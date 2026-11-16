Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev both opened the ATP Finals with straight-sets wins on Monday in Turin, which sets up a meeting between the two in the Ivan Lendl Group on Wednesday. Alcaraz kept his 10-match winning streak alive against Frances Tiafoe in 69 minutes, while Medvedev quieted a raucous home crowd to beat Flavio Cobolli.

Alcaraz 10-match winning streak rolls on with a 6-2 6-2 win over Tiafoe

Alcaraz began his ATP Finals campaign with a 6-2 6-2 win, his tenth victory in a row as he chases a third straight title after Vienna and Paris. Tiafoe had pushed him to five sets in each of their previous two meetings, and Alcaraz made sure there would be no third one.

He raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set and never let Tiafoe back into it. Alcaraz did not drop serve, converted four of his five break points and hit four aces without a double fault. Tiafoe won 26 of his 62 service points and none of his 11 points on second serve.

Alcaraz played with tape around his right knee but showed no sign of discomfort, covering the court freely. A backhand winner down the line put him up 5-1 in the opening set, and the second set followed the same pattern.

Afterwards he said he had never felt better at this stage of a season. Asked in the press room how concerned he was about the knee, he answered with “Did you watch me?” and then added that it is “something that I’m taking care of every day.” His coach, Samuel Lopez, told reporters the team is managing accumulated physical fatigue.

Alcaraz also pushed back on the idea that indoor hard courts are his weak spot. “I’m not bad on indoor court,” he said, adding that he is getting to understand how tennis should be played there.

Tiafoe, making his ATP Finals debut, kept his sense of humour. “It was fun, about the whole hour of it, was a lot of fun,” he said. He was just as generous about the player on the other side of the net: “He has moments where he’s definitely Superman and he’s playing pretty insane.” At the net he told Alcaraz “I tried, man,” and Alcaraz answered with encouragement.

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Medvedev quiets the home crowd to beat Cobolli 7-6 6-3

Medvedev opened his ATP Finals with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over home favourite Cobolli on Monday night. It was Medvedev’s seventh appearance at the event after missing 2025, and Cobolli’s debut. The result leaves him 1-0 in the Ivan Lendl Group as he chases a second Finals title.

The first set was tight. Medvedev did not convert his break-point chances and Cobolli saved all of them, including one long rally of 29 strokes that he finished with a backhand passing shot. Medvedev took the tiebreak. He hit nine aces to Cobolli’s six, though he also double-faulted three times to none, and won 83 per cent of his first-serve points.

The second set was easier. Medvedev broke twice, never faced a break point himself, and won 86 per cent of the points on Cobolli’s second serve.

“I managed to serve well,” Medvedev said afterwards. “I’m happy I managed to stay tough and get the win.” It was his tour-leading 42nd hard-court win of the year, and his 19th victory in 23 matches since the US Open.

On Wednesday Alcaraz plays Medvedev, while Cobolli meets Tiafoe. The semi-finals follow on Saturday 21 November and the final on Sunday 22 November.

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