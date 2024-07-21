Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes and Richard Evans Inducted Into International Tennis Hall of Fame

JULY 20, 2024, NEWPORT, R.I, U.S.A., – One of the greatest doubles players of all-time, Leander Paes, along with two tennis visionaries Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans were formally inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame tonight. Paes and Amritraj became the first two Indians and Asian men bestowed with tennis’ Ultimate Honor, while Evans was revered for his prolific storytelling and historic efforts growing the sport. Family, friends, fans, and fellow Hall of Famers from around the globe joined together to celebrate Paes, Amritraj and Evans for their instrumental contributions to tennis over the past half century. Paes was inducted in the Player Category, while Amritraj and Evans were recognized as a part of the Contributor Category: honoring visionary leaders, pioneers, or individuals who have made a consummate impact on the sport. The three inductees brings the total to 267 legends from 28 nations represented in the Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame Weekend Photos Widely regarded as one of the top doubles players in the history of the sport, Paes is an 18-time Grand Slam champion with eight doubles titles and 10 in mixed doubles. Paes spent 37 weeks at No. 1 in the world rankings in doubles, and won 54 doubles titles on tour. He is one of only three men in tennis history to capture a career Grand Slam in both disciplines. A legend in his home country, Paes competed in seven straight Olympic Games, the most in tennis history, and is India’s only Olympic medalist in tennis, claiming bronze in singles at the 1996 Summer Olympics. In a press conference earlier this week, Paes reflected on the impact of legacy in his life, “A few of us are very blessed to be born into legacy. Today sitting here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t have ever dreamt it, playing street cricket and street football barefoot back in Calcutta back in India, said Paes. “I am so excited to share this with all of you, representing every young boy and girl around the planet who has a dream in their mind, passion in their hearts and fire in their belly.” Tennis icon and Hall of Famer in the Class of 2000, Martina Navratilova introduced Paes tonight and said, “I think Leander played tennis how most of us would like to play and the fun really starts when he comes to the net. He has reflexes like a leopard and runs every ball down if he can and if he can’t he dives for it. The passion the man has for the sport is indescribable.” “It is my greatest honor to not only be on this stage with these legends of the game, but people who have inspired me every single day of my life,” said Paes. It’s not because you’ve all won Grand Slams, not because you’ve shaped the world of our sport, but every single one of these people shaped the world that we live in. I would like to thank you all so much for giving this Indian boy hope.”