Carlos Alcaraz Drubs Novak Djokovic To Win Second Wimbledon Title

Carlos Alcaraz beat 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets to defend his Wimbledon men’s singles title.

The 2024 final was a repeat of the 2023 showpiece, in which the Spaniard had defeated the Serbian veteran in five sets to lift his maiden Wimbledon title, as you can read about here: https://www.worldtennismagazine.com/archives/22230

The opening set saw Alcaraz, the world No. 3 break Djokovic’s serve early on, and the 37-year-old world No. 2 failed to find a way back into the contest, with Alcaraz emerging victorious 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Alcaraz held triple match point at 5-4, 40-0 in the third set, but lost five straight points to lose the game, blowing a swinging volley at 40-30 when a fan yelled out from the stands mid-swing. Alcaraz, however, regrouped to clinch the match in a third-set tiebreaker.

The result sees 21-year-old Alcaraz not only clinch his fourth Grand Slam title, but also become only the sixth man in the Open era to win the French Open and then Wimbledon back-to-back in the same year.

Djokovic was attempting to tie Roger Federer with his eighth career Wimbledon singles title. A win would have also given him a 25th career major title that would have been the most all-time of any tennis player, moving him out of his tie that he has with Margaret Court. It was amazing that he was able to even compete at The Championships after undergoing knee surgery just three weeks before the start of the tournament.

