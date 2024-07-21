Tennis Grandstand

Unique Tennis Perspectives

You are here: Home / Blogs / Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes and Richard Evans Inducted Into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes and Richard Evans Inducted Into International Tennis Hall of Fame

by Leave a Comment

JULY 20, 2024, NEWPORT, R.I, U.S.A., – One of the greatest doubles players of all-time, Leander Paes, along with two tennis visionaries Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans were formally inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame tonight. Paes and Amritraj became the first two Indians and Asian men bestowed with tennis’ Ultimate Honor, while Evans was revered for his prolific storytelling and historic efforts growing the sport.   Family, friends, fans, and fellow Hall of Famers from around the globe joined together to celebrate Paes, Amritraj and Evans for their instrumental contributions to tennis over the past half century. Paes was inducted in the Player Category, while Amritraj and Evans were recognized as a part of the Contributor Category: honoring visionary leaders, pioneers, or individuals who have made a consummate impact on the sport. The three inductees brings the total to 267 legends from 28 nations represented in the Hall of Fame.   2024 Induction Ceremony - Leander, Richard, Vijay Hall of Fame Weekend Photos   Widely regarded as one of the top doubles players in the history of the sport, Paes is an 18-time Grand Slam champion with eight doubles titles and 10 in mixed doubles. Paes spent 37 weeks at No. 1 in the world rankings in doubles, and won 54 doubles titles on tour. He is one of only three men in tennis history to capture a career Grand Slam in both disciplines. A legend in his home country, Paes competed in seven straight Olympic Games, the most in tennis history, and is India’s only Olympic medalist in tennis, claiming bronze in singles at the 1996 Summer Olympics.   In a press conference earlier this week, Paes reflected on the impact of legacy in his life, “A few of us are very blessed to be born into legacy. Today sitting here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t have ever dreamt it, playing street cricket and street football barefoot back in Calcutta back in India, said Paes. “I am so excited to share this with all of you, representing every young boy and girl around the planet who has a dream in their mind, passion in their hearts and fire in their belly.”   Tennis icon and Hall of Famer in the Class of 2000, Martina Navratilova introduced Paes tonight and said, “I think Leander played tennis how most of us would like to play and the fun really starts when he comes to the net. He has reflexes like a leopard and runs every ball down if he can and if he can’t he dives for it. The passion the man has for the sport is indescribable.”   “It is my greatest honor to not only be on this stage with these legends of the game, but people who have inspired me every single day of my life,” said Paes. It’s not because you’ve all won Grand Slams, not because you’ve shaped the world of our sport, but every single one of these people shaped the world that we live in. I would like to thank you all so much for giving this Indian boy hope.”
Leander Paes
Amritraj joined the ATP Tour in 1970, immediately popularizing the sport in India and all of Asia. A key player on India’s Davis Cup squad over the years, Amritraj led his country to its two Finals appearances in 1974 and 1987. After his retirement, Amritraj has become the face of tennis broadcasting in Asia and the Middle East, aiding the expansion of professional tennis in his beloved home country. In 2001, Amritraj became the first Indian to serve as United Nations Messenger of Peace. Furthering his off-court contributions, he launched the Vijay Amritraj Foundation in 2006, providing education and basic needs for women and children in India’s most disadvantaged communities.   “To all my dear friends from far and wide who have come here to spend and share this evening with us, my grateful thanks,” said Amritraj. “To my fellow Indians in India and around the world I can’t thank you enough. You welcomed me to your homes to the big cities to the small towns and your growth was my growth alongside India’s growth. You shared my joy and sorrows with me.”   Amritraj discussed the incredible impact his parents had on his life, “These two ordinary people did extraordinary things with my life. They dreamt the impossible, flying blind and set me on a journey that would get me here to the ultimate honor in tennis. An impossible life story of a boy from 1950’s Chennai. They are watching from above with my mom saying I told you so.”
Vijay Amritraj
Evans has been a renowned voice on tennis history for over six decades, having covered over 200 Grand Slams and professional tournaments. An essential figure in journalism, Evans has been a reporter from everything to politics, history and sports. Evans has also played an essential role in amplifying tennis, as he has written 23 books on Open Era tennis, the Davis Cup and biographies on some of the sport’s most iconic names. Evans helped with the development of the ATP Tour in the Open Era, serving an array of leadership positions and was a founding member and former President of the International Tennis Writers’ Association.    Evans looked back on his journey to becoming a Hall of Famer, “It is a cliché, but life is all about timing, isn’t it? It’s everything. This story would not have happened if it had happened a day earlier, or a day later. I was demobbed as we say in Britain from the British army– I served two years national service. My previous employer had got me a job on the London Evening Standard, and I was to be the rugby and rowing correspondent. They had to find someone to write up Althea Gibson’s copy on the Monday at Wimbledon. As I walked in he pointed to me, “Give him to Althea [Gibson]. You would never see me here if he never said those words.” “It has been a long journey and I wish I had time to tell you all the great tennis writers I’ve written with in press boxes around the world,” said Evans. “All writers should use their talent to write about tennis as it’s a sport that needs to be promoted at a level and written about with as much talent, style, enthusiasm and passion as those of us that love the sport.”
Richard Evans Prior to the ceremony, Paes, Amritraj, and Evans received their signature Hall of Fame Brooks Brothers blazers, and were recognized after the ceremony at the official Induction Celebration presented by Infosys.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.