkacz retired with an adductor injury earlier in the day against de Minaur, meaning neither finalist had actually finished a semi.

The result was still historically significant. Djokovic extended his perfect record to 34 wins in as many matches for his seventh title in the Chinese capital — his first since 2015. He will finish the season with a title for the 21st consecutive year, a first in tennis history. With 102 ATP singles titles, Djokovic now sits just one behind Roger Federer’s career tally of 103.

“I always want to visualise myself with the trophy, particularly here in Beijing,” Djokovic said during the ceremony.

Zheng Qinwen Wins at Home, Bartunkova Makes Her Mark

The WTA China Open was the week’s richest story, and it started with chaos. World No. 1 Elena Rybakina was knocked out in the first round by Alina Charaeva on Saturday. A day later, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka followed, losing to 20-year-old Czech Nikola Bartunkova 6-4, 6-3 in the third round. The tournament’s two top seeds were gone before the second week arrived.

Bartunkova, who entered ranked 34th in the world, kept going. She reached her first WTA 1000 semifinal after beating compatriot Karolina Muchova — the Wimbledon finalist — 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She started the year at number 126. She left Beijing at number 28. Those are the kinds of weeks careers are built around.

In the semis, Mirra Andreeva ended Bartunkova’s run. The 19-year-old French Open champion reversed a two-match losing streak against Ekaterina Alexandrova, coming through two tiebreaks — 7-6(4), 7-6(3) — to reach her first Beijing final. At 19, she became the youngest China Open semifinalist since Ágnes Szávay in 2007.

But Zheng Qinwen had other plans. Zheng defeated Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 in Saturday’s final to take the China Open title in front of a Beijing crowd that had been willing her forward all week. The Olympic gold medalist pushed through a competitive first set and then closed it out cleanly in the second. A huge result for Chinese tennis and for the tournament. Andreeva had been going for her fourth title of the year — she’ll have other chances, and soon.

Shanghai Masters: The Big Stage Opens

The Rolex Shanghai Masters got underway Wednesday and gave us a solid opening day. Matteo Berrettini handled Aleksandar Kovacevic without drama. Daniel Altmaier came from a set down to defeat Holger Rune 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the result of the day. Arthur Fery beat Marin Cilic and Wu Yibing gave the home crowd something to cheer with a win over fellow wild card Michael Zheng.

The draw has the full cast: Djokovic seeking his fifth Shanghai crown, Alcaraz riding form from Tokyo, Zverev in the mix. Defending champion Valentin Vacherot — who became the lowest-ranked Masters 1000 winner in history when he took Shanghai last year — has a very different kind of tournament to navigate this time around.

The final is set for October 18. We’ve got a week left, and the Asian swing is not done with us yet.

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